Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Photos: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva - Face To Face at Los Angeles Presser

In a press conference that broke new ground for the amount of respect and appreciation on display, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Anderson “The Spider” Silva showed that fighters don’t have to exchange insults to spread the word on a matchup that promises to deliver fireworks. (photos by Esther Lin)
PHOENIX, AZ
Boxing Scene

Vincenzo Gualtieri, Bjorn Schicke, Haro Matevosyan Win Bouts in Wuppertal

Wuppertal, Germany - When AGON Sports announced this show for Wuppertal it was to be the hot all German matchup for the vacant EBU super welterweight title between local hero and AGON fighter Jama Saidi and Abass Baraou that headlined. However, Saidi failed the medical due to a heart condition that might force his retirement. The show still went ahead and it was a good one.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Golovkin: Canelo Saying He Lost A Couple Rounds To Bivol Shows He Has Lost Touch With Reality

Gennadiy Golovkin wasn’t surprised when Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez four months ago. Based on what Alvarez’s rival knew about both boxers, Golovkin expected Alvarez to have difficulty dealing with Bivol’s movement and skills. The intelligent, taller Bivol has been a light heavyweight throughout his seven-year pro career, which Golovkin viewed as another advantage for the unbeaten WBA 175-pound champion. What befuddled Golovkin was Alvarez’s assessment of how their 12-round, 175-pound championship match was scored May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Golovkin and Alvarez will finally fight a third time Saturday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Eubank Promoter Dismisses Rumors that Benn Fight Is in Jeopardy: The Fight’s On, Has Never Been Off

The promoter of Chris Eubank Jr. rejected the recent rumor that his charge’s tentpole fight with Conor Benn was at risk of being cancelled. Kalle Sauerland responded to a query regarding the news that Eubank’s father, the former boxing star, intended to pull his son from his upcoming 157-pound catchweight bout with Benn, who is the son of Eubank Sr.’s rival Nigel Benn. The British boxers are scheduled to face each other at the O2 Arena on Oct. 8 in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Brandon Glanton Blasts Out Mario Aguilar in Two Rounds

Cruiserweight Brandon Glanton remained unbeaten late Friday night, knocking out Mario Aguilar at the ProBoxTV (also known as the Whitesands) Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Glanton, who resides in Atlanta, Georgia, improves to 17-0, 14 knockouts. From the opening bell, Glanton was the aggressor, putting Aguilar on the defensive....
PLANT CITY, FL
Boxing Scene

Jahmal Harvey, Rashida Ellis, Rahim Gonzales Target 2024 Olympic Games

USA Boxing’s reigning World champions – Maryland featherweight Jahmal Harvey, Massachusetts lightweight Rashida Ellis and Nevada light heavyweight Rahim Gonzales – have all decided, albeit for different reasons, to remain elite Olympic-style amateur boxers rather than join the professional ranks. Harvey is following his dream, Ellis taking...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boxing Scene

Ammo Williams Aims For 'Unforgettable' Performance on Canelo-Golovkin Card

Austin Williams has got his career back on track and targeting the big guns at Middleweight – but first, must see off Kieron Conway as he looks to claim back-to-back vacant titles on the undercard of the epic trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

David Nyika, Hemi Ahio Added To Haney-Kambosos Undercard

World class boxing prospects David Nyika and Hemi Ahio will follow in the footsteps of the great David Tua and showcase their talents to a bumper live free-to-air Kiwi television audience in October. TVNZ is to screen the pair’s clashes on the undercard of the undisputed lightweight championship rematch between...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Diego Pacheco: I'm a Big GGG Fan, But I Think Canelo Takes The Third

Diego Pacheco is ready to deliver on the big stage again - and does so on the undercard of a he goes for his first title against Enrique Collazo on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Euro News: Poulsen-Petitjean Purse Bid, Fabio Turchi Suspended, More

French Y12 Boxing won the purse bids today for EBU super lightweight champ Enock Poulsen's mandatory defense against Franck Petitjean with a bid for 38,000 Euro. Danish Fight Night bid 35,343 Euro. The fight will go ahead November 26 in Creteil, France. Poulsen beat Petitjean earlier this year, but an...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Trilogy Finale Gives Canelo a Chance to Solidify Legacy

When it comes to boxing, Canelo Alvarez doesn't want for much. He turned pro as a teen, was a champion at 20 and has made more money across nearly 17 years in the ring than legends like Joe Louis, Ray Robinson or Muhammad Ali ever dreamed. So it'd be natural...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Jeison Rosario-Yoelvis Gomez To Be Part Of Showtime Tripleheader November 5

Yoelvis Gomez will take an intriguing step up in opposition in his seventh professional fight. BoxingScene.com has learned that the emerging Cuban southpaw has agreed to face former junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario next. Their 12-round, 154-pound fight likely will take place November 5 as part of a “Showtime Championship Boxing” tripleheader at a site to be determined.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Golovkin Admits He's "Nearing Retirement" But Still Has "Future Plans" After Canelo Fight

An inquisitive look is plastered upon the face of Gennadiy Golovkin seemingly every time Canelo Alvarez has something to say. Throughout most of the build-up to their September 17th showdown, Alvarez has remained apoplectic toward his upcoming opponent. Though the Mexican star was initially cordial, he believes that the current middleweight champion has been disingenuous behind the scenes.
COMBAT SPORTS

