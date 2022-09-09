Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel Maven
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
Related
wyso.org
SICSA Event has gone to the dogs since pandemic began
Every year, the pet adoption and wellness agency SICSA finds homes for hundreds of animals to keep them off the streets, out of shelters, and from being euthanized. It also provides resources and support to thousands of families with pets in need. The COVID pandemic and inflation have only increased...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chad is a 'bro' dog who needs a forever family
CINCINNAT (WKRC) - Chad, a German shepherd mix at Cincinnati Animal CARE is looking for a forever home. Chad loves people, likes to go on walks or hikes, and is a "super awesome guy" according to those at the shelter.
Decomposed body found at Dayton apartment complex
Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. after an officer found a body in the 4000 block of Foxton Court, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire & EMS members bathe elephants at Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI — Members of Cincinnati Fire and EMS Engine and Ladder 32 spent time at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday as part of the zoo's First Responder's Week. Members of the squad helped bathe Mai Thai and Schottzie, two of the zoo's Asian elephants. This content is imported from Twitter....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
13 Beagles adopted from SPCA Cincinnati after being rescued from breeding facility
CINCINNATI — Thirteen Beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia back in July now have a forever home. Earlier this month, SPCA Cincinnati announced they received 20 of the 4,000 beagles rescued by the Humane Society. The animals were removed from the facility after a series...
Frolicking deer caught on video in Liberty
A playful deer caught the attention of folks living on 5th Avenue in Liberty Township.
dayton.com
Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival returns for its 34th year
The city of Beavercreek welcomed thousands of festival-goers this weekend for the return of the 34th annual Popcorn Festival. This year’s festival hosted more than 250 vendors and attendance is expected to top out at nearly 40,000, according to event volunteer Nancy Hadley. The Popcorn Festival began in the...
Sidney Schools honoring local first responders
SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Schools honored first responders on Monday, 21 years after the September 11th terror attacks. Organizers say this is an important event to teach students about that tragic day and recognize those who stand on the front lines to protect us every day. People woke up the morning of the 12th […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Springfield festival celebrates black-owned businesses
Local black-owned businesses set up, along with entertainment and performers throughout the day, with the goal to keep the money spent today in the community.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Grist Provisions announces dinner menu, hours
When Centerville chefs Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis relocated their restaurant and specialty pasta shop Grist Provisions from the edge of the Oregon District to 46 W. Fifth St. downtown in early 2021 the idea was to expand their business. The husband and wife dream team that has consistently delivered...
Dave Matthews Band coming to the Miami Valley
The Dave Matthews Band will be heading to the Wright State University Nutter Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The famous jam-band will be stopping in Fairborn as a part of their fall 2022 tour.
Daily Advocate
Couple in awe of community’s support
ARCANUM – A special event was held on Saturday in the Family Dollar/Dollar Treet parking lot to support Graham Guttadore and Lauren Mowen. The couple was seriously injured on June 29 when a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle. Guttadore spent nearly a month in the hospital and Mowen was in the hospital for over two weeks. Both have a long road of recovery ahead of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dayton man arrested for shooting Xenia teen
On Monday morning, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to Ford Road. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The teen was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At least 4 people hospitalized in pedestrian strike in Dayton
DAYTON — At least four people are hurt after a pedestrian strike in Dayton late Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 2 people taken by CareFlight to the hospital after accident in Darke County. Crews responded to the 3400...
Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet
An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.
Miamisburg PD calling on people with doorbell security systems
Cindi Threlkeld, the Downtown Citizens Patrol Initiative Officer for the Miamisburg Police Department, said members of the community can play a crucial role in helping solve investigations.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best ice cream? Here are the finalists
In the first week of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top. Best Ice Cream has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first two days. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to...
Man accused of shooting Officer Burton to be extradited to Indiana
On August 10, police said that 47-year-old Phillip Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.
Liberty shooting victim speaks out 3 months later
"You got to be positive. Can't be down, sad -- because life goes on so life can go on. You might as well just live it the best way you can," he says.
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
Comments / 0