Buddy Werner League at Beaver Creek announces 2022-23 season program information
Buddy Werner League (BWL) is a recreational ski program based in Beaver Creek with the mission of fostering the love of skiing and improving skiing ability in children ages 7-14 (second through eighth grade) through skiing, race training and race participation. The BWL program enrolls skiers in second through eighth grade who can ski at a level five or higher.
New snowboarding science fiction movie ‘The Battle for First Chair’ features Vail, Summit locals
There now exists a science fiction movie about snowboarding, and when one of the characters showed up at Comic-Con International in San Diego this year, staffers there told him it was a first descent of sorts. “They hadn’t really seen a snowboard character before,” said the film’s writer/director/producer, who goes...
Drummer Brian Loftus doing OK after collapsing on stage at Ford Amphitheater in Vail
Drummer Brian Loftus says he’s thankful to be feeling fine after collapsing and being rushed off stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 26. Loftus was playing with the Shakedown Family Band at one of the amphitheater’s final shows of the summer, a free community concert for locals. The event caused an early end to the show, leaving many to wonder what had happened.
Veterans honored with generous gifts at Patriot Day Golf Tournament
Two veterans’ weeks just got a whole lot better. Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Benjamin Carter was presented his mortgage-free home and Brandon Craig Paredes, a retired U.S. Army sergeant, was awarded a payment-free vehicle at the Country Club of the Rockies’ Patriot Day Golf Tournament. “Something in...
Letter: Dog trespassing tragedy
I painfully read the article regarding the dog trespassing that ended in the animal’s death. So this means I can shoot any dog or person trespassing in my yard? How about all the golfers trying to retrieve their balls in my yard? I can shoot them?. How about the...
Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Underground Sound at Vilar and Avalanche Alumni in Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/9/22
It’s officially Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Last week Beaver Creek kicked it off in grand style on the plaza level in the village and the oom-pah bands brought out the crowds – and the lederhosen and dirndls – for some Bavarian fun. The beer, pretzels, brats and more will move east to Lionshead Village for three more days before the event wraps up in Vail Village the following weekend. See, I told you last week that if you bought a dirndl or lederhosen, you’d definitely have opportunities to wear the traditional Bavarian garb.
Time Machine: 30 years ago, 10th Mountain Division 50th reunion hits Vail, Camp Hale becomes National Historic Site
The 10th Mountain Division held its 50th reunion celebration in Vail at Camp Hale in Eagle County. More than 1,600 reunion members visited Vail for the biggest gathering of 10th Mountain Division veterans since WWII. One veteran who attended, Donald McNell of New Jersey, was thought to have died during...
Babaux and the Peacemakers making waves on the music charts
Local musician Christian Basso, who goes by the name of Babaux with his band the Peacemakers, was happy to record an album and release in late July of this year. He was even happier to see that it had debuted at #3 for the Roots Rock Top 50 Albums nationally behind Ben Harper and Bonnie Raitt in its early weeks. Also notable was the fact that also in its first week in the rankings, the album yielded three songs in the top 25 and four songs in the top 50. The album has also charted at #2 in Colorado with all 11 songs charting in the band’s home state.
Letter: Put on your wild socks and celebrate Jim Morter
If you’ve lived in the Vail Valley long enough, you’ve surely come across Jim Morter and his wild socks, careening through the valley in a speedy car. You’ve probably also noted the legacy of amazing architecture (and architects who trained with the master) around the valley. Jim...
cpr.org
Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves
It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
Mountain Youth and Seagull’s Cycle team up to host a cycling event centered around mental health
IF YOU GO... What: Move Chat Connect! bike ride with Mountain Youth and Seagull’s Cycles When: Sunday, Sept 11 at 5 p.m. Where: Seagull's Cycles: 422 McIntire St., Eagle, CO More info: MountainYouth.org/event…/move-chat-connect. On Sunday, Sept. 11, Mountain Youth is partnering with Seagull’s Cycles to host a cycling...
Minturn council still discussing downtown design, delays approval of new guidelines to October
Approval of the Minturn Town Council’s long-discussed guidelines for the future design of the downtown area has been delayed until Oct. 19. The Town Council has been making efforts to amend and replace certain land use, development, and design standards in the Old Town 100 Block Commercial Zone District, the town core area surrounding Main Street between Toledo Street and the Eagle River.
Creek in Edwards gets a new name from the feds
The U.S. Geological Survey recently announced it was changing the names of roughly 650 places, including one in Edwards. The word “squaw” is considered offensive, which has led to the change. In Eagle County, Squaw Creek is being renamed “Colorow,” for a renowned chief of the Ute tribe, which once called this area home. Upper Squaw Creek is being renamed “Nuchu,” a slight modification of the word Utes use to refer to themselves.
Eagle Valley defeats Battle Mountain in first softball game between schools
Monday’s softball game between Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain carried a weighty significance. On paper, it was the inaugural rivalry matchup between the two valley schools — the Huskies fielding their first softball team ever this fall. The real story, however, required just two letters, symbolically patched to the Devils’ sleeves.
Shake, shimmy and Schuhplattler
The very first Oktoberfest in 1810 was a wedding celebration for the crown prince of Bavaria. Like all great weddings, dance was a centerpiece of the event. Now over 200 years later, Oktoberfest celebrations have spread around the world, and among the many beers, bratwursts and dirndles you will still find groups celebrating with the traditional Bavarian dances of the time.
What Eagle Valley Wildland is doing to mitigate wildfire risk in Beaver Creek, Bachelor Gulch
Whether through the numerous EC Alerts or the visual imprints of the work looking toward Beaver Creek and Bachelor Gulch, Eagle County residents are likely aware of the wildfire mitigation efforts being made in the area by Eagle Valley Wildland. And while residents have likely seen the newly created stripe...
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
Vail area seeing hazy conditions due to smoke from Idaho wildfires
A high-pressure system spinning over the Northwestern United States began bringing smoke into Western Colorado this week. Air quality in the White River National Forest area was downgraded from good to moderate this week according to airnow.gov, which tracks air quality throughout the country. The Grand Mesa National Forest surrounding Grand Junction is also seeing moderate air quality. Southern Colorado in the San Juan, Umcompahgre and Rio Grande national forests is still seeing good air quality.
Living history: Eagle Mine Tour offers a glimpse into the past and future of Eagle County
The Eagle Mine, located along Highway 24 just north of Red Cliff, is the site of two impactful events in Eagle County’s history: the emergence of a profitable mining operation in the 1870s, and the start of an ecological disaster that has been actively mitigated for almost four decades with no end in sight.
