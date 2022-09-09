ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.  More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

29 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.12.22)

Expect Golden Gate Park to be filled with music thanks to a performance by the French disco pop band L'Impératrice at Conservatory of Flowers and the return of Flower Piano to San Francisco Botanical Gardens. Plus, say prost! to Oktoberfest at Schroeders annual block party, shop the Mill Valley...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
KRON4 News

Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival

(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
4kids.com

Best Pumpkin Patches in San Francisco Bay Area

Get ready to get your pumpkin picking on! Find your way to the best pumpkin patches in San Francisco Bay Area to kick off the Halloween festivities this fall season. The start of the fall season in San Francisco is just right around the corner, which means pumpkin carving at the farm and Halloween celebrations can’t be far behind! The weather is cooler, and the harvest season is in full swing. It’s time to visit the best pumpkin patches in San Francisco Bay Area! And it’s not just all about the pumpkin picking. Aside from having great pumpkins and gourds to choose from, every pumpkin farm offers a wide variety of activities to keep the entire family entertained.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#American Music#Golden Gate Park#Performing#Musical Theater#The San Francisco Opera#Asian
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Events to Commemorate 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and just like every year, several events are happening across the Bay Area to commemorate the date. Memorial Service at Notre Dame De Namur University in Belmont - 10 a.m. Sonoma. Saint Francis Solano School - 8 a.m. Napa. Memorial Service...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Earthquake of 2.9 magnitude rumbles San Francisco

San Francisco was in the shake zone of a mild earthquake with an epicenter 2 mile north of Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. last night. The quake originated along the Hayward Fault line — one of two fault lines with close proximity to San Francisco. The San Andreas Fault runs west of the San Francisco Bay, while the Hayward Fault runs east. The subtle shock had a magnitude of just 2.9. Most San Franciscans experienced the quake with weak to light intensity, according to 4466 responses collected in a citizen survey by the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake had a minimum distance of around 2 miles and depth of 6 miles, according to the USGS.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
SAUSALITO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
losgatan.com

Ecstatic dance company back in-person with Los Gatos events

A boutique Bay Area “ecstatic dance” company is emerging from the pandemic with a series of in-person events in Los Gatos and the surrounding region. ALIXIR DANCE, an Oakland-based wellness brand focused on using free-form movement to build community, has set Tuesday nights at 7:30pm—beginning Oct. 4—as a place of weekly movement at the Los Gatos Masonic Hall at 131 E. Main St.
LOS GATOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coffee shop in San Francisco's Chinatown raises latte art to new level

SAN FRANCISCO -- From a teddy bear and a flowering tulip to a rabbit and colorful peacock, customers get more than just a cup of coffee at Home Coffee Roasters in San Francisco. They get a piece of art.Like many coffee shops in the Bay Area, Home Coffee SF has become known for their baristas who use a canvas of coffee and palette of foam to make their designs."It takes a few months to get a hang of the art," said co-owner Karl Stuebe. "But after awhile, it becomes second nature."The designs have become quite popular, with many customers posting photos and video on social media."I love their coffee. And the art is like the icing on top," said San Francisco artist Tally Sue, who frequents the Chinatown location.During the pandemic, when business was slow, those social media posts kept business brewing. The notoriety helped the shop weather the tough times."We had no idea that people were posting," said Stuebe. "All of sudden people are coming in and saying, 'We saw you on Instagram and Tik Tok and we wanted to check you out.'"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Paddle Boarders Rescued From San Francisco Bay

A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco's Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of Chase Center, when they became caught in the current of Central Basin where it meets with San Francisco Bay waters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

One of San Francisco’s Best Burgers Is Coming to This New Potrero Hill Restaurant

Bacchus Management Group is attempting the equivalent of a restaurant hat trick with the news Thursday that it will be opening not one, but three new restaurants in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill. The group that brought us Spruce, the Village Pub, and more throughout the Bay Area will be putting their stamp on the retail space at the new Mason on Mariposa apartment complex, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bacchus will slide in La Connessa, an Italian trattoria; Louie’s Original, a burger spot that will include Spruce’s already-famous burger on the menu; and Magic Donuts & Coffee, a space for, well, doughnuts and coffee.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy