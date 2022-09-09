ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
chulavistatoday.com

SDG&E funds tuition-free arborist program to prevent wild fires by clearing trees from utility equipment lines

San Diego Gas & Electric grants $1.2 million to San Diego College of Continuing Education Foundation's Employee Training Institute for tuition-free training to become a skilled abortionist to prevent wildfires by clearing trees from utility equipment and lines. The free Arborist/Utility Line Clearance Training Program is a 200-hour 5-week training...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Carlsbad -South Carlsbad Coastline Project

City staff will provide a project update on the south Carlsbad coastline project and 1-mile grant-funded project to the City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tuesday, Sept. 135 p.m.Carlsbad City Hall1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Agenda, agenda packet. How to comment in person or email. South Carlsbad Boulevard restriping. Earlier this...
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
NBC San Diego

Del Cerro Residents Told to Boil Water Until Mid-Week

About 80 homes in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego have been advised to boil their water Sunday after an air release valve broke on a pipeline, the city of San Diego Tweeted. Crews were working to replace the air release valve on the 5700 block of Del Cerro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Record rainfall recorded in Campo, more rain expected Monday

A record amount of rain fell on Campo on Sunday, breaking a record set in 2015, and more rain is in the forecast Monday, the National Weather Service is reporting. Campo recorded 0.88 inches of rain, breaking the old mark of 0.44 inches set on Sept. 11 seven years ago.
CAMPO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

LA MESA ADDS FREE BIKE REPAIR STATION

September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips. The City of La Mesa installed the new bicycle repair station to provide basic bicycle repair and maintenance tools...
LA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#High School#K12
NBC San Diego

Police Activity Closes Roads in Oceanside; Public Asked to Avoid Area

A full SWAT team has been called out to Oceanside, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. The public has been advised to avoid the area while police investigate reports of an assault...
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

BUSINESS, BUDGET, AND GOODBYES MARK LMSV SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AS TRUSTEE RHILEY RESIGNS

Board will meet Monday to determine how to fill immediate vacancy. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) –Trustee Sarah Rhiley announced her immediate resignation from the La Mesa-Spring Valley School Board, effective September 7. She submitted her resignation letter immediately before the board’s first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on September 6.
LA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
eastcountymagazine.org

bike racks in La Mesa

September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public...
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County

A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy