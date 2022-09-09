ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Tyler Perry on ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ a Film 27 Years in the Making, Inspired by His Childhood (Video)

TIFF 2022: ”Growing up in rural Louisiana, I know these people very well,“ Perry said. ”So all of this world was already in me, in my DNA“. “A Jazzman’s Blues” was a movie adventure 27 years in the making for Tyler Perry, who wrote the screenplay in 1995, the first ever for the prodigious writer-director-actor-magnate. After the project stalled in the mid-2000s, cameras finally started rolling last year in Savannah, Georgia. And in 2022, the sprawling, music-filled Southern Gothic romance of Perry’s dreams was born.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheWrap

Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks as Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals

The Emmy-winning producer will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming. Teri Kennedy, a programming and development executive, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals at A+E Networks. In the role Kennedy will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming for the company.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dany Boon
Person
Line Renaud
TheWrap

‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Playing a ‘Princess Imprisoned in the Image of Being a Woman’ (Video)

TIFF 2022: ”Even if you grow up free…society still puts you in this corset,“ the actress said during an interview alongside director Maria Kreutzer. Vicky Krieps, the actress from Luxembourg who introduced herself to a new audience by playing a headstrong woman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” has come to TIFF 2022 with “Corsage,” a drama about a woman Krieps has felt a connection to since she was 15: Austrian Empress Elisabeth.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Inspection’ Film Review: Military Coming-of-Age Drama Feels Like an Instant Queer Classic

Much like “Moonlight,” “The Inspection” has the trappings of an instant queer classic. Premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, writer-director Elegance Bratton’s semi-autobiographical film, about a young gay Black man’s desire for approval and human connection in an unforgiving environment poisoned by bigotry and toxic masculinity, tells essential truths about the state of queer life in America outside gay villages and other safe spaces. Yet stories like these have seldom been told even as queer cinema has steadily evolved beyond homogeneous narratives.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Tilda Swinton on Making the Eerie Mother-Daughter Drama ‘The Eternal Daughter’: ‘The Film Possessed Me’

TIFF 2022: The actress and director Joanna Hogg discussed their new film’s spooky exploration of one of life’s most complicated relationships. That is how Tilda Swinton described how she came to star in “The Eternal Daughter,” her third pairing with director Joanna Hogg, and a sequel to their two previous collaborations, “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir: Part II.”
TILDA SWINTON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Driving#The Official Selection#Cohen Media Group#Variety
TheWrap

‘The Fabelmans’ Film Review: Steven Spielberg’s Sweet Memory Piece Picks Up Steam As It Goes

Every director, it seems, has a deeply personal coming-of-age story to tell, from Francois Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows” to Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.” And lately every Toronto International Film Festival has made one of those films a centerpiece of its lineup. Last year, it was Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which won TIFF’s audience award and went on to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture; this year, it’s Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” which had its world premiere on Saturday night in the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Good Nurse’ Film Review: Jessica Chastain Catches a Killer in Tense Medical Mystery

A movie with a title like “The Good Nurse” has a lot to live up to, for one: that nurse better be good. Lucky for “The Good Nurse” (premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on its way to Netflix) and its audience, Jessica Chastain shines in a post-Oscar nail-biter as an RN investigating a string of mysterious deaths at her hospital, possibly caused by her new co-worker.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
TheWrap

‘The Menu’ Director Mark Mylod on Shift From ‘Succession’ to a Twisted Satire on Fine Dining (Video)

TIFF 2022: Mylod directs Ralph Fiennes in a dark satire about the world’s most exclusive restaurant. Director Mark Mylod and producer Betsy Koch joined TheWrap and Shutterstock’s Interview and Portrait Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film “The Menu,” a dark, bloody satire of the one percent and the restaurants that cater to them.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How Did the Emmy Statuette Get Its Name?

Why are the Emmys called the Emmys? Unlike the Tonys and the Oscars, which are both named after real people, the TV Academy Award is not named after an actual person named Emmy. Here’s the story of how the coveted TV prize got its name. How did the Emmys...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheWrap

John Halley Named President of Paramount Advertising, Jo Ann Ross Shifts to Advisory Role as Chairman

Paramount Global is making moves in its advertising division. Jo Ann Ross, a 30 year veteran of the company, has been named chairman of Paramount advertising – an advisory role, with John Halley assuming her previous role as President in the division. As part of Halley’s new role, he will report to Bob Bakish, president and chief executive officer of Paramount.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy