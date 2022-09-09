Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’

Read full article on original website
michele minniti
4d ago
funny how we pass everything else but not giving the tax payers back the over collect money that's theirs to begin with...you people are sicking
176
Susan Anthony
3d ago
I am disabled and live on a fixed income the $2000 stimulus would make a huge difference in my life. I pray everyday for the general assembly to pass it.
116
Selina Masi
3d ago
So tired of hearing about this already. It's obvious our state doesn't care about the people of Pennsylvania. We deserve the help and they know it but, they see us as peasants.
76
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
Pa. election 2022: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor
HARRISBURG — The 2022 election for Pennsylvania governor is coming soon, and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you are prepared to make your choice. The state’s governor wields a vast amount of power. They propose a yearly spending plan that sets the course for months of policy debates with the General Assembly on issues including education spending and taxes.
wskg.org
Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from prescription drug companies
TRANSFORMING HEALTH – Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from a $26 billion multi-state settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson — companies that made or distributed some of the prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid addiction crisis. Pennsylvania will receive $1 billion of...
People gather on capitol steps in Harrisburg for gun rally
People gathered at the Pennsylvania capitol Monday for the 17th annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally.
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania election laws
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Government Committee advanced three election-related bills when lawmakers returned to the capitol on Monday. All the bills now go to the full House for consideration. House Bill 34 would regulate the transportation of ballots with a “cargo securement procedure” using a transportation...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania law would increase penalty for concealing a child’s death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A law proposed in Pennsylvania would increase the penalty for concealing the death of a child. House Bill 2276, sponsored by Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny-Washington), would make “aggravated concealment” a second degree felony. The law would state that a person is guilty if they treat a corpse in a “way that the person knows would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano’s security bubble insulates him from prying eyes and dissenting views
On a weekday afternoon in late August, Doug Mastriano’s campaign bus pulled up outside Gatsby’s Bar & Grill in suburban Philadelphia just after 1 p.m. The words “Restore Freedom” were emblazoned on the side over a red outline of Pennsylvania. It had been billed as a...
therecord-online.com
Gov. Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for 1.7 million Pennsylvania school children
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf Friday announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year. “It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m taking hunger off the table...
New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers
PennDOT says the cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion
Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
Pennsylvania Senate race: John Fetterman holds rally in Blue Bell, Pa.
Fetterman spoke to supporters at the Montgomery County Community College.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Haunted House Named the No. 1 Scariest in America
The leaves are starting to change colors in Pennsylvania, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Pennsylvania has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order discouraging conversion therapy. Why does that matter?
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order last month directing state agencies to discourage the practice of conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is the discredited and unscientific practice of trying to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. There are 20 states across the country that have passed laws...
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
PhillyBite
The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf orders flags to half-staff on Sept. 11
Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on America. In remembrance of the victims and in honor of Patriot Day, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all U.S. and commonwealth flags at the Capitol complex and commonwealth facilities throughout the state lowered to half-staff. "On Patriot...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
Pennsylvania Announces $3.4 Million Investment In EV Charging Stations
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. PENNSLYVANIA | On Thursday, September 7, the Pennsylvania DEP announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of 54 DC fast chargers in 16 locations in major traffic corridors throughout the Commonwealth.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania school directors speak out against Doug Mastriano’s education funding plan
An open letter to Pennsylvania families and voters being circulated around the state by public school board members issues a warning about the threat that they believe Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano poses to the public education system. The letter drew 59 signatures from school directors from 24 school districts...
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
