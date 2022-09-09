ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’

By Philadelphia Sun Staff
philasun.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1111

michele minniti
4d ago

funny how we pass everything else but not giving the tax payers back the over collect money that's theirs to begin with...you people are sicking

Reply(23)
176
Susan Anthony
3d ago

I am disabled and live on a fixed income the $2000 stimulus would make a huge difference in my life. I pray everyday for the general assembly to pass it.

Reply(41)
116
Selina Masi
3d ago

So tired of hearing about this already. It's obvious our state doesn't care about the people of Pennsylvania. We deserve the help and they know it but, they see us as peasants.

Reply(43)
76
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sharpsburg, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Sharpsburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania election laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Government Committee advanced three election-related bills when lawmakers returned to the capitol on Monday. All the bills now go to the full House for consideration. House Bill 34 would regulate the transportation of ballots with a “cargo securement procedure” using a transportation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania law would increase penalty for concealing a child’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A law proposed in Pennsylvania would increase the penalty for concealing the death of a child. House Bill 2276, sponsored by Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny-Washington), would make “aggravated concealment” a second degree felony. The law would state that a person is guilty if they treat a corpse in a “way that the person knows would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
PennLive.com

The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion

Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Haunted House Named the No. 1 Scariest in America

The leaves are starting to change colors in Pennsylvania, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Pennsylvania has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct Payments#Homelessness#Politics State#Politics Governor#Pennsylvanians#Roots Of Faith#Republican#Pa Opportunity Program#The General Assembly#American#Democratic
CBS Philly

Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) --  A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf orders flags to half-staff on Sept. 11

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on America. In remembrance of the victims and in honor of Patriot Day, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all U.S. and commonwealth flags at the Capitol complex and commonwealth facilities throughout the state lowered to half-staff. "On Patriot...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
WTAJ

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy