ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police need help finding missing 62-year-old woman last seen leaving Morehouse Lane in NW Houston

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOctP_0hoxROAi00

Police need help searching for a 62-year-old woman who they said went missing in the northwest Houston area.

Deborah Lee was last seen on Wednesday leaving the 2500 block of Morehouse Lane in an unknown direction, Houston police said.

Lee is described as a white woman with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUi0y_0hoxROAi00

Officials said it is unknown what Lee was last seen wearing.

If you have any information concerning Lee's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man's body found possibly shot to death inside west Houston home

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a man's death inside a west Houston home overnight Sunday. Officers with the Houston Police Department say they were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of Wallingford Dr. a little after midnight. That's when responding officers found an...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Missing Person#Police#Morehouse Lane#The Houston Police Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Houston Family Reunited with Dog Missing Nearly 2 Years After Pet Is Found Wandering Alone

The Houston SPCA said it found Cash the boxer dog lost and with an injured back leg A family in Houston reunited with their pet dog who went missing nearly two years ago after the Houston SPCA found the canine and his microchip. On Sept. 9, the Houston SPCA shared a video on Facebook of Cash, a black-and-white boxer dog, reuniting with his owners. The day before, the SPCA said in a press release that it found the dog lost and emaciated with an injured back leg in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston teacher's aide fired, accused of choking 5-year-old boy

HOUSTON - A teacher's aide, who was accused of choking a five-year-old boy, has been fired. Earlier this month, the child's mother says she got a call from the nurse at Beatrice Mayes Institute in Houston's South Park neighborhood that alerted her he had a scratch on his neck. BACKGROUND:...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
149K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy