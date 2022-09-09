Read full article on original website
bulletin-news.com
Employee burned at Summit Brewing awarded $56 million
An employee of the Summit Brewing Co. who was severely burnt by hot water while on the job eight years ago received a $56 million judgement from a Ramsey County jury this week in the form of damages and interest. DeWarren Harris, 33, of St. Paul, was hospitalized for almost...
KEYC
Nicollet County Community Night coming to St. Peter
SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of St. Peter will be holding a community night to raise awareness for mental health and substance abuse. Wednesday’s event is organized by Nicollet County’s recently formed Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates Committee and will feature free food and an appearance from mental health speaker Cory Greenwood.
Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations
EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
St. Paul mental health hospital gets state clearance
The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports the state has cleared a new mental health hospital in St. Paul. But the plan isn’t without critics. Per WCCO staff, the federal government has renamed a lake in Pine County that had been named after a slur used to refer to Indigenous women. It’s now called Manidoons Zaaga’igan Zhaawanor.
KEYC
Minnesota DNR celebrates large habitat restoration in Duluth
DULUTH, MN-- Monday, September 12 the Minnesota DNR celebrated the state’s largest aquatic habitat restoration project. After three years and $ 19 million leaders held a ribbon cutting at Kingsbury Bay. 230 acres of coastal wetland habitat there and at Grassy point were restored. The sites were designated as...
New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of downtown Anoka
Barzini's Italiano is now open at 222 E Main St. in Anoka, Minn. Photo courtesy of Logan Thompson. A player piano taps out jazzy tunes while "The Godfather" plays on the television at Barzini's Italiano in downtown Anoka. The restaurant recently opened on the historic Main Street in the space...
KEYC
Truck drivers to be honored for Truck Driver Appreciation Week
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota non-profit is thanking truck drivers for all they do as part of Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Eden Prairie based company, C. H. Robinson, will be at Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today for their inaugural Truck Stop Appreciation event.
bulletin-news.com
Motorcyclist, 36, dies after colliding with van in St. Paul
In St. Paul, a motorcycle rider, age 36, was killed after he collided with a car, according to information made public by the police on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a male operating a vehicle was turning right into a parking lot from Rice Street heading north. The vehicle was hit from behind by Burnsville resident Jamaal Freeman, according to police spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe.
3 non-union metro hospitals prepped to handle more patients amid nurse strike
MINNEAPOLIS -- There are three hospitals in the area that are not impacted by the nurses strike because they are non-union. Now those hospitals are doing to make sure the needs of patients and families are met.With more than 15,000 nurses walking the picket line, it's is the largest nurses strike in the country."They need to pay the nurses more. The nurses need to stay on strike until they pay more," said LeeShay Walker. Walker and Christopher Osorio receive their care from Hennepin Healthcare, one of three hospitals in the area where nurses do not belong to the nurses' union....
ccxmedia.org
Medical Examiner: Man Found in Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake Accidentally Drowned
A body found this summer in a Robbinsdale lake has been determined to be an accidental drowning, according to a report released this weekend by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of 24-year-old Khalil Azad of Buffalo was found in Crystal Lake on July 5. According to...
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river
A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.
KEYC
Watertown zoning ordinance
Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe goal of $15,000 for Makhi Nave’s burial and to help pay bills while the family grieves. A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 9-13-22 - clipped version. Updated: 9...
fox9.com
MDH approves plan for mental health hospital in St. Paul, despite concerns
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has given the OK to a plan to turn the former Bethesda Hospital site in St. Paul into a mental health hospital, despite having "significant concerns" about the facility as it's proposed. In a news release on Monday,...
fox9.com
Emotional moments as family remembers victims of St. Paul quadruple homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was a solemn and emotional night on Monday in St. Paul as a family remembered the victims of a quadruple homicide who were found dead in a cornfield one year ago today . Thirty-five-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha...
Squirrel causes outage, cutting power to 10,000 NE Minneapolis homes
A power outage that impacted almost 10,000 homes in northeast Minneapolis was caused by a squirrel. That's according to Xcel Energy, which had to deal with the sudden outage on Sunday morning. "I just learned that a squirrel had come into contact with our equipment, causing the outage," a spokeswoman...
Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members said Monday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been removed from his ventilator, and promptly said his first words since the accident.A week ago last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. On Monday, they posted:We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words "roll...
VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over the weekend
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A massive fire that engulfed an RV in downtown St. Paul was captured on video.Mike Smith, who took the video, said the RV was fully engulfed by fire at around 1 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was parked near Rice Park. WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for more information, so check back for updates.
3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
KEYC
Xcel Energy and Minnesota DEED holding program info meeting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is looking for applicants for the Xcel Energy Power Up Program. Xcel Energy is investing millions into the program in hopes of getting a skilled workforce for contractors working on a solar project in Becker, Minnesota. The company is seeking employees in energy-related...
Minneapolis Man Charged With Triple Homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked...
