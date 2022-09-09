Read full article on original website
The real ‘Mexican pizza’ is in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission District
"I discovered the 'real Mexican pizza' while drunk in the Mission 9 years ago."
Family-run Italian deli Colombo's Delicatessen headed to San Francisco's SoMa
The family's ties to making delicious sandwiches date back more than 70 years.
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
7x7.com
29 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.12.22)
Expect Golden Gate Park to be filled with music thanks to a performance by the French disco pop band L'Impératrice at Conservatory of Flowers and the return of Flower Piano to San Francisco Botanical Gardens. Plus, say prost! to Oktoberfest at Schroeders annual block party, shop the Mill Valley...
Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival
(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
4kids.com
Best Pumpkin Patches in San Francisco Bay Area
Get ready to get your pumpkin picking on! Find your way to the best pumpkin patches in San Francisco Bay Area to kick off the Halloween festivities this fall season. The start of the fall season in San Francisco is just right around the corner, which means pumpkin carving at the farm and Halloween celebrations can’t be far behind! The weather is cooler, and the harvest season is in full swing. It’s time to visit the best pumpkin patches in San Francisco Bay Area! And it’s not just all about the pumpkin picking. Aside from having great pumpkins and gourds to choose from, every pumpkin farm offers a wide variety of activities to keep the entire family entertained.
SFist
Lady Gaga Sets SF Ablaze With Three-Hour Chromatica Ball Extravaganza, Complete With Many Fire Cannons
The most anticipated concert tour of 2022 fired up SF Thursday night, as Lady Gaga delivered three hours of glorious pop delirium, more than a half-dozen outfits, and gigantic blazing cannons shooting humongous flames across Oracle Park. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour was supposed to have already happened two years...
Stroll on down to Solano Avenue: Music, clowns, food, kalimba, bubble machine
The rhythms of the Kalimba King, the tender mercies of pigeon adoption, Kenny the Clown and Nott the Hoople are just a few of the delights that await at the 46th Solano Avenue Stroll in Berkeley and Albany Sunday. One of the Bay Area’s oldest and largest street festivals, the...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Events to Commemorate 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and just like every year, several events are happening across the Bay Area to commemorate the date. Memorial Service at Notre Dame De Namur University in Belmont - 10 a.m. Sonoma. Saint Francis Solano School - 8 a.m. Napa. Memorial Service...
Earthquake of 2.9 magnitude rumbles San Francisco
San Francisco was in the shake zone of a mild earthquake with an epicenter 2 mile north of Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. last night. The quake originated along the Hayward Fault line — one of two fault lines with close proximity to San Francisco. The San Andreas Fault runs west of the San Francisco Bay, while the Hayward Fault runs east. The subtle shock had a magnitude of just 2.9. Most San Franciscans experienced the quake with weak to light intensity, according to 4466 responses collected in a citizen survey by the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake had a minimum distance of around 2 miles and depth of 6 miles, according to the USGS.
travelawaits.com
10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
The Central Subway will cripple Muni for years to come
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in town last week to tubthump the slow-rolling disaster that is the Central Subway project, and claim that, on the undetermined date it does commence service, it’ll be worth the wait. That’s a hell of a thing to say, considering this project has...
losgatan.com
Ecstatic dance company back in-person with Los Gatos events
A boutique Bay Area “ecstatic dance” company is emerging from the pandemic with a series of in-person events in Los Gatos and the surrounding region. ALIXIR DANCE, an Oakland-based wellness brand focused on using free-form movement to build community, has set Tuesday nights at 7:30pm—beginning Oct. 4—as a place of weekly movement at the Los Gatos Masonic Hall at 131 E. Main St.
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake shakes the Bay Area on Sunday night
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake gave the East Bay and San Francisco area a gently shake Sunday night.
Japanese restaurant Kuidaore will open in Jack London Square
Japanese restaurant Kuidaore Sushi is opening its first branch in the U.S.
Coffee shop in San Francisco's Chinatown raises latte art to new level
SAN FRANCISCO -- From a teddy bear and a flowering tulip to a rabbit and colorful peacock, customers get more than just a cup of coffee at Home Coffee Roasters in San Francisco. They get a piece of art.Like many coffee shops in the Bay Area, Home Coffee SF has become known for their baristas who use a canvas of coffee and palette of foam to make their designs."It takes a few months to get a hang of the art," said co-owner Karl Stuebe. "But after awhile, it becomes second nature."The designs have become quite popular, with many customers posting photos and video on social media."I love their coffee. And the art is like the icing on top," said San Francisco artist Tally Sue, who frequents the Chinatown location.During the pandemic, when business was slow, those social media posts kept business brewing. The notoriety helped the shop weather the tough times."We had no idea that people were posting," said Stuebe. "All of sudden people are coming in and saying, 'We saw you on Instagram and Tik Tok and we wanted to check you out.'"
NBC Bay Area
Paddle Boarders Rescued From San Francisco Bay
A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco's Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of Chase Center, when they became caught in the current of Central Basin where it meets with San Francisco Bay waters.
SFist
Pictures: Thousands of People Turn Out to Celebrate BART Turning 50 Years Old
On Saturday, fans of the rapid transit agency thronged its Lake Merritt Station to attend a big birthday bash for BART's 50th birthday. It was a day filled with themed cakes, a time capsule unveiling, and a "downright disturbing" train replica with a human-like face. When service began on BART...
SFist
San Francisco Conducts Drill to Practice Airlifting In Supplies After a Major Earthquake Takes Down Bridges
San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management (DEM) warned residents to stay clear of McLaren Park Monday morning as they were conducting a disaster response drill with a helicopter. Most residents of San Francisco know that when the sound of a chopper is overhead it's generally because the news copters are...
Eater
One of San Francisco’s Best Burgers Is Coming to This New Potrero Hill Restaurant
Bacchus Management Group is attempting the equivalent of a restaurant hat trick with the news Thursday that it will be opening not one, but three new restaurants in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill. The group that brought us Spruce, the Village Pub, and more throughout the Bay Area will be putting their stamp on the retail space at the new Mason on Mariposa apartment complex, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bacchus will slide in La Connessa, an Italian trattoria; Louie’s Original, a burger spot that will include Spruce’s already-famous burger on the menu; and Magic Donuts & Coffee, a space for, well, doughnuts and coffee.
