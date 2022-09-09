Read full article on original website
Related
Heist Thriller ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ Acquired by Neon Out of Toronto
Neon has acquired the North American rights to “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” a heist thriller that made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week and was being sought by multiple studios. The film from Daniel Goldhaber played in the Platform section of...
Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’ With Paul Giamatti Nabbed by Focus Features in $30 Million Deal
The next film from director Alexander Payne called “The Holdovers” and starring Paul Giamatti was acquired in a worldwide deal by Focus Features after the film screened in secret at the Toronto International Film Festival, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Deadline first reported the...
Tyler Perry on ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ a Film 27 Years in the Making, Inspired by His Childhood (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”Growing up in rural Louisiana, I know these people very well,“ Perry said. ”So all of this world was already in me, in my DNA“. “A Jazzman’s Blues” was a movie adventure 27 years in the making for Tyler Perry, who wrote the screenplay in 1995, the first ever for the prodigious writer-director-actor-magnate. After the project stalled in the mid-2000s, cameras finally started rolling last year in Savannah, Georgia. And in 2022, the sprawling, music-filled Southern Gothic romance of Perry’s dreams was born.
Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks as Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals
The Emmy-winning producer will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming. Teri Kennedy, a programming and development executive, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals at A+E Networks. In the role Kennedy will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming for the company.
RELATED PEOPLE
Paramount Is Considering Merger of Showtime Streaming Service With Paramount+ (Report)
Paramount Global is in early discussions to phase out Showtime’s streaming service, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal that cites anonymous sources familiar with the matter. The content that’s on the platform — including the hit series “Yellowjackets” and “Billions” — will be moved to Paramount+...
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Playing a ‘Princess Imprisoned in the Image of Being a Woman’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”Even if you grow up free…society still puts you in this corset,“ the actress said during an interview alongside director Maria Kreutzer. Vicky Krieps, the actress from Luxembourg who introduced herself to a new audience by playing a headstrong woman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” has come to TIFF 2022 with “Corsage,” a drama about a woman Krieps has felt a connection to since she was 15: Austrian Empress Elisabeth.
‘The Inspection’ Film Review: Military Coming-of-Age Drama Feels Like an Instant Queer Classic
Much like “Moonlight,” “The Inspection” has the trappings of an instant queer classic. Premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, writer-director Elegance Bratton’s semi-autobiographical film, about a young gay Black man’s desire for approval and human connection in an unforgiving environment poisoned by bigotry and toxic masculinity, tells essential truths about the state of queer life in America outside gay villages and other safe spaces. Yet stories like these have seldom been told even as queer cinema has steadily evolved beyond homogeneous narratives.
Tilda Swinton on Making the Eerie Mother-Daughter Drama ‘The Eternal Daughter’: ‘The Film Possessed Me’
TIFF 2022: The actress and director Joanna Hogg discussed their new film’s spooky exploration of one of life’s most complicated relationships. That is how Tilda Swinton described how she came to star in “The Eternal Daughter,” her third pairing with director Joanna Hogg, and a sequel to their two previous collaborations, “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir: Part II.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Asif Kapadia to Direct Dystopian Doc ‘2073’ for Neon, Double Agent and Film4
Asif Kapadia, the Oscar-winning director of “Amy” and “Senna,” is set to direct a new documentary film called “2073” that will look to the future and the challenges that will face the world 50 years from now. Inspired by “La Jetée,” the classic, experimental...
‘The Fabelmans’ Film Review: Steven Spielberg’s Sweet Memory Piece Picks Up Steam As It Goes
Every director, it seems, has a deeply personal coming-of-age story to tell, from Francois Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows” to Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.” And lately every Toronto International Film Festival has made one of those films a centerpiece of its lineup. Last year, it was Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which won TIFF’s audience award and went on to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture; this year, it’s Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” which had its world premiere on Saturday night in the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
‘The Good Nurse’ Film Review: Jessica Chastain Catches a Killer in Tense Medical Mystery
A movie with a title like “The Good Nurse” has a lot to live up to, for one: that nurse better be good. Lucky for “The Good Nurse” (premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on its way to Netflix) and its audience, Jessica Chastain shines in a post-Oscar nail-biter as an RN investigating a string of mysterious deaths at her hospital, possibly caused by her new co-worker.
‘Freedom on Fire’ Film Review: Ukrainian Documentary Faces Horror, Finds Humanity
A few minutes before the North American premiere of “Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom,” director Evgeny Afineesvky summed up his state of mind in a single word: “exhausted.”. That makes sense, because “Freedom on Fire” screened at the Toronto International Film Festival about six...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sofia Coppola to Direct Priscilla Presley Biopic Based on Memoir by Elvis’ Ex
Sofia Coppola wrote and will direct the feature film “Priscilla” based on the memoir “Elvis and Me” by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, A24 announced on Monday. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller. Cailee Spaeny (“Mare...
Jacob Lofland Joins ‘Joker’ Sequel ‘Folie à Deux’ in Key Arkham Asylum Role
Up-and-comer Jacob Lofland has joined the cast of the “Joker” sequel titled “Joker: Folie a Deux” in a key Arkham Asylum role, according to an an individual with knowledge of the project. The DC film about the Batman supervillain is slated for release on Oct. 4,...
‘The Menu’ Director Mark Mylod on Shift From ‘Succession’ to a Twisted Satire on Fine Dining (Video)
TIFF 2022: Mylod directs Ralph Fiennes in a dark satire about the world’s most exclusive restaurant. Director Mark Mylod and producer Betsy Koch joined TheWrap and Shutterstock’s Interview and Portrait Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film “The Menu,” a dark, bloody satire of the one percent and the restaurants that cater to them.
Renny Harlin to Remake Horror Film ‘The Strangers’ as Trilogy With Star Madelaine Petsch at Lionsgate
Renny Harlin (“Cliffhanger,” “Deep Blue Sea,” “Die Hard 2”) will direct a remake of the 2008 horror film “The Strangers” and turn it into a trilogy of films for Lionsgate starring “Riverdale” actress Madelaine Petsch, the studio announced Tuesday. The...
Here’s What Michael Keaton Said That Got the New Emmy Winner Bleeped
Emmy viewers watching the awards ceremony on NBC or Peacock may have noticed Michael Keaton’s speech momentarily cut out. But what did the newly-minted Emmy winner say that had producers cutting his audio?. In an extended speech, the “Batman” actor thanked his family and loved ones for always supporting...
How Did the Emmy Statuette Get Its Name?
Why are the Emmys called the Emmys? Unlike the Tonys and the Oscars, which are both named after real people, the TV Academy Award is not named after an actual person named Emmy. Here’s the story of how the coveted TV prize got its name. How did the Emmys...
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO: We’re Not Dumping Brand Names in Streaming Makeover
Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels provided a few hints on Tuesday about how the entertainment giant envisions relaunching its streaming services under one flagship platform next year: Don’t expect to see any marquee names like Food Network vanish when the service rolls out. Wiedenfels told investors...
John Halley Named President of Paramount Advertising, Jo Ann Ross Shifts to Advisory Role as Chairman
Paramount Global is making moves in its advertising division. Jo Ann Ross, a 30 year veteran of the company, has been named chairman of Paramount advertising – an advisory role, with John Halley assuming her previous role as President in the division. As part of Halley’s new role, he will report to Bob Bakish, president and chief executive officer of Paramount.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0