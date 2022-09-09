Read full article on original website
Items Left on Heated Stove Spark House Fire in Cheyenne
Officials say items left on a heated stove are to blame for a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged a rental property in north Cheyenne. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard at 4:34 p.m. and arrived to find the single-family home filled with smoke.
House fire Wednesday on Dell Range caused by item left on stove, authorities say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue said in a news release Friday morning that a Wednesday house fire on Dell Range Boulevard was caused by items inadvertently placed on a heated stove, causing approximately $25,000 in damages. Authorities said that a dispatch call was made at 4:34 p.m. and...
Mayor: Downtown Cheyenne Is Like a Supermodel Without Front Teeth
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins believes it will take everyone working together to see the Hynds Building and adjacent "hole" successfully redeveloped. "We took steps on that path this week with a meeting attended by Betsey (Hale) from LEADS and a developer wanting to make the project happen," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.
UPDATE: Cheyenne police requesting assistance on missing child last seen at Alta Vista Elementary
UPDATE (10:02 p.m. Friday): Foster has been found safe, per a Cheyenne Police Department update on Facebook. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that it was seeking information on a missing child in the community. Khloee Foster, 12, was reported as...
Firefighters working at 200-acre fire in Larimer County
Firefighters are responding to a fire about five miles northeast of Ted's Place and evacuations are underway, according to the local authorities.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/9/22–9/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
Cheyenne Mayor: Company May Help With Cheyenne Housing
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a North Dakota company that recently visited Cheyenne may be willing to invest in projects to help address Cheyenne's housing issues. The mayor made the comments in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday, Sept. 9. Collins did not name the company. A lack of affordable...
(PHOTOS) Cheyenne Hispanic Festival keeps up a jovial atmosphere despite weather
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Nothing could slow down the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival this weekend. Despite rainy and chilly conditions that made for a bit of a drab day across Cheyenne on Saturday, the environment at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza — where the festival was held — remained bubbly and lively as those of Hispanic origin in the city socialized and celebrated their culture in the annual event that’s been held now for over a decade.
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Daouda C. Cisse, 20 –...
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/26/2–9/8/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Wyoming trooper stops driver going 43 mph over speed limit, reminds public to drive safely as winter approaches
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to drive safely after a trooper stopped one driver going 43 mph over the speed limit Friday. The trooper was patrolling U.S. 85 south of Cheyenne when a vehicle passed by at 108 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
Natural Grocers To Reopen Store In Cheyenne, WY
Natural Grocers has announced a store reopening for a newly renovated and larger space Sept. 23 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Natural Grocers’ good4u crew will host an official ribbon-cutting and donation ceremony at the new location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. Community leaders will help welcome the community into the new store with gift card giveaways, discounts and a prize sweepstakes.
East HS student killed, three hurt in car crash
CHEYENNE (WNE) — One student from Cheyenne’s East High School was killed and three other teenagers from East were seriously hurt in a single vehicle accident Sunday night, according to local authorities. The incident reportedly occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on East Lincolnway, just in front of the...
21-day Closure of a Major Northern Colorado Intersection Coming
Growth in a Northern Colorado town doesn't come without its fair share of pain. Starting on Monday, September 12, one overpass in Johnstown will be closed for 21 days. The entire intersection of Highway 60 at Interstate 25 will be revamped into a Double Diverging Interchange. For the construction of this new interchange in Johnstown, a closure of the overpass, along with the on and off ramps will be needed.
Cheyenne Police Taking Applicants for Citizen’s Police Academy
Registration is now open for the Cheyenne Police Department’s fall 2022 Citizen's Police Academy. The five-week academy, free and open to the public, begins on Oct. 3 and runs through Nov. 4. "The academy is an interactive program that takes citizens behind the scenes of the police department," Public...
Wyoming trooper waives preliminary hearing, moving on to district court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set for today, Sept. 7. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim, during which West set Testerman’s bond at $100,000.
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — What a difference a week makes! Our beloved Pokes won the special teams and defensive parts of the game and beat Tulsa in overtime. Judy and I went and enjoyed a perfect game day in Laramie. My Nebraska Cornhuskers also won a tough one against North Dakota. As I write this, I’m sitting at my kitchen table watching Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills play Thursday night football and he is playing brilliantly! All is well.
FLASHBACK FRIDAY! Look How Much Cheyenne Changed In 15 Years
A lot can change in 15 years, and a lot has changed in Cheyenne in the past 15 years. It's really impressive how much the city of Cheyenne has developed since 2007. We have so many more stores and amenities that weren't around 15 years ago; it's almost startling how much it's changed. While we don't typically like change in Wyoming, I think a lot of these changes have happened for the good; at least, it's keeping us from having to go to Fort Collins.
