Read full article on original website
Related
Plan to move tracks off Del Mar bluffs rolls forward
The plan to relocate the railroad tracks off of the bluffs in Del Mar has taken another step forward.
chulavistatoday.com
SDG&E funds tuition-free arborist program to prevent wild fires by clearing trees from utility equipment lines
San Diego Gas & Electric grants $1.2 million to San Diego College of Continuing Education Foundation's Employee Training Institute for tuition-free training to become a skilled abortionist to prevent wildfires by clearing trees from utility equipment and lines. The free Arborist/Utility Line Clearance Training Program is a 200-hour 5-week training...
thevistapress.com
City Of Carlsbad -South Carlsbad Coastline Project
City staff will provide a project update on the south Carlsbad coastline project and 1-mile grant-funded project to the City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tuesday, Sept. 135 p.m.Carlsbad City Hall1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Agenda, agenda packet. How to comment in person or email. South Carlsbad Boulevard restriping. Earlier this...
Boil water notice issued for some in Del Cerro
A boil water notice has been issued for some homes in San Diego's Del Cerro neighborhood, authorities said Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Del Cerro Residents Told to Boil Water Until Mid-Week
About 80 homes in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego have been advised to boil their water Sunday after an air release valve broke on a pipeline, the city of San Diego Tweeted. Crews were working to replace the air release valve on the 5700 block of Del Cerro...
KPBS
Record rainfall recorded in Campo, more rain expected Monday
A record amount of rain fell on Campo on Sunday, breaking a record set in 2015, and more rain is in the forecast Monday, the National Weather Service is reporting. Campo recorded 0.88 inches of rain, breaking the old mark of 0.44 inches set on Sept. 11 seven years ago.
Serra Mesa neighbors push back on upcoming protected bike lanes as traffic increases from Snapdragon Stadium
SAN DIEGO — Residents in Serra Mesa say the city is pushing forward with plans to reduce traffic lanes along portions of Mission Village Drive, one of the main arteries into the community, in order to make room for protected bike lanes. The proposed Mission Village Drive revamp will...
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA ADDS FREE BIKE REPAIR STATION
September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips. The City of La Mesa installed the new bicycle repair station to provide basic bicycle repair and maintenance tools...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay Could Bring Scattered Showers to East San Diego County
Parts of eastern San Diego County could see some afternoon thunderstorms and showers Monday from the remnants of a tropical storm hundreds of miles off the coast. Scattered showers are possible in the mountains and inland valleys and possibly the deserts, NBC 7 forecaster Ashley Matthews said. The rest of...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
NBC San Diego
Police Activity Closes Roads in Oceanside; Public Asked to Avoid Area
A full SWAT team has been called out to Oceanside, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. The public has been advised to avoid the area while police investigate reports of an assault...
eastcountymagazine.org
BUSINESS, BUDGET, AND GOODBYES MARK LMSV SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AS TRUSTEE RHILEY RESIGNS
Board will meet Monday to determine how to fill immediate vacancy. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) –Trustee Sarah Rhiley announced her immediate resignation from the La Mesa-Spring Valley School Board, effective September 7. She submitted her resignation letter immediately before the board’s first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on September 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SD County Public Health Officials Report 1,036 New COVID Cases, 5 Deaths
San Diego County reported another 1,036 new COVID-19 cases Monday, while also noting five more deaths from the disease. According to the county Health and Human Services Agency, another 474 infections were recorded Saturday, 331 on Sunday and 231 on Monday. The new cases gave the county a total of...
eastcountymagazine.org
bike racks in La Mesa
September 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – Bicycle need fixing? Pedal into downtown La Mesa, where you’ll now find a do-it-yourself bike repair station complete with tools and how-to tips. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public...
NBC San Diego
Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County
A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila Bend
AZ DOT - I-10 Verrado to SR 85 Widening. If you are traveling to and from San Diego on the I-10 pay attention to a major detour issue. On Sept. 9, the AZ Dept. of Transportation announced a detour will be in place starting on Sunday night (Sept. 11) off of the I-10 exits to and from Gila Bend (SR 85.)
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it. Their local park, which...
Inland San Diego braces for intense winds as Kay approaches
San Diego Gas & Electric is advising residents to tie down any loose property to prevent injuries and damage to power lines overhead.
Some San Diego County events cancelled due to Kay, others continued rain or shine
SAN DIEGO — Concerts and events in San Diego County have been postponed due to initial extreme weather concerns from Tropical Storm Kay. Alicia Keys cancelled her sold out show at San Diego State University on Friday night due to impending weather. The Cruisin' Grand Escondido Classic Car Show...
Man killed crossing North County street
A 79-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to cross a road Monday in Encinitas, authorities said.
Comments / 0