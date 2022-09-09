Not only did Isiah Pacheco score the first touchdown of his NFL career on Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he also had star quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing ball boy for him. Following his four-yard touchdown with 7:40 left in what would be a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Pacheco spiked the ball down and began celebrating his first trip into the end zone. It was Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, who picked up the ball to make sure Pacheco had the keepsake. Not too bad for the rookie out of Rutgers. The Chiefs took Pacheco in...

