NFL

AdWeek

Coffee Brand Lavazza's Metaverse Gaming Experience Highlights Deforestation

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. As brands dip their toes into the burgeoning space that is the metaverse, coffee producer Lavazza has launched...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

Fanatics Bets on Jason White as CMO for Betting and Gaming Division

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Looking for a piece of the sports betting pie, Fanatics has named marketing veteran Jason White chief marketing officer of its...
GAMBLING
247Sports

Former Michigan star has huge game in NFL season opener

Former Michigan star defensive end Kwity Paye had an excellent start to his 2022 campaign on Sunday when he scored seven tackles and two sacks as the Indianapolis Colts tied the Houstan Texans 20-20. The two sacks for Paye equal half of his total from last year's rookie campaign; that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blitz#American Football
AdWeek

Monday Stir

-Quilted Northern is re-energizing its nearly 100-year-old brand with the new “Keep it Quilted” campaign from Argonaut. The campaign is a departure from the category’s usual emphasis on “potty humor,” focusing instead on the brand’s target consumer, who pays attention to the smallest of details to comfort and pamper themselves and their loved ones. The campaign also showcases a new visual identity system from brand design agency Soulsight.
LIFESTYLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Isiah Pacheco scores first NFL touchdown and Patrick Mahomes ensures he gets the ball back

Not only did Isiah Pacheco score the first touchdown of his NFL career on Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he also had star quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing ball boy for him. Following his four-yard touchdown with 7:40 left in what would be a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Pacheco spiked the ball down and began celebrating his first trip into the end zone. It was Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, who picked up the ball to make sure Pacheco had the keepsake. Not too bad for the rookie out of Rutgers. The Chiefs took Pacheco in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Cardinals: Lessons learned from dominant Week 1 victory

The Kansas City Chiefs have to love what they saw from several angles in their season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs looked like they were in midseason form when the starters took their limited reps during their three preseason games. The Arizona Cardinals would certainly agree after being walloped by the Chiefs to open the season, a 44-21 road win for the Chiefs in Glendale that was lopsided from the very beginning.
KANSAS CITY, MO

