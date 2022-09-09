ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

MLive

See the new Clint’s Café, lounge area that opened for UM-Flint students

FLINT, MI – For a university with most students commuting to and from campus, quick and convenient food, study and hangout options are a priority. At the University of Michigan-Flint, that priority materializes with Clint’s Café, a new café and social area for UM-Flint students to take advantage of in the 2022-2023 school year.
FLINT, MI
City
Flint, MI
thelascopress.com

Bikes on the Bricks Invades Flint This Weekend

If you are in downtown Flint this weekend you are likely to hear the roar of motorcycles bouncing off the buildings and the brick roadways of Vehicle City. It’s “Bikes on the Bricks” and the streets will be lined with every sort of motorcycle you can imagine.
FLINT, MI
MLive

La Unión Cívica to host Saginaw Taco Fest

SAGINAW, MI-- La Unión Cívica Mexicana of Saginaw, now celebrating its 77th anniversary, has announced it will be putting on a Saginaw Taco Fest on Saturday, Sept. 10. Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Serra Chevrolet (4200 Bay Rd.) the event is being done to celebrate ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15) in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Happy Go Lucky offers nostalgic candy, toys and gifts in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — Happy Go Lucky, a new shop in Saginaw County, offers nostalgic candy, toys and gifts to surprise and delight people of all ages. Happy Go Lucky opened at 7677 Gratiot Road in Thomas Township in August. Lauren Husen, owner of Rebel Co., located next door at 7679 Gratiot Road, owns the new shop with her husband, Matt Husen.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw NAACP announces 51st Freedom Fund Celebration

SAGINAW, MI – Saginaw’s NAACP branch has announced the 51st Annual Freedom Fund Celebration, kicking off at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Last year’s event is returning both in-person at the Horizons Conference Center, 6200 State St., and through an online video stream. “Under the banner,...
SAGINAW, MI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MLive.com

Mr. YMCA, Max Fisher, takes history of service to Saginaw Sports Hall of Fame

Max Fisher’s focus in life was on helping people blend mind, body and soul. For 56 years, the YMCA was the perfect vehicle. Fisher retired from the Saginaw YMCA in 1989 after guiding it in a variety of positions, including swimming instructor, director of health and physical education, associate general secretaryship and associate director.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Proposed development in Grand Blanc gets $4.95M funding boost

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – A proposed development in Grand Blanc has received millions of dollars in funding. Erik Perkins is the lead investor and manager of the Garden Building in Grand Blanc. Perkins said the $4,950,000 grant came from the Michigan Economic Development Council. “Having this award come...
GRAND BLANC, MI
US 103.1

Flint Home For Sale Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Approved

This should be an easy shell, I mean sell. When it comes to selling real estate, these three words are most often heard,. Until now. A Flint, Michigan home listing is getting a lot of attention after featuring Donatello, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in its Zillow listing. This is what you would call thinking out of the pizza box.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need

Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

