ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Queen’s life of service hailed ‘a rare jewel’ at St Paul’s Cathedral

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqAKE_0hoxRHzd00

The Queen’s life of service was hailed “a rare jewel” at the first significant religious event marking her death – where hundreds of mourners sang God Save the King.

Prime Minister Liz Truss joined around 2,000 members of the public for the service of prayer and reflection at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday evening.

The famous place of worship fell silent as the congregation, who secured tickets on a first-come-first-served basis, listened to audio of the King’s televised address to the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMrfd_0hoxRHzd00
Prime Minister Liz Truss at the service of prayer and reflection (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

At 6pm, the unmistakable voice of Charles – referred to as “our new King” – filled the cathedral – a historic setting fit for the momentous occasion of a nation hearing its new monarch speak publicly for the first time.

As people gathered around television screens from John o’ Groats to Land’s End, mourners sat side by side in the packed cathedral almost 24 hours after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death.

Among those attending were London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

A life lived in the service of others is a rare jewel. It is a jewel that Her late Majesty The Queen wore as a crown

At 7.05pm, after the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivered a blessing, the first official public rendition of God Save the King took place as the service neared its conclusion.

The sound of the congregation singing the national anthem filled the vast cathedral, and mourners remained on their feet afterwards.

People had begun making their way into the cathedral almost three hours earlier – before 4.30pm – and the sound of quiet conversation could be heard as the organ played.

Following the King’s address, the service got underway.

Members of the congregation were tearful during the service as the choir sang, and one woman was seen using a handkerchief to wipe her eyes.

Ms Truss, who delivered a Bible reading from Romans 14.7-12, sat in the front row.

As a lament was played on bagpipes at just after 6.50pm, people stood, many with their heads bowed.

During her address, Dame Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London, told the congregation: “A life lived in the service of others is a rare jewel.

“It is a jewel that Her late Majesty The Queen wore as a crown.”

She referred to the Queen’s dedication to her Christian faith, and recalled early June when the cathedral was the setting for a much happier occasion – the service of thanksgiving for the monarch, attended by the royal family, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odRKZ_0hoxRHzd00
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in June (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA) (PA Wire)

On that day, the cathedral’s mosaics and carvings were drenched in the sunlight of early summer.

While the chandeliers twinkled as usual on Friday, evening was beginning to fall on the renowned building and the mood, sartorial choices and atmosphere were more sombre.

Gone were the brightly coloured hats and fascinators, and in their place more muted tones.

Dame Sarah told the congregation: “Today, we gather in this Cathedral Church, with those across our nation, the Commonwealth and the world, with a profound sadness as we mourn her death.”

She said those gathered were celebrating the life of the Queen “which was dedicated to others”.

She has been this nation’s unerring heartbeat through times of progress, joy and celebration, as well as in much darker and more difficult seasons

Dame Sarah said: “Most of us have not known life without the Queen. When she ascended to the throne, the world and the country were both very different places.

“For seven decades, Her Majesty remained a remarkable constant in the lives of millions: a symbol of unity, strength, forbearance and resilience.

“She has been this nation’s unerring heartbeat through times of progress, joy and celebration, as well as in much darker and more difficult seasons.”

Dame Sarah pointed out the Queen’s position as a much-loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, saying: “All of us are grieving the loss of our head of state, head of the Commonwealth and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

“But the royal family are grieving the loss of a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother.”

On June 3, the second day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen pulled out of attending the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s due to the physical demands involved.

She instead watched the service on television from Windsor Castle after she suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting.

During the service there were smiles from the royals and ripples of laughter from the congregation as the Archbishop of York compared the monarch’s well-known love of horse racing to her long reign, suggesting it “reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom”.

The Service of Thanksgiving saw more than 400 hundred people who have served the nation, many during the pandemic, invited to be part of the celebrations marking the Queen’s 70-year reign.

They were among a 2,000-strong congregation which included the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was booed by the crowd outside, Cabinet ministers, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, first ministers of the devolved governments and every living former prime minister.

It was the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been on full public view alongside the Windsors in two years.

