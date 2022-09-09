Read full article on original website
The best and worst debuts from the NFL's opening week | Opinion
From new head coaches, to familiar faces in new places, NFL Week 1 featured some impressive debuts, as well as some forgettable first outings.
AdWeek
Coffee Brand Lavazza's Metaverse Gaming Experience Highlights Deforestation
Coffee Brand Lavazza's Metaverse Gaming Experience Highlights Deforestation

As brands dip their toes into the burgeoning space that is the metaverse, coffee producer Lavazza has launched...
AdWeek
Fanatics Bets on Jason White as CMO for Betting and Gaming Division
Fanatics Bets on Jason White as CMO for Betting and Gaming Division

Looking for a piece of the sports betting pie, Fanatics has named marketing veteran Jason White chief marketing officer of its...
247Sports
Former Michigan star has huge game in NFL season opener
Former Michigan star defensive end Kwity Paye had an excellent start to his 2022 campaign on Sunday when he scored seven tackles and two sacks as the Indianapolis Colts tied the Houstan Texans 20-20. The two sacks for Paye equal half of his total from last year's rookie campaign; that...
AdWeek
For Anheuser-Busch InBev, Creative Marketing Is About Solving Problems, Not Making Ads
For Anheuser-Busch InBev, Creative Marketing Is About Solving Problems, Not Making Ads
AdWeek
Monday Stir
-Quilted Northern is re-energizing its nearly 100-year-old brand with the new “Keep it Quilted” campaign from Argonaut. The campaign is a departure from the category’s usual emphasis on “potty humor,” focusing instead on the brand’s target consumer, who pays attention to the smallest of details to comfort and pamper themselves and their loved ones. The campaign also showcases a new visual identity system from brand design agency Soulsight.
AdWeek
McCann Detroit and MRM Media Tap Stranger Things' Brett Gelman in Their First Spots for Canon
McCann Detroit and MRM Media Tap Stranger Things' Brett Gelman in Their First Spots for Canon

With consumers increasingly needing to boost their home office spaces, Canon is making its first significant marketing push...
Isiah Pacheco scores first NFL touchdown and Patrick Mahomes ensures he gets the ball back
Not only did Isiah Pacheco score the first touchdown of his NFL career on Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he also had star quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing ball boy for him. Following his four-yard touchdown with 7:40 left in what would be a 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Pacheco spiked the ball down and began celebrating his first trip into the end zone. It was Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, who picked up the ball to make sure Pacheco had the keepsake. Not too bad for the rookie out of Rutgers. The Chiefs took Pacheco in...
Chiefs vs. Cardinals: Lessons learned from dominant Week 1 victory
The Kansas City Chiefs have to love what they saw from several angles in their season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs looked like they were in midseason form when the starters took their limited reps during their three preseason games. The Arizona Cardinals would certainly agree after being walloped by the Chiefs to open the season, a 44-21 road win for the Chiefs in Glendale that was lopsided from the very beginning.
NFL Monday QB: Josh Allen Plays Like an MVP versus The Rams
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts break down Josh Allen's elite performance against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL TV Ratings: Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulls in 25 million for Sunday Night Football
NFL TV ratings, a look forward: The 2022 NFL season is officially underway and the television ratings from the top
