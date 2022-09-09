ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Knute Rockne
Person
Rob Page
Person
Michael Sheen
Person
William Wallace
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Wales#Real Madrid#Mls
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Creator Addresses Concerns That Netflix’s Real-Life Competition Spinoff Is Problematic

When Netflix announced it had greenlit a reality series based on the murderous competition in “Squid Game,” fans of the hit Korean show were quick to point out the irony in translating the tragic tale, which creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety is a “fable about modern capitalist society,” into reality TV. Now, Hwang is urging “Squid Game” fans not to “take things too seriously,” saying he has met with the creator of the reality spinoff, titled “Squid Game: The Challenge,” and hopes “they will be carrying on my vision and intention as much as possible for the show.” Hwang addressed the spinoff...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

‘My Policeman’ Film Review: Harry Styles’ LGBTQ Love-Triangle Tale Can’t Balance Time Periods

A love triangle plays out over decades in Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman,” based on the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, who was inspired by the 40-year relationship between English novelist E.M. Forster and policeman Bob Buckingham, as well Buckingham’s wife, May, who also became close with Forster. As described by Roberts in a 2012 essay in The Guardian, this quiet, proto-polyamorous situation was “a wonderful muddle,” which seemingly worked for all three participants in their own way.
MOVIES
AFP

Under leaden skies, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin returns to London

Grey skies and rain greeted Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it was brought back to London on a military transport plane on Tuesday, before Britain says a final farewell to its longest-serving monarch. - Crowds - Britain is in 10 days of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth, who was the constant in national life for seven decades.
U.K.
TheWrap

‘The Inspection’ Film Review: Military Coming-of-Age Drama Feels Like an Instant Queer Classic

Much like “Moonlight,” “The Inspection” has the trappings of an instant queer classic. Premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, writer-director Elegance Bratton’s semi-autobiographical film, about a young gay Black man’s desire for approval and human connection in an unforgiving environment poisoned by bigotry and toxic masculinity, tells essential truths about the state of queer life in America outside gay villages and other safe spaces. Yet stories like these have seldom been told even as queer cinema has steadily evolved beyond homogeneous narratives.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How ‘Baby Ruby’ Star Kit Harington Captured the ‘Emotionally Traumatic Experience’ of New Parenthood (Video)

Toronto 2022: Harington and Noémie Merlant play parents adjusting to the shock of caring for a newborn in playwright Bess Wohl’s feature debut. “Baby Ruby,” which held its world premiere at TIFF, is not your mother’s movie about being a new mom. Or maybe it is. In the film, Noémie Merlant (“Portait of a Lady on Fire”) plays Jo, an influencer who plans on seamlessly incorporating her new baby into her brand, until the experience isn’t exactly all it’s chalked up to be. As Jo struggles with her postpartum recovery, she grows alienated from the people around her: the other new mothers in her circle, her helpless husband (Kit Harington, a long way from “Game of Thrones”) and most disturbingly, Baby Ruby herself, who acts out only when she’s alone with Jo.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Viola Davis on the Long Journey of ‘The Woman King': ‘To Finally Get It Made…Was Close to a Miracle’

TIFF 2022: Davis said the ‘fight’ to get her movie off the ground included ”fighting for actors, fighting for the director, fighting for the integrity of the project“. The latest film from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” premiered Friday night at the Toronto International Film Festival to a glowing reception. With Viola Davis starring as General Nanisca, commander of the Agoije, an all-woman army that defends the Kingdom of Dahomey, the film depicts an ongoing war with the Oyo Empire and the leadership of Dahomey’s newest ruler, King Ghezo (John Boyega).
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy