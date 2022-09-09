Years of rich connections and experiences at Burridge have altered countless student futures. For a quarter century, the Burridge Center for Finance has been connecting students to the local and global finance communities—helping students transfer classroom concepts into real-world insights. In celebration of its 25 years of impact, the Burridge Center hosted a special reception on August 29 for friends and supporters, to honor Dick Burridge, Sr., who established the center with a landmark gift in 1997 and has consistently supported Leeds over the decades.

