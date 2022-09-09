The promoter of Chris Eubank Jr. rejected the recent rumor that his charge’s tentpole fight with Conor Benn was at risk of being cancelled. Kalle Sauerland responded to a query regarding the news that Eubank’s father, the former boxing star, intended to pull his son from his upcoming 157-pound catchweight bout with Benn, who is the son of Eubank Sr.’s rival Nigel Benn. The British boxers are scheduled to face each other at the O2 Arena on Oct. 8 in London.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO