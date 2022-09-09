ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

LB Tahir Whitehead retiring with Lions after 10-year career

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aasU_0hoxRKdo00
Tahir Whitehead (52) Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tahir Whitehead is ending his NFL career where it began. The veteran linebacker is set to retire as a member of the Lions, reports Justin Rodgers of the Detroit News (Twitter link).

Whitehead was a fifth-round pick of the Lions in 2012. It took until his third year with the team to play his first defensive snap, but he established himself as a full-time starter by the time he departed Detroit. Overall, he started 54 of 93 contests in the Motor City, eclipsing the 100-tackle mark in 2016 and 2017.

The following offseason, Whitehead signed a three-year, $19M deal with the Raiders. He remained a productive starter there, playing every defensive snap in 2018 and racking up 234 tackles between his two seasons. His tenure in Oakland was cut short by one year, however, as he was released in 2020 amid struggles in pass coverage.

That led to a pair of one-year stints for the 32-year-old. The first came in Carolina, where Whitehead saw a major reduction in workload. Logging a snap share under 50% for the first time in seven years, he still made 51 tackles, adding an interception and fumble recovery. Last season with the Cardinals, though, he was limited to just three games of special teams duty as a member of Arizona’s practice squad.

Overall, Whitehead will hang up his cleats with just over $26M in career earnings. The TCU alumnus totaled 685 tackles and three sacks over his 10 years spent in the NFL, many of the best of which coming in Detroit, making his ceremonial return to the team a logical move.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Davante Adams says trade request was about more than money

After years of Davante Adams–Derek Carr reunion rumors, the Raiders made that happen this year by completing a tag-and-trade transaction with the Packers. Rejoining his ex-Fresno State teammate, Adams will begin play on his five-year, $140M contract this week. The ninth-year wide receiver had already confirmed the Packers offered...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys to sign T Jason Peters

Days after Jason Peters‘ Cowboys visit, the parties agreed to terms. The 40-year-old left tackle will continue his career in Dallas, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports (via Twitter). The former Bears, Eagles and Bills blocker will come in to fill the void left by Tyron Smith‘s injury. This will...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Arizona State
Pro Football Rumors

Retired center J.C. Tretter hints that role with NFLPA created turmoil with Browns

Tretter was released by Cleveland in March, leaving him on the open market throughout the summer. Over that span, he told Sports Illustrated’s Alex Prewitt, the Cornell alum put together a shortlist of clubs he would prefer to sign with, including the Panthers, Cowboys and Vikings. In all, his representatives contracted seven teams inquiring about a potential deal.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Are Bengals losing patience with former second-round pick Jackson Carman?

The Bengals fell just short of their first ever Super Bowl win this past year and many blamed the loss on a less than stellar offensive line. This issue is something that the Bengals have certainly been attempting to address in the last few drafts selecting four offensive linemen in the last two years and seven in the last four. One of those draft investments may be nearing the end of his opportunities, despite the fact that he is only headed into his second NFL season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders name Ryan Kerrigan assistant defensive line coach

Ryan Kerrigan announced his retirement this offseason, but the longtime Washington pass rusher will not spend too long out of the league. The Commanders are adding him to their coaching staff. The franchise’s all-time sack leader is now signed on as its assistant defensive line coach, the team announced Monday....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Cardinals#American Football#Tcu#Detro
Pro Football Rumors

Is new Bears OL Alex Leatherwood prepared to be starter?

Chicago landed quite the haul in waiver claims last week. Perhaps the most intriguing of the six claims they made is former-Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. After being selected 17th-overall in last year’s draft, the Alabama product failed to survive this year’s 53-man roster cuts, much to the benefit of the Bears’ offensive line group.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Offseason in review: Detroit Lions

The Lions may not compete for a playoff spot in 2022, but they will hope to show signs of improvement in Year 2 of the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell partnership. The club did not make a play for a franchise quarterback in a draft class widely considered weak at the position, instead opting to focus on other areas of need while giving 2021 trade acquisition Jared Goff another year under center.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Football Rumors

Browns to sign TE Jesse James to one-year deal

A fifth-round pick of the Steelers in 2015, James’ most productive years came in Pittsburgh. Between the 2017 and 2018 seasons, he totaled 73 catches, 795 yards and five touchdowns. That led him to the Lions in free agency, though his two seasons in the Motor City yielded little in the way of production. Only halfway through his four-year, $22.6M contract, he was released.
BROWNS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Pro Football Rumors

Browns sign veteran OL Joe Haeg

Pittsburgh signed Haeg in March 2021, and the North Dakota State product wound up seeing action in 12 games (two starts) last year. His 307 offensive snaps represented his highest total since 2018, and he spent a little time at all O-line positions except for center. It appeared as if...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Mitch Trubisky officially named starting QB on Pittsburgh's depth chart

Pittsburgh’s Week 1 depth chart lists Mitch Trubisky as the starter, as noted by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. That was the expected decision throughout the offseason; the veteran signed a two-year, $14M deal in free agency after one season as a backup in Buffalo. That, of course, was preceded by his four-year stint as the Bears’ starter which included a pair of playoff appearances but not enough production to warrant his draft status as a No. 2 pick or a new deal from Chicago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

The Cleveland Browns' 2022 offseason reviewed

The runaway headline kingpins of the 2022 offseason, the Browns will enter the season with a fully revamped quarterback room and a much higher profile. If everything goes according to plan, the first part of this equation would give Cleveland a franchise-caliber passer to fill a void that has existed for decades.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Offseason in review: Buffalo Bills

Following a 2020 campaign that saw them win 13 games before losing in the AFC Championship Game, the Bills were primed for a Super Bowl run in 2021. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t match that success; after winning 11 games during the regular season and destroying the Patriots in the Wild Card Round, they fell to the Chiefs during the Divisional Round.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Lions CB Jeff Okudah to begin season at full health

A number of new faces have raised expectations for the Lions in 2022, but the return of a familiar one could give the team a significant boost in the secondary. Cornerback Jeff Okudah is in line to start the season at full health, which will allow him to occupy the position the team envisioned for him in during the 2020 draft.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Football Rumors

Lions place guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on IR

Halapoulivaati Vaitai‘s third Lions season will not begin on time. The veteran offensive lineman is now on Detroit’s IR, mandating a four-game absence. The nature of Vaitai’s injury is unknown. The well-paid blocker is expected to return as the Lions’ right guard starter, but the team will...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy