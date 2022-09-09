Read full article on original website
Related
Harry and Meghan plan a future, Kate keeps her distance, and security concerns rise over funeral: royal expert
LONDON, England – A lone spectator shouted at Prince Andrew as he followed the queen's coffin through Edinburgh, calling him a "sick old man" – before bystanders and police tackled him to the ground. This has palace officials worried about future events leading up the queen’s funeral.
Kate Middleton tells mourners her 'sweet' Prince Louis, 4, told her the queen was 'with great-grandpa now'
While greeting the public outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, told a group of children that her youngest son Louis said his great-grandmother was "now with" his late great-grandfather Prince Philip after her death. "My little Louis, he's so sweet. He said: 'Mommy don't...
MSNBC guest claims Queen Elizabeth symbolized ‘White supremacy’: ‘Not sure why I should be sad today’
Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews told MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi that he wasn’t sad about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II because she represented "White supremacy" and "colonialism." The professor made his comments during Velshi’s Saturday MSNBC special, titled "Remembering Queen Elizabeth II." Velshi, who seemed quite keen...
Hillary Clinton compares Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II, calls her 'gutsiest woman in politics'
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Clinton made the statement during a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," saying Pelosi consistently fights through "turmoil and challenge" for her values. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at a royal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle test the royal family: Comprehensive coverage
FIGHTING WORDS - Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets? Continue reading here…. WHAT IT MEANS - Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert. Continue reading here…. A ROYAL SNUB - Prince...
Prince Harry not allowed to wear uniform to queen's vigil, Prince Andrew reportedly gets 'special' approval
As the royal family prepares for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, several sources confirm that Prince Harry will not be allowed to wear his military uniform at her final vigil, although Prince Andrew has been given approval to wear his. Omid Scobie, a royal journalist, reported that Prince Andrew...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell claims, unprecedented migrant directive and more top headlines
ROYAL REGRETS? - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell claims about the monarchy. Continue reading …. ‘HUB OF ANTIFA’ - Dem-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike. Continue reading …. LOSS FOR WORDS - Democrat senator running for reelection stumbles when asked if President Biden...
Oprah says Queen Elizabeth II's death could be 'peacemaking' opportunity for Meghan, Harry and royal family
Oprah Winfrey noted Queen Elizabeth II's death could be an "opportunity for peacemaking" among the royal family. Winfrey spoke briefly during a conversation at the Toronto Film Festival about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "bombshell" interview and the possibility that the two could reconcile with Prince William and the rest of the royal family.
RELATED PEOPLE
Princess Anne accompanies Queen Elizabeth II's coffin every step of final journey
Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Prince Andrew's every move will be scrutinized as he remains thorn in family's side: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Andrew is an "embarrassment" to the royals but the shamed duke "doesn’t realize." "Bizarre!" as one source told me. I believe that is a bit harsh, but that is the feeling on the ground here in the U.K. while we all mourn our greatest monarch Queen Elizabeth II.
World leaders expected to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral include President Biden and Macron
The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is expected to draw many world leaders to London, possibly causing the city or large portions of it to shut down ahead of the event. "Due to the amount of dignitaries flying in, the Metropolitan Police Force is getting to the point where they might end up saying London is closed," Hilary Fordwich, an expert on the Royal Family, told Fox News Digital.
Queen Consort Meaning: Camilla’s New Royal Title Explained
Now that Queen Elizabeth II has passed, the British empire has a new leader in King Charles III. His accession to the throne also means that his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, will assume the new title of “Queen Consort”. So, what exactly is the Queen...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently reunited with Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. The "fab four’s" reunion comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 96. Although the brothers and their spouses have reunited, it...
A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Prince Harry is the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. His older brother is Prince William, heir apparent to the British throne. In 2020, the couple stepped...
Meghan Markle podcast on hold during Queen Elizabeth II mourning period
Meghan Markle has temporarily pumped the brakes on her successful podcast "Archetypes" in light of Queen Elizabeth II's death. "New episodes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen," according to the official Spotify page. Markle, who is the wife of the queen’s grandson Prince...
Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended
Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Book of Limbaugh radio commentary to be published Oct. 25
NEW YORK (AP) — A compilation of radio commentary by the late Rush Limbaugh, from his early years on the air to his decades as a bombastic and influential voice in conservative politics, will be published Oct. 25. Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Wednesday that “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” will include contributions from former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The book was curated in part by Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, and his brother, David Limbaugh. “This book is written in appreciation of the millions of listeners who Rush considered to be his extended family and ‘the greatest audience in the world,’” Threshold’s announcement reads in part. Limbaugh died of lung cancer in 2021 at age 70. In his lifetime, he published the bestsellers “The Way Things Ought to Be” and “See, I Told You So.”
Mayorkas 'basically took a crap' on 9/11 by invoking political 'domestic extremists' at memorial: Gutfeld
The secretary of the federal department formed in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks was criticized for using the 21st anniversary of 9/11 to invoke "domestic extremism," which some saw as a shot at his own political opposition. On "The Five," host Greg Gutfeld called out Homeland...
'Woke' Department of Defense equity chief writes anti-White posts: 'Exhausted with these white folx'
FIRST ON FOX – The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense's education wing, who describes herself as a "woke administrator," wrote a series of disparaging posts about White people on Twitter, Fox News Digital found. Kelisa Wing is the DEI chief at Department of...
Fox News
788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0