Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Photos: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva - Face To Face at Los Angeles Presser
In a press conference that broke new ground for the amount of respect and appreciation on display, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Anderson “The Spider” Silva showed that fighters don’t have to exchange insults to spread the word on a matchup that promises to deliver fireworks. (photos by Esther Lin)
Boxing Scene
Vincenzo Gualtieri, Bjorn Schicke, Haro Matevosyan Win Bouts in Wuppertal
Wuppertal, Germany - When AGON Sports announced this show for Wuppertal it was to be the hot all German matchup for the vacant EBU super welterweight title between local hero and AGON fighter Jama Saidi and Abass Baraou that headlined. However, Saidi failed the medical due to a heart condition that might force his retirement. The show still went ahead and it was a good one.
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: Canelo Saying He Lost A Couple Rounds To Bivol Shows He Has Lost Touch With Reality
Gennadiy Golovkin wasn’t surprised when Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez four months ago. Based on what Alvarez’s rival knew about both boxers, Golovkin expected Alvarez to have difficulty dealing with Bivol’s movement and skills. The intelligent, taller Bivol has been a light heavyweight throughout his seven-year pro career, which Golovkin viewed as another advantage for the unbeaten WBA 175-pound champion. What befuddled Golovkin was Alvarez’s assessment of how their 12-round, 175-pound championship match was scored May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Golovkin and Alvarez will finally fight a third time Saturday night.
Boxing Scene
Eubank Promoter Dismisses Rumors that Benn Fight Is in Jeopardy: The Fight’s On, Has Never Been Off
The promoter of Chris Eubank Jr. rejected the recent rumor that his charge’s tentpole fight with Conor Benn was at risk of being cancelled. Kalle Sauerland responded to a query regarding the news that Eubank’s father, the former boxing star, intended to pull his son from his upcoming 157-pound catchweight bout with Benn, who is the son of Eubank Sr.’s rival Nigel Benn. The British boxers are scheduled to face each other at the O2 Arena on Oct. 8 in London.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Edgar Berlanga's Trainer Believes His Boxer Can Eventually Win A Title At Cruiserweight
Edgar Berlanga roared loudly following the first 16 fights of his career. While the violent stoppage victories placed the super middleweight contender on the map, Juan De Leon, Berlanga’s new trainer, becomes agitated when his fighter's knockout power begins to steal all of the headlines. More than anything, although...
Boxing Scene
Brandon Glanton Blasts Out Mario Aguilar in Two Rounds
Cruiserweight Brandon Glanton remained unbeaten late Friday night, knocking out Mario Aguilar at the ProBoxTV (also known as the Whitesands) Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Glanton, who resides in Atlanta, Georgia, improves to 17-0, 14 knockouts. From the opening bell, Glanton was the aggressor, putting Aguilar on the defensive....
Boxing Scene
AJ Trainer Fernandez Says Joshua 'Will Definitely Beat' Usyk in a Third Fight
Angel Fernandez is optimistic that Anthony Joshua will bounce back from one of the toughest losses of his career. In fact, the trainer of the former heavyweight champion from London is certain that Joshua will "definitely" defeat Oleksandr Usyk if they ever get in the ring together again. Joshua is...
Boxing Scene
Jahmal Harvey, Rashida Ellis, Rahim Gonzales Target 2024 Olympic Games
USA Boxing’s reigning World champions – Maryland featherweight Jahmal Harvey, Massachusetts lightweight Rashida Ellis and Nevada light heavyweight Rahim Gonzales – have all decided, albeit for different reasons, to remain elite Olympic-style amateur boxers rather than join the professional ranks. Harvey is following his dream, Ellis taking...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Ammo Williams Aims For 'Unforgettable' Performance on Canelo-Golovkin Card
Austin Williams has got his career back on track and targeting the big guns at Middleweight – but first, must see off Kieron Conway as he looks to claim back-to-back vacant titles on the undercard of the epic trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
Boxing Scene
David Nyika, Hemi Ahio Added To Haney-Kambosos Undercard
World class boxing prospects David Nyika and Hemi Ahio will follow in the footsteps of the great David Tua and showcase their talents to a bumper live free-to-air Kiwi television audience in October. TVNZ is to screen the pair’s clashes on the undercard of the undisputed lightweight championship rematch between...
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco: I'm a Big GGG Fan, But I Think Canelo Takes The Third
Diego Pacheco is ready to deliver on the big stage again - and does so on the undercard of a he goes for his first title against Enrique Collazo on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
Boxing Scene
Frampton: I'd Like Golovkin To Win, But This Will Be a Decisive Canelo Victory
Former two division world champion Carl Frampton is backing Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to retain his undisputed super middleweight crown, when he faces Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy fight. The contest takes place this coming Saturday night, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their first meeting in 2017 was scored...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Poulsen-Petitjean Purse Bid, Fabio Turchi Suspended, More
French Y12 Boxing won the purse bids today for EBU super lightweight champ Enock Poulsen's mandatory defense against Franck Petitjean with a bid for 38,000 Euro. Danish Fight Night bid 35,343 Euro. The fight will go ahead November 26 in Creteil, France. Poulsen beat Petitjean earlier this year, but an...
Boxing Scene
Silva Rejects Paul Bet Proposal: You Don't Need A Spider Tattoo, I Know You're My Fan
Jake Paul knows that he will have his work cut out for him in the ring ahead of his next fight. He will also have to get far more creative when it comes to another pre-fight tradition. Paul has made a point to challenge his opponents to a side bet...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Trilogy Finale Gives Canelo a Chance to Solidify Legacy
When it comes to boxing, Canelo Alvarez doesn't want for much. He turned pro as a teen, was a champion at 20 and has made more money across nearly 17 years in the ring than legends like Joe Louis, Ray Robinson or Muhammad Ali ever dreamed. So it'd be natural...
Boxing Scene
Jeison Rosario-Yoelvis Gomez To Be Part Of Showtime Tripleheader November 5
Yoelvis Gomez will take an intriguing step up in opposition in his seventh professional fight. BoxingScene.com has learned that the emerging Cuban southpaw has agreed to face former junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario next. Their 12-round, 154-pound fight likely will take place November 5 as part of a “Showtime Championship Boxing” tripleheader at a site to be determined.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Banks on Canelo-Golovkin: Both Fight Extremely Different Than They Did The First Two Times
Johnathon Banks, the head trainer for WBA, IBF, IBO middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin, has put together a carefully crafted gameplan to take down Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. The two boxers will collide for a third time on Saturday night, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo (57-2-2, 39...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin Admits He's "Nearing Retirement" But Still Has "Future Plans" After Canelo Fight
An inquisitive look is plastered upon the face of Gennadiy Golovkin seemingly every time Canelo Alvarez has something to say. Throughout most of the build-up to their September 17th showdown, Alvarez has remained apoplectic toward his upcoming opponent. Though the Mexican star was initially cordial, he believes that the current middleweight champion has been disingenuous behind the scenes.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Eager To Step in To Fight Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua in December
Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is only a week removed from his twelve round decision loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. but is already itching to return to action and would like to return before the end of the year. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Two judges saw the fight 6...
Boxing Scene
Banks Wants Golovkin To Show All His Skills, Not Just Power, Against Canelo
Johnathon Banks, the head trainer of Gennadiy Golovkin, believes his fighter is going to upset the odds this coming Saturday night, when he faces Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the first two meetings, Golovkin was trained by his longtime coach...
Comments / 0