Man who fled from cops doing 100 mph in a 35-mph zone charged with multiple felonies
SAFFORD – A man who led police on a high-speed chase of 100 mph through a 35-mph zone in Safford has been charged with multiple felonies. Ignacio Miranda, 36, of Safford, has been charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement, aggravated DUI, reckless driving, and exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 20 mph.
Gate across West 600 South in Pima ordered to remain open
PIMA — The Town of Pima took up the issue of two roads at its regular meeting Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to re-open West 600 South, after property owner Dusty Luster placed a gate across the roadway, claiming he owns the road. The issue first came up in...
Willcox armed robbery suspect at large, schools go into lockdown
WILLCOX — Willcox Police are searching for a man who committed armed robbery Tuesday. The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. at the Willcox Apartments, across Bisbee Avenue from the Willcox middle and high schools, sending those schools into lockdown. The schools were re-opened about an hour later. “The...
Jail Booking Report for Sept. 6 – 12
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Sept. 6 – 12, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. September...
Munoz family named Hispanic Family of the Year, Olmedo Teacher of the Year
THATCHER — Hispanic Heritage Month begins Thursday, and the celebration starts with Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corporation board members appearing live on Voice of the Valley on KATO AM 1230 at 8:30 a.m. Bob Rivera, Lupe Munoz and Michael Andazola will discuss the weekend’s events, including the local reading...
Woman jailed after beating son with a metal rod
GRAHAM COUNTY – Melanie Foote, 42, was arrested and booked into the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on Sept. 5 on charges of aggravated assault and child abuse after allegedly beating her son with a metal rod off a broken laundry rack. A deputy was dispatched at about 3:10...
Woman arrested two years after a young girl’s remains found in Arizona
SAFFORD, Ariz. — A woman has been arrested two years after a young girl’s remains were found in Graham County, Arizona. According to The Associated Press, Graham County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Amber Langley, 38, on suspicion of first-degree murder, theft, fraudulent schemes and artifices. It...
Woman arrested in death of young girl in Arizona
SAFFORD, Ariz. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a young girl whose remains were found in Graham County nearly two years ago, authorities said Wednesday. County sheriff’s officials said 38-year-old Amber Langley was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder along with theft...
Warner Len Mattice
Warner Len Mattice entered into eternal life on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the age of 66, surrounded by his loving wife and family at his residence in Utah. Warner, son of Len and Lucille Mattice, was born on January 26, 1956, in Safford, Arizona. He was the youngest of six children. Warner grew up attending schools in Pima, Arizona. He was an outstanding athlete, an accomplished 4-year letterman, an honor student, and a recipient of the Duty To God award. Following his graduation from Pima High School, Warner received an athletic scholarship in basketball to Eastern Arizona College.
Arrest made in 2020 death of underage girl
SAFFORD — Amber R. Langley, 38, is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of a teen girl two years ago. Graham County Sheriff’s Office announced the charges Wednesday. On Oct. 26, 2020, hunters discovered the body of a young girl about 8 miles east of U.S. Highway...
Gila Valley Made becomes Copper and Cotton Lifestyle Co.
SAFFORD — Gila Valley Made, one of the anchor stores of Safford’s Downtown, is no more. During the store’s two-year anniversary celebration Saturday, owners Taylor Ludwig and Tricia Garrett announced the store is rebranding as Copper and Cotton Lifestyle Co. “We’re excited for the future, and we...
Mom seeks answers after daughter brutally assaulted at football game
Photo By Steve Carter/Special to the Gila Herald: While most fans were enjoying the high school football game between Thatcher and Pima, some juveniles were behaving like thugs. “They were out for blood. There was no reason. They didn’t know her. It disturbs me that kids that young have that...
Jail Booking Report for August 30 – September 5
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 30 – Sept. 5, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Punching game leads to real knock out
GRAHAM COUNTY — The choice of drink was apparently enough to start a fight and send a man to hospital. Graham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a local bar south of Safford following a report of a man knocked unconscious. Witnesses said the victim and another man wagered...
Indoor court for rent in Thatcher
There is a new basketball court available to rent in Thatcher. Farrel Layton needed a good place to practice basketball during the off seasons when he played point guard for Thatcher High School. His family built a half court for him and his brother to use. During the pandemic, they decided to extend the building and make it into a full court for more opportunities to keep up their skills when everything else was shut down. Farrel was called to a mission for the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and upon his return decided to concentrate on academics over sports. Now they enjoy the court for fun and they rent it out for others to enjoy.
SalsaFest seeking salsa makers
SAFFORD — The call has been put out — salsa makers need to register now to take part in this year’s SalsaFest. “If you talk to anybody that’s made salsa before at any of our SalsaFest events, they have such great memories,” said Michelle Wilson with the Safford Lions Club. “It is just a wonderful, family event.”
DAR Ready to Celebrate Constitution Week
Article & photo submitted by Bonnie Briscoe, local DAR member. The Friends of the Library and the Gila Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will co-host this year’s program entitled “Honoring Our Constitution and Revolutionary Patriots”. This lively event of historical interest will take...
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
