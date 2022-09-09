Growth in a Northern Colorado town doesn't come without its fair share of pain. Starting on Monday, September 12, one overpass in Johnstown will be closed for 21 days. The entire intersection of Highway 60 at Interstate 25 will be revamped into a Double Diverging Interchange. For the construction of this new interchange in Johnstown, a closure of the overpass, along with the on and off ramps will be needed.

