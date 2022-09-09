Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Related
Oxford Eagle
No. 9 Ole Miss soccer battles to a draw against Southern Miss
No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0-2) took its shots in a 0-0 tie with Southern Miss at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium on Sunday. Ashley Orkus and the defense held strong allowing just one shot and zero shots on goal. The Rebels held Southern Miss without a shot for 86 minutes. Orkus earned her sixth shutout of the season, tying her for most in the nation.
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Tulsa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced a 3 p.m. CT kickoff for Ole Miss’ Sept. 24 home football game vs. Tulsa, with the contest televised on SEC Network. The game will mark just the fourth time the Rebels and Golden Hurricane have met on the gridiron....
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss defense flexes muscles in 59-3 win over Central Arkansas
Ole Miss secured their second consecutive victory on Saturday as they steamrolled Central Arkansas in a lopsided blowout. The Rebels held UCA to just 79 yards of total offense in the first half and 233 yards overall—shutting them down at seemingly every turn en route to a 59-3 blowout.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss men’s golf set to tee off 2022-23 season at Badger Invitational
MADISON, Wisc. – The Ole Miss men’s golf team will begin its 2022 fall season in Madison, Wisconsin with the team participating in the Badger Invitational hosted by Wisconsin. The Rebels hope to continue their strong play after their historic last season ended at the NCAA Championships. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County football “First Four”
Here is the DeSoto County Sports high school football “First Four” through games of Sept. 9, including records, last week’s result and this week’s opponent. Southaven 2-0 (Last week: defeated Oxford Lafayette 33-28. This week: at Lake Cormorant) Northpoint Christian 3-1 (Last week: defeated Middle College...
zagsblog.com
Class of 2023 four-star guard Carl Cherenfant to visit USF, St. John’s, Memphis
Carl Cherenfant, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard from Calvary Christian Academy (FL) and the Atlanta Xpress AAU program, has several upcoming visits as he approaches a potential college decision next month. Cherenfant will begin a visit to South Florida on Monday and will also take an official to St. John’s...
readtheleader.com
Frost verbally commits to Northwest Junior College
Last week Riverside junior Kylie Frost, affectionately known as KB, verbally announced her intent to play softball for the Northwest Junior College Rangers located in Senatobia, Mississippi. Frost was first noticed by the Northwest coach at a travel ball game where the coach was looking at another player on her team. Impressed by her catching and hitting, Coach Chelsea Bramlett asked Frost to come down to a camp and see more one-on-one situations in both phases of the game. Coach Bramlett liked what she saw and asker her to come down for an official visit.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss women’s golf to open 2022 fall season at Cougar Classic
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Ole Miss women’s golf team’s fall season is set to kick off Sept. 12-13 in South Carolina with the playing of the Cougar Classic, hosted by the College of Charleston. The two-day, 54-hole event features a total of 18 teams competing at Yeamans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Athletics unveils new Next Level Exchange program
In conjunction with INFLCR, Ole Miss has launched its Next Level Exchange program to the public to assist student-athletes in growing their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Next Level Exchange is a platform available free of charge to both student-athletes and third parties, to serve as a central location for NIL opportunities regarding Ole Miss student-athletes. The platform connects businesses and student-athletes to communicate, negotiate and enter NIL transactions.
tri-statedefender.com
‘Penny’ proves, again, that he’s worth his weight in gold
In what he acknowledged as “a great environment of Black excellence,” Penny Hardaway delivered a keynote message threaded with his God-embracing belief that getting involved in young people’s lives at the deepest level possible is a reward in and of itself. It was, he said, his first...
StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux
Last week’s brazen robbery of $800,000 worth of Air Jordan and Nikes from storage trailers in Memphis, Tennessee sent shockwaves through the sneaker community and now StockX is taking a stand against the thieves using their website to get off the hot product. NiceKicks is reporting that StockX has decided to pull the plug on […] The post StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
West Memphis remembers Allison Parker, nurse who died in Memphis shooting spree
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Mid-South community came together in prayer and unity to remember the victims lost in recent weeks to senseless acts of violence. Residents in West Memphis, Arkansas stood in solidarity as they remembered the life of Allison Parker, the nurse and mother of three who died Wednesday following a shooting rampage that broke out across the city of Memphis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate, right before the game. At this time, the police believe the shooting is self-inflicted. The man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.
Crumpy's is celebrating 31 years of business with $0.31 wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crumpy's Hotwings has been in business for 31 years, and now the business is celebrating. On Monday, Sept. 12, Crumpy's will be selling their wings for just $0.31. The owners said they will sell wings at the low price until they run out. Memphians can visit...
localmemphis.com
Crumpy's on Highland to celebrate 31 years with 31 cent wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis staple is celebrating a milestone in a tasty way. Crumpy's Hot Wings on Highland Street will be giving out 31 cent wings Monday, Sept. 12. That's how long they've been in business in Memphis. Owner Donald Crump said he wanted to do it for...
MSCS official suspended, escorted off campus, sources say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. John Barker, the Deputy Superintendent for Strategic Operations and Finance for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, was escorted off campus on Thursday, according to sources. Limited details are available at this time, but Barker was suspended from his position, sources say. He was one of two officials...
Driver shaken by encounter with man accused of Memphis shooting rampage
One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive.
Escaped Ark. convict Samuel Hartman still on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
DeSoto Times Today
Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County
Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
Two critical after crash in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis police said officers responded to a crash involving two or three vehicles at Horn Lake Road and Shelby Drive at 5:36 p.m. Police said the victims were transported to Regional One. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will update […]
Comments / 0