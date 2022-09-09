Read full article on original website
Man Utd defender Brandon Williams snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he reveals best ever team-mate
MANCHESTER UNITED youngster Brandon Williams snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic when naming the best team-mate he has played with. Williams, 22, joined United's academy in 2008 and rose through the ranks to make his first-team debut 11 years later. During his time with the Red Devils he...
Graham Potter sends open letter to Brighton fans.
Graham Potter admits the job of Chelsea head coach was 'too big to turn down' after opting to leave Brighton.
Watch Ajax star Kudus bamboozle opponents with ‘never-before-seen pass’ as club quickly forget about Man Utd’s Antony
MOHAMMED KUDUS looks like the latest star off the Ajax production line. The 20-year-old Ghanian midfielder showed the Dutch club won't miss Manchester United trickster Antony with a stunning piece of skill. Not only that, the youngster also scored twice in a 5-0 win over Heerenveen. But it was an...
Roberto De Zerbi is keen to replace Graham Potter as Brighton manager.
Transfer rumour: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong.
Guardiola not worried about prospect of Manchester City facing fixture pileup
Pep Guardiola is not concerned about the prospect of a fixture pileup later in the season. Manchester City’s game against Tottenham last weekend was postponed after the death of the Queen and their trip to Arsenal on 19 October may be moved. That is because Arsenal could reschedule their...
Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven is off because of a lack of police resources.
Premier League has confirmed its resumption with seven of the scheduled ten games set to take place.
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
LAFC Academy product Christopher Jaime became the team’s first player to sign an MLS NEXT PRO contract. “This is a significant moment for our Club as a next step in our professional pathway for our young, talented academy players like Chris,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington.
Neymar has picked out Lionel Messi as the best player ever and Kyle Walker as his toughest opponent.
Chelsea have spoken with Luis Campos about their vacant sporting director role, with the Portuguese one of a number of names under consideration.
Chelsea's Champions League clash with RB Salzburg will go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday, the club have confirmed.
Newcastle have finalised the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract.
Juventus earned a point as they recorded a 2-2 draw with Salernitana on Sunday night.
10 fringe players to watch out for ahead of England's 2022 World Cup squad announcement.
Jonathan Dos Santos scored his first goal for Club America on Saturday, leading the Liga MX giants to a 2-1 win over Nexaca.
The adoption of VAR (video assistant referees) and the system around it has courted much controversy since its entrance into the Premier League in 2019.
Donny van de Beek says he's excited to be working with Erik ten Hag again at Manchester United.
