Eagle, CO

Vail Daily

Buddy Werner League at Beaver Creek announces 2022-23 season program information

Buddy Werner League (BWL) is a recreational ski program based in Beaver Creek with the mission of fostering the love of skiing and improving skiing ability in children ages 7-14 (second through eighth grade) through skiing, race training and race participation. The BWL program enrolls skiers in second through eighth grade who can ski at a level five or higher.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Drummer Brian Loftus doing OK after collapsing on stage at Ford Amphitheater in Vail

Drummer Brian Loftus says he’s thankful to be feeling fine after collapsing and being rushed off stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 26. Loftus was playing with the Shakedown Family Band at one of the amphitheater’s final shows of the summer, a free community concert for locals. The event caused an early end to the show, leaving many to wonder what had happened.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Dog trespassing tragedy

I painfully read the article regarding the dog trespassing that ended in the animal’s death. So this means I can shoot any dog or person trespassing in my yard? How about all the golfers trying to retrieve their balls in my yard? I can shoot them?. How about the...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Underground Sound at Vilar and Avalanche Alumni in Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/9/22

It’s officially Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Last week Beaver Creek kicked it off in grand style on the plaza level in the village and the oom-pah bands brought out the crowds – and the lederhosen and dirndls – for some Bavarian fun. The beer, pretzels, brats and more will move east to Lionshead Village for three more days before the event wraps up in Vail Village the following weekend. See, I told you last week that if you bought a dirndl or lederhosen, you’d definitely have opportunities to wear the traditional Bavarian garb.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Babaux and the Peacemakers making waves on the music charts

Local musician Christian Basso, who goes by the name of Babaux with his band the Peacemakers, was happy to record an album and release in late July of this year. He was even happier to see that it had debuted at #3 for the Roots Rock Top 50 Albums nationally behind Ben Harper and Bonnie Raitt in its early weeks. Also notable was the fact that also in its first week in the rankings, the album yielded three songs in the top 25 and four songs in the top 50. The album has also charted at #2 in Colorado with all 11 songs charting in the band’s home state.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: Put on your wild socks and celebrate Jim Morter

If you’ve lived in the Vail Valley long enough, you’ve surely come across Jim Morter and his wild socks, careening through the valley in a speedy car. You’ve probably also noted the legacy of amazing architecture (and architects who trained with the master) around the valley. Jim...
VAIL, CO
cpr.org

Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves

It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Minturn council still discussing downtown design, delays approval of new guidelines to October

Approval of the Minturn Town Council’s long-discussed guidelines for the future design of the downtown area has been delayed until Oct. 19. The Town Council has been making efforts to amend and replace certain land use, development, and design standards in the Old Town 100 Block Commercial Zone District, the town core area surrounding Main Street between Toledo Street and the Eagle River.
MINTURN, CO
Vail Daily

Creek in Edwards gets a new name from the feds

The U.S. Geological Survey recently announced it was changing the names of roughly 650 places, including one in Edwards. The word “squaw” is considered offensive, which has led to the change. In Eagle County, Squaw Creek is being renamed “Colorow,” for a renowned chief of the Ute tribe, which once called this area home. Upper Squaw Creek is being renamed “Nuchu,” a slight modification of the word Utes use to refer to themselves.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Shake, shimmy and Schuhplattler

The very first Oktoberfest in 1810 was a wedding celebration for the crown prince of Bavaria. Like all great weddings, dance was a centerpiece of the event. Now over 200 years later, Oktoberfest celebrations have spread around the world, and among the many beers, bratwursts and dirndles you will still find groups celebrating with the traditional Bavarian dances of the time.
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Vail area seeing hazy conditions due to smoke from Idaho wildfires

A high-pressure system spinning over the Northwestern United States began bringing smoke into Western Colorado this week. Air quality in the White River National Forest area was downgraded from good to moderate this week according to airnow.gov, which tracks air quality throughout the country. The Grand Mesa National Forest surrounding Grand Junction is also seeing moderate air quality. Southern Colorado in the San Juan, Umcompahgre and Rio Grande national forests is still seeing good air quality.
IDAHO STATE
Vail Daily