On the back page of Friday’s order of service there were two quotes from the Queen.

The first was from April 21 1947, when she said: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

The second, was from September 21 2001, when she told the people of New York: “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
newschain

Duke of Edinburgh rejected Prince Consort offer

Camilla is known so far as Queen Consort, but the Duke of Edinburgh rejected the offer of becoming Prince Consort in the early years of Elizabeth II’s reign. Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died in April 2021, after being married to the Queen for more than 73 years.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
John Bishop
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
John
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
St Paul
Person
Justin Welby
newschain

Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder

A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents. Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.
U.K.
newschain

Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York to take on Queen’s corgis

The Duke of York and his ex-wife will look after the Queen’s beloved corgis following her death. A spokeswoman for Andrew said he and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy – two dogs the late monarch received as gifts from her son. The Queen...
ANIMALS
newschain

The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know

The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral. Here is some of the information mourners need to know. – What exactly is meant by the term “lying in state”?. Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Cathedral Church#Jewel#Uk#Labour
newschain

Thousands flock to village with royal connections to welcome King

The visit by the King and Queen Consort to Hillsborough, a village where royal connections run deepest in Northern Ireland, was on a scale never witnessed before. Thousands flocked to the normally quiet Co Down village, some arriving in the early hours of the morning, to get a coveted viewing spot for the arrival of Charles and Camilla.
U.K.
newschain

Scene of quiet dignity at Balmoral as Queen’s coffin lies at rest in Ballroom

The late Queen currently lies in an oak coffin in a “scene of quiet dignity” in the Ballroom of Balmoral Castle. Draped with the Royal Standard for Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it has remained at rest to allow loyal Balmoral estate workers, who devoted years of service to the monarch, to pay their last respects.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

King Charles III and his siblings paid a poignant tribute to the Queen by staging a silent vigil around her coffin after she was praised by politicians in Westminster and Edinburgh. With their heads bowed Charles, the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York stood guard around...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s coffin arrives in London ahead of return to Buckingham Palace

The Queen’s grandchildren will be among members of the royal family paying their respects to the late monarch by witnessing her coffin’s arrival at Buckingham Palace. Standing at the palace’s grand entrance, the new King and his Queen Consort will be surrounded by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren and their partners, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
newschain

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Scottish mourners paid tribute to the Queen by lining the route of her coffin procession in their thousands as she left Balmoral for the last time. Silent, sombre and respectful, well-wishers gathered beside country roads, bridges and in village and city centres to say goodbye to the woman who was never more at home than when in Scotland.
U.K.
newschain

Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King

He is the King destined to be seen as an open and informal monarch, with kisses from members of the public and an ease with speaking from the heart. Charles has always looked comfortable during a walkabout, chatting to people with a story to tell or those simply eager to meet a prince and heir to the throne.
U.K.
newschain

Full statement from the Princess Royal following the death of the Queen

The Princess Royal said it had been “an honour and a privilege” to accompany the Queen on her final journeys as she travelled with the monarch’s coffin back to London. Anne’s full statement said: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.
U.K.
newschain

Crown of Scotland to be placed on Queen’s coffin while it lies in rest

The Crown of Scotland will be placed on the Queen’s coffin while it lies in rest in Edinburgh. Historically, the crown has been used in ceremonies to represent the sovereign’s presence and it will be placed on Elizabeth II’s coffin by Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke of Hamilton.
POLITICS
newschain

‘Sad and poignant moment’ as Queen leaves Balmoral for final time

Scots have marked what Nicola Sturgeon described as a “sad and poignant moment” as the Queen left Balmoral for the final time. After she died at the Aberdeenshire castle on Thursday, the body of the Queen was being moved on Sunday to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will rest overnight.
U.K.
newschain

King Charles III pledges to support all Northern Ireland’s people

King Charles III pledged to “seek the welfare” of all Northern Ireland’s people and described how his family have felt their “sorrows” as the Queen’s peacebuilding efforts were praised. Charles, who in 2015 made a pilgrimage to the site of his great-uncle Lord Mountbatten’s...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy