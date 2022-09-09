There is a new basketball court available to rent in Thatcher. Farrel Layton needed a good place to practice basketball during the off seasons when he played point guard for Thatcher High School. His family built a half court for him and his brother to use. During the pandemic, they decided to extend the building and make it into a full court for more opportunities to keep up their skills when everything else was shut down. Farrel was called to a mission for the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and upon his return decided to concentrate on academics over sports. Now they enjoy the court for fun and they rent it out for others to enjoy.

THATCHER, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO