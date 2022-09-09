Read full article on original website
FLINT, MI – For a university with most students commuting to and from campus, quick and convenient food, study and hangout options are a priority. At the University of Michigan-Flint, that priority materializes with Clint’s Café, a new café and social area for UM-Flint students to take advantage of in the 2022-2023 school year.
Whaley Children’s Center to host 37th annual Whaley Golf Classic
GRAND BLANC, MI — Whaley Children’s Center will host the 37th annual Whaley Golf Classic presented by Client Financial Services on Monday, Sept. 19 at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc. Golfers will have the opportunity to enjoy a round of golf at Warwick Hills,...
parentherald.com
Michigan Mom and Baker To Compete on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship
Mom of two Jill Davis can now describe herself as a Food Network contestant, with the Owosso resident set to appear on Halloween Baking Championship season eight. The much-awaited premiere will be at 9 p.m. on Monday, September 12. According to the Food Network's website, the in-home bakery Drizzle Cakes...
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
The Soothing Tunes Room brings lively jazz music to the Flint area
BURTON, MI - Sheldon T. Banks is no stranger to running a business. He owns multiple funeral homes in Genesee County.
Davison mayor inching closer to opening new hot dog restaurant
DAVISON, MI - Davison Mayor Tim Bishop has a lot on his plate handling his day-to-day duties. But as the owner of B-Dogs Specialty Hot Dog Cart, located inside of the Flint Farmers’ Market, Bishop will soon become busier, planning to expand into Davison by the middle of November.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Holy Land Bakery provides halal Middle Eastern food, sweets
FLINT, MI - Maysaa Alkhouri always had a talent in the kitchen. She is known for cooking tasty falafel, shawarma, pita bread, stuffed grape leaves and manaesh -- an olive oil-rich flatbread, topped with za’atar, a mixture of dried thyme, sesame seeds, and sumac. But instead of doing it...
thelascopress.com
Bikes on the Bricks Invades Flint This Weekend
If you are in downtown Flint this weekend you are likely to hear the roar of motorcycles bouncing off the buildings and the brick roadways of Vehicle City. It’s “Bikes on the Bricks” and the streets will be lined with every sort of motorcycle you can imagine.
La Unión Cívica to host Saginaw Taco Fest
SAGINAW, MI-- La Unión Cívica Mexicana of Saginaw, now celebrating its 77th anniversary, has announced it will be putting on a Saginaw Taco Fest on Saturday, Sept. 10. Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Serra Chevrolet (4200 Bay Rd.) the event is being done to celebrate ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15) in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Happy Go Lucky offers nostalgic candy, toys and gifts in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Happy Go Lucky, a new shop in Saginaw County, offers nostalgic candy, toys and gifts to surprise and delight people of all ages. Happy Go Lucky opened at 7677 Gratiot Road in Thomas Township in August. Lauren Husen, owner of Rebel Co., located next door at 7679 Gratiot Road, owns the new shop with her husband, Matt Husen.
Saginaw NAACP announces 51st Freedom Fund Celebration
SAGINAW, MI – Saginaw’s NAACP branch has announced the 51st Annual Freedom Fund Celebration, kicking off at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Last year’s event is returning both in-person at the Horizons Conference Center, 6200 State St., and through an online video stream. “Under the banner,...
abc12.com
Main Street fills up with show cars and spectators as Frankenmuth Auto Fest starts
Main Street in Frankenmuth quickly filled up with show cars and spectators to start the 39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest. 39th Frankenmuth Auto Fest fills Main Street with cars and crowds. The 39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest brought hundreds of show cars and thousands of people revved up for a...
MLive.com
Mr. YMCA, Max Fisher, takes history of service to Saginaw Sports Hall of Fame
Max Fisher’s focus in life was on helping people blend mind, body and soul. For 56 years, the YMCA was the perfect vehicle. Fisher retired from the Saginaw YMCA in 1989 after guiding it in a variety of positions, including swimming instructor, director of health and physical education, associate general secretaryship and associate director.
WNEM
Proposed development in Grand Blanc gets $4.95M funding boost
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – A proposed development in Grand Blanc has received millions of dollars in funding. Erik Perkins is the lead investor and manager of the Garden Building in Grand Blanc. Perkins said the $4,950,000 grant came from the Michigan Economic Development Council. “Having this award come...
Flint Home For Sale Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Approved
This should be an easy shell, I mean sell. When it comes to selling real estate, these three words are most often heard,. Until now. A Flint, Michigan home listing is getting a lot of attention after featuring Donatello, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in its Zillow listing. This is what you would call thinking out of the pizza box.
Saginaw mom, community volunteer starts Heart of the City to serve adults with disabilities
SAGINAW, MI — After raising a daughter with special needs, Cherie Long recognized a gap in services and opportunities available to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. So the Buena Vista Township resident founded Heart of the City Development Center to help meet the social and educational needs of...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
michiganradio.org
Report: Detroiters living under the federal poverty line would struggle with a $400 emergency
A report from the City of Detroit has found that many families below the federal poverty line would struggle if faced with a $400 emergency. An emergency that costs residents $400 could put many Detroiters in debt or cause them to forego essential needs like healthcare, the report from the city's Legislative Policy Division found.
WNEM
Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need
Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
