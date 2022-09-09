ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

wyso.org

SICSA Event has gone to the dogs since pandemic began

Every year, the pet adoption and wellness agency SICSA finds homes for hundreds of animals to keep them off the streets, out of shelters, and from being euthanized. It also provides resources and support to thousands of families with pets in need. The COVID pandemic and inflation have only increased...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Fire & EMS members bathe elephants at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — Members of Cincinnati Fire and EMS Engine and Ladder 32 spent time at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday as part of the zoo's First Responder's Week. Members of the squad helped bathe Mai Thai and Schottzie, two of the zoo's Asian elephants. This content is imported from Twitter....
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival returns for its 34th year

The city of Beavercreek welcomed thousands of festival-goers this weekend for the return of the 34th annual Popcorn Festival. This year’s festival hosted more than 250 vendors and attendance is expected to top out at nearly 40,000, according to event volunteer Nancy Hadley. The Popcorn Festival began in the...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Sidney Schools honoring local first responders

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Schools honored first responders on Monday, 21 years after the September 11th terror attacks. Organizers say this is an important event to teach students about that tragic day and recognize those who stand on the front lines to protect us every day. People woke up the morning of the 12th […]
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Grist Provisions announces dinner menu, hours

When Centerville chefs Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis relocated their restaurant and specialty pasta shop Grist Provisions from the edge of the Oregon District to 46 W. Fifth St. downtown in early 2021 the idea was to expand their business. The husband and wife dream team that has consistently delivered...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Couple in awe of community’s support

ARCANUM – A special event was held on Saturday in the Family Dollar/Dollar Treet parking lot to support Graham Guttadore and Lauren Mowen. The couple was seriously injured on June 29 when a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle. Guttadore spent nearly a month in the hospital and Mowen was in the hospital for over two weeks. Both have a long road of recovery ahead of them.
ARCANUM, OH
WDTN

Dayton man arrested for shooting Xenia teen

On Monday morning, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to Ford Road. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The teen was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best ice cream? Here are the finalists

In the first week of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top. Best Ice Cream has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first two days. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to...
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

