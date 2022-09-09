ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Register Citizen

Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections

GREENWICH — When it comes to another proposal for a new cancer care facility at Greenwich Hospital, its supporters and opponents are coming out in force. A new application to build a 55,700-square-foot structure near the main hospital campus underwent its first official review by the Planning & Zoning Commission last week, attracting numerous positive and negative remarks.
GREENWICH, CT
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY! Sound On Sound Music Festival Tickets, Sept. 24-25

MacaroniKID Fairfield-Trumbull-Shelton Has Tickets to Give Away For Sound On Sound Music Festival Taking Place September 24-25, 2022 At Seaside Park, Bridgeport, CT. Two lucky winners will receive two 2-day general admission tickets!. Sound On Sound is a brand-new music festival bringing together world-class performing artists, renowned local eateries, craft...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Oyster Festival

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk music fans had a rockin’ good time Saturday night at the Oyster Festival, while a dog show entertained crowds in the afternoon and the lure of amusement rides inspired folks to stand in a line so long it stretched back to the entrance area in Veterans Park as the sun set.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning

Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

‘Not closed’ Norwalk courthouse to be reconfigured

NORWALK, Conn. — A top State courts official has decided to consolidate Superior Court facilities in Stamford and Norwalk. Meaning, Norwalk attorneys, police officers and citizens are expected to make their way to Stamford, as they have been since the beginning of the pandemic. “We are disappointed with this...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog

2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
luxury-houses.net

This $3M Spectacular Mediterranean Villa Evokes the 1920’s European Ambience in Stamford

The Estate in Stamford is a luxurious home featuring a generously-sized living room with abundant light and stone fireplace opens to the library now available for sale. This home located at 684 Westover Rd, Stamford, Connecticut; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 05 acres of land. Call John Engel – Douglas Elliman of Connecticut LLC (Phone: 203-247-4700, 203 889-5580) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase

NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

In photos: Stamford’s Arts and Crafts on Bedford draws crowds

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Art, crafts and interesting browsing was for sale during the annual Arts and Crafts on Bedford event on Bedford Street in downtown Stamford over the weekend. The event on Bedford brings juried artisans from throughout the Northeast to display and sell juried works including ceramics, fiber arts, fine art, jewelry, metal, photography, painting, wood and more. Arts and Crafts on Bedford was presented by Stamford Downtown Special Services District and sponsored by 95.9 The Fox, Star 99.9, WEBE 108 and Happyhaha.com Photography.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Park Damages

#Milford CT– On September 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to Eisenhower Park where a vehicle was located inside the park, stuck on a rock. There was evidence that the vehicle had been off-roading in the park. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the arrival of the officers. Public Works assessed the damage to the park as approximately $15,000 in damages. After an investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Gregory Ulrich was located in Bridgeport at his residence. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
MILFORD, CT

