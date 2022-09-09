Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Nepali survivors of World Trade Center attack say - 'Life is a document of coincidences'Kishor PanthiNew York City, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Related
Register Citizen
Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections
GREENWICH — When it comes to another proposal for a new cancer care facility at Greenwich Hospital, its supporters and opponents are coming out in force. A new application to build a 55,700-square-foot structure near the main hospital campus underwent its first official review by the Planning & Zoning Commission last week, attracting numerous positive and negative remarks.
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY! Sound On Sound Music Festival Tickets, Sept. 24-25
MacaroniKID Fairfield-Trumbull-Shelton Has Tickets to Give Away For Sound On Sound Music Festival Taking Place September 24-25, 2022 At Seaside Park, Bridgeport, CT. Two lucky winners will receive two 2-day general admission tickets!. Sound On Sound is a brand-new music festival bringing together world-class performing artists, renowned local eateries, craft...
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Register Citizen
Dixwell church records to be showcased Saturday at Yale’s Beinecke Library, part of Bicentennial Plus 2 celebration
NEW HAVEN — Things were tough when the Dixwell Avenue Congregational United Church of Christ's actual 200th Anniversary rolled around in 2020 —right in the midst of the first wave of COVID-19 — but its delayed "Bicentennial Plus 2" celebration unfolds this month with a rare glimpse into the historic church's past.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk photos: Oyster Festival
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk music fans had a rockin’ good time Saturday night at the Oyster Festival, while a dog show entertained crowds in the afternoon and the lure of amusement rides inspired folks to stand in a line so long it stretched back to the entrance area in Veterans Park as the sun set.
Register Citizen
Stamford ‘German beer hall,’ food truck plan OK’d for Pacific Street by finance board
STAMFORD — A plan to revitalize a section of South End with a German-style beer hall, food truck lot and coffee shop has cleared a hurdle now the Board of Finance has approved funding for it. The board approved a $2.53 million grant for the project on Thursday night...
Enthusiastic and Exuberant – My Weekend at Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival
This past weekend was the long-awaited San Gennaro festival in Danbury, CT. The event was thrown by Jimmy Galante with the full support and cooperation from the City of Danbury. Italians and Italian-Americans understand the significance of this event from a cultural standpoint but beyond that, it's a whole lot of fun centered around food.
NBC Connecticut
Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning
Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Not closed’ Norwalk courthouse to be reconfigured
NORWALK, Conn. — A top State courts official has decided to consolidate Superior Court facilities in Stamford and Norwalk. Meaning, Norwalk attorneys, police officers and citizens are expected to make their way to Stamford, as they have been since the beginning of the pandemic. “We are disappointed with this...
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
Register Citizen
Danbury hires former WFSB reporter as public relations specialist for police, fire, health department
DANBURY — Officials are welcoming a former local broadcast news reporter as the city’s first-ever public relations specialist tasked with coordinating and supporting public safety communications across multiple departments. Married last month, Erin Henry went by Erin Edwards during her two years as a reporter working for WFSB.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog
2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Fairfield museum researcher looks into defaced headstones at Jewish cemetery
FAIRFIELD — An employee of the Fairfield Museum and History Center is looking into desecrated headstones at a local Jewish cemetery as a personal project, and he says he is hoping to repair the damage. The Congregation Shaare Torah Adath Israel Cemetery sits right on the border of Fairfield...
luxury-houses.net
This $3M Spectacular Mediterranean Villa Evokes the 1920’s European Ambience in Stamford
The Estate in Stamford is a luxurious home featuring a generously-sized living room with abundant light and stone fireplace opens to the library now available for sale. This home located at 684 Westover Rd, Stamford, Connecticut; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 05 acres of land. Call John Engel – Douglas Elliman of Connecticut LLC (Phone: 203-247-4700, 203 889-5580) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Stamford.
New Stamford Restaurant Provides Innovative Approach To Classic Italian Cuisine
Proper Italian food and delicious cocktails served with a side of immaculate vibes: That’s what a new Fairfield County restaurant is promising its diners. Cugine’s Italian, located in Stamford’s Harbor Point community at 121 Towne Street, opened in June 2022 and has quickly garnered favor among foodies with dishes like fried calamari, spaghetti boia, and focaccia.
Register Citizen
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
In photos: Stamford’s Arts and Crafts on Bedford draws crowds
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Art, crafts and interesting browsing was for sale during the annual Arts and Crafts on Bedford event on Bedford Street in downtown Stamford over the weekend. The event on Bedford brings juried artisans from throughout the Northeast to display and sell juried works including ceramics, fiber arts, fine art, jewelry, metal, photography, painting, wood and more. Arts and Crafts on Bedford was presented by Stamford Downtown Special Services District and sponsored by 95.9 The Fox, Star 99.9, WEBE 108 and Happyhaha.com Photography.
Register Citizen
Stamford kid clothing mart reopens with bigger selection, more space, in-person shopping
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The six-year-old non-profit, which gives new and gently used clothes to local families, has undergone a small transformation. Most notably, Clothes To Kids moved its operations from the West Side’s Yerwood Center to the South End’s Lathon Wider Community Center.
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Park Damages
#Milford CT– On September 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to Eisenhower Park where a vehicle was located inside the park, stuck on a rock. There was evidence that the vehicle had been off-roading in the park. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the arrival of the officers. Public Works assessed the damage to the park as approximately $15,000 in damages. After an investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Gregory Ulrich was located in Bridgeport at his residence. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
Comments / 0