Piers Morgan Suggests King Charles III ‘Strip Meghan and Harry of All Their Titles, Period’ (Video)
If it were up to Piers Morgan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be stripped of their royal titles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The “Piers Morgan Uncensored” host said just as much in a Friday appearance on Fox’s “The Five” during a discussion of King Charles III’s first address.
Helen Mirren Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Her Death: ‘Proud to Be an Elizabethan’
Helen Mirren, who has an Oscar win for her leading portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film “The Queen,” has paid tribute to the late monarch, who died Thursday at age 96. Mirren posted an image of the young queen to Instagram with the caption, “I...
Princess Anne accompanies Queen Elizabeth II's coffin every step of final journey
Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Hannity Lampoons Harvard for Hiring Fired CNN Star Brian Stelter: ‘I Can’t Believe How Low They’ve Sunk’
Fox News’ Sean Hannity has criticized Brian Stelter’s next move as a downgrade for Harvard University. In a “Hannity” segment last night, the show host spotlighted the recently fired CNN personality’s next gig: a fellowship at Harvard. “Recently fired professional Fox News and Hannity stalker...
Changing A Car Tire And Eating With Her Hands: 31 Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II You've Never Seen Before
Take a look back at the fascinating life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96. In addition to ruling for over 70 years, she also was on a swim team in her teenage years and cared for many dogs and horses.
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Keeps Up With Emmys Tradition of Getting Censored
“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein has defended his Emmys tradition of getting censored by the NBC broadcast for dropping an F-bomb during his speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. “Last time I was here, I was told not to swear, and I did, and I’m sorry...
Paul McCartney Reflects on His 9 Meetings With Queen Elizabeth II, Including the Day She Knighted Him
Sir Paul McCartney reflected on the passing of the monarch who gave him that title, Queen Elizabeth II, with a lengthy Facebook post looking back on the nine times he met her over the course of 53 years. “I feel privileged to have been alive during the whole of Queen...
Queen Consort Meaning: Camilla’s New Royal Title Explained
Now that Queen Elizabeth II has passed, the British empire has a new leader in King Charles III. His accession to the throne also means that his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, will assume the new title of “Queen Consort”. So, what exactly is the Queen...
Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: What to expect each day until funeral
Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.
England v India: second women’s T20 cricket international – live updates
Will India strike back after England’s win in the first T20? Find out with James Wallace
‘Squid Game’ Creator Addresses Concerns That Netflix’s Real-Life Competition Spinoff Is Problematic
When Netflix announced it had greenlit a reality series based on the murderous competition in “Squid Game,” fans of the hit Korean show were quick to point out the irony in translating the tragic tale, which creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety is a “fable about modern capitalist society,” into reality TV. Now, Hwang is urging “Squid Game” fans not to “take things too seriously,” saying he has met with the creator of the reality spinoff, titled “Squid Game: The Challenge,” and hopes “they will be carrying on my vision and intention as much as possible for the show.” Hwang addressed the spinoff...
James Corden Proves That ‘Rings of Power’ Character Promo Could Have Been Way Worse (Video)
Honestly, Your Disappointed Father would be a welcome addition to Amazon’s ”Lord of the Rings“ prequel. James Corden had a little fun at the expense of Amazon Prime’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Monday with a video revealing a whole bunch of awkward and weird characters he claimed were also in the show at one time.
Yes, ‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Really Was on ‘Survivor’
“The White Lotus” creator Mike White really was on “Survivor,” as he mentioned in his acceptance speech after collecting his second Emmy during Monday night’s ceremony. White, who won a directing and a writing Emmy for the HBO limited series, quipped “On ‘Survivor,’ the way to...
‘My Policeman’ Film Review: Harry Styles’ LGBTQ Love-Triangle Tale Can’t Balance Time Periods
A love triangle plays out over decades in Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman,” based on the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, who was inspired by the 40-year relationship between English novelist E.M. Forster and policeman Bob Buckingham, as well Buckingham’s wife, May, who also became close with Forster. As described by Roberts in a 2012 essay in The Guardian, this quiet, proto-polyamorous situation was “a wonderful muddle,” which seemingly worked for all three participants in their own way.
Harry Styles on Playing a Closeted Gay Man Born in a ‘Small Bubble’ in ‘My Policeman': ‘He’s Very Curious’
Harry Styles shared that he got into the character of a closeted gay man, Tom, in “My Policeman” by first coming to understand him, saying that Tom has lived in a very small bubble and is now “very curious” about the world that surrounds him. “I...
Under leaden skies, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin returns to London
Grey skies and rain greeted Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it was brought back to London on a military transport plane on Tuesday, before Britain says a final farewell to its longest-serving monarch. - Crowds - Britain is in 10 days of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth, who was the constant in national life for seven decades.
‘The Inspection’ Film Review: Military Coming-of-Age Drama Feels Like an Instant Queer Classic
Much like “Moonlight,” “The Inspection” has the trappings of an instant queer classic. Premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, writer-director Elegance Bratton’s semi-autobiographical film, about a young gay Black man’s desire for approval and human connection in an unforgiving environment poisoned by bigotry and toxic masculinity, tells essential truths about the state of queer life in America outside gay villages and other safe spaces. Yet stories like these have seldom been told even as queer cinema has steadily evolved beyond homogeneous narratives.
‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Film Review: Nicolas Cage Goes Full Captain Ahab in Environmental Western
Gabe Polsky’s new acid Western “Butcher’s Crossing,” premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, takes place on the vast fertile plains of hubris, where if you stare far enough into the horizon, you can probably see your own uppance come. Based on a novel by John Williams...
How ‘Baby Ruby’ Star Kit Harington Captured the ‘Emotionally Traumatic Experience’ of New Parenthood (Video)
Toronto 2022: Harington and Noémie Merlant play parents adjusting to the shock of caring for a newborn in playwright Bess Wohl’s feature debut. “Baby Ruby,” which held its world premiere at TIFF, is not your mother’s movie about being a new mom. Or maybe it is. In the film, Noémie Merlant (“Portait of a Lady on Fire”) plays Jo, an influencer who plans on seamlessly incorporating her new baby into her brand, until the experience isn’t exactly all it’s chalked up to be. As Jo struggles with her postpartum recovery, she grows alienated from the people around her: the other new mothers in her circle, her helpless husband (Kit Harington, a long way from “Game of Thrones”) and most disturbingly, Baby Ruby herself, who acts out only when she’s alone with Jo.
Viola Davis on the Long Journey of ‘The Woman King': ‘To Finally Get It Made…Was Close to a Miracle’
TIFF 2022: Davis said the ‘fight’ to get her movie off the ground included ”fighting for actors, fighting for the director, fighting for the integrity of the project“. The latest film from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” premiered Friday night at the Toronto International Film Festival to a glowing reception. With Viola Davis starring as General Nanisca, commander of the Agoije, an all-woman army that defends the Kingdom of Dahomey, the film depicts an ongoing war with the Oyo Empire and the leadership of Dahomey’s newest ruler, King Ghezo (John Boyega).
