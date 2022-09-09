ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

World leaders expected to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral include President Biden and Macron

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is expected to draw many world leaders to London, possibly causing the city or large portions of it to shut down ahead of the event. "Due to the amount of dignitaries flying in, the Metropolitan Police Force is getting to the point where they might end up saying London is closed," Hilary Fordwich, an expert on the Royal Family, told Fox News Digital.
Fox News

Meghan Markle podcast on hold during Queen Elizabeth II mourning period

Meghan Markle has temporarily pumped the brakes on her successful podcast "Archetypes" in light of Queen Elizabeth II's death. "New episodes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen," according to the official Spotify page. Markle, who is the wife of the queen’s grandson Prince...
Fox News

Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended

Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
The Associated Press

Book of Limbaugh radio commentary to be published Oct. 25

NEW YORK (AP) — A compilation of radio commentary by the late Rush Limbaugh, from his early years on the air to his decades as a bombastic and influential voice in conservative politics, will be published Oct. 25. Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Wednesday that “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” will include contributions from former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The book was curated in part by Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, and his brother, David Limbaugh. “This book is written in appreciation of the millions of listeners who Rush considered to be his extended family and ‘the greatest audience in the world,’” Threshold’s announcement reads in part. Limbaugh died of lung cancer in 2021 at age 70. In his lifetime, he published the bestsellers “The Way Things Ought to Be” and “See, I Told You So.”
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

