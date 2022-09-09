Read full article on original website
CU Boulder News & Events
CU Boulder wins 2 PRSA gold, 3 silver awards
The Colorado chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) honored Professor Dawn Doty of the College of Media, Communication and Information and CMCI alumna Nora Thomas with Gold Pick Awards. In addition, the campus media relations team within Strategic Relations and Communications received three Silver Pick Awards for...
CU Boulder News & Events
University Libraries student employees curate an exhibit on government
Two students employed by the University Libraries have curated an exhibit. They call it the “After School Special,” and it is now available to browse in the Government Information stacks on the third floor of Norlin Library. Willow Rowland, a senior in History who has worked in Government...
CU Boulder News & Events
CU Boulder gets high rankings in US News & World Report’s ‘best colleges’
Editor's note: This article has been updated as counts have become verified and available from across campus. Among public institutions, several CU Boulder undergraduate programs rank in the top 25 or better nationally, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “best colleges” publication for 2023. Among public...
CU Boulder News & Events
Test of CU Boulder Alert system set for Sept. 15: What to know
As part of the continuous assessment of our emergency notification protocols and procedures, campus officials will test the CU Boulder alerts system at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. The biannual testing, required by a federal law known as the Clery Act, involves checking the university’s systems for sending...
CU Boulder News & Events
Burridge Center Celebrates 25 Years of Student Impact
Years of rich connections and experiences at Burridge have altered countless student futures. For a quarter century, the Burridge Center for Finance has been connecting students to the local and global finance communities—helping students transfer classroom concepts into real-world insights. In celebration of its 25 years of impact, the Burridge Center hosted a special reception on August 29 for friends and supporters, to honor Dick Burridge, Sr., who established the center with a landmark gift in 1997 and has consistently supported Leeds over the decades.
CU Boulder News & Events
CU Boulder Co-Hosts Outdoor Industry Strategy Summit
The Outdoor Recreation Economy program co-hosted the Rockies Playground Outdoor Industry Strategy Summit in Eagle, Colorado, on August 22. Hosted with the Vail Valley Partnership, the event brought together outdoor industry professionals from across Colorado to discuss the future of the outdoor industry in the region. Among the sold-out event attendees were CEOs, non-profit leaders, policymakers, and students from the Outdoor Recreation Economy (ORE) and Masters of the Environment (MENV) programs.
CU Boulder News & Events
Pulling Rank: Continued Emphasis on Excellence Helps Leeds Shine in U.S. News
For the fifth straight year, CU Boulder is listed among nation’s top 25 business schools. . A public business school finding itself regularly ranked among the top 25 in the country could perhaps afford some complacency. Leeds, however, is not that kind of business school. Despite earning its...
CU Boulder News & Events
AMRC and University Libraries co-receive grant to digitize silent film music scores
The American Music Research Center (AMRC) and the University Libraries have received a grant to digitize music scores from the Grauman’s Theatres Silent Film Score Collection. Containing 3,854 scores, the Grauman’s Theatres collection is unique in that it contains complete orchestral parts for musicians, rather than music for solo...
CU Boulder News & Events
Art & Art History News - September 13, 2022
Artist talk for the current Nature, Environment, Science & Technology (NEST) Studio for the Arts exhibition, In Progress. Brianne Cohen will interview Robert Bailey (Associate Professor of Art History, University of Oklahoma) about his collaborative installation with photographer Todd Stewart. In Progress is an interactive installation comprised of images and...
CU Boulder News & Events
The do’s and don’ts of campus composting
Putting compostable items in the compost bin instead of the trash can is one of the easiest and most effective first steps you can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions—specifically methane, which is generated when our food and yard waste is landfilled. Composting also produces a nutrient-rich soil amendment...
CU Boulder News & Events
Take this year’s Constitution Day quiz
Constitution Day is Saturday, Sept. 17, and to celebrate, the Office of Undergraduate Education invites you to participate in a quiz about the U.S. Constitution. If you score 100% correct, your name will be entered into a drawing for one of five $100 gift certificates to the CU Book Store.
CU Boulder News & Events
To study impacts of longer, hotter summers, ecologists haul 5,000 pounds of sand up a mountain
Banner image: Miles Moore and Jimmy Howe toss black sand onto a test plot on Niwot Ridge. (Credit: Kelsey Simpkins / CU Boulder) As temperatures soar in early September, it’s clear that Colorado’s summers are lasting longer. They’re also starting earlier, with mountain snow melting away in May instead of June.
CU Boulder News & Events
Learn more about student loan cancellation Sept. 21
The White House and President Joe Biden have officially announced the cancellation of up to $10,000 in student debt for Americans with federal loans, and up to $20,000 for those with Pell Grants. Borrowers whose annual income is less than $125,000 (or $250,000 for married borrowers) are eligible for cancellation.
CU Boulder News & Events
10 things to do this week: ‘Top Gun’ trivia, block party, more
This week brings the annual State of the Campus address, live music, Hispanic Heritage Month and lotería, career development workshops, CNAIS's Native Welcome, CU volleyball vs. CSU and more. 7–9 p.m. UMC, The Connection. Test your knowledge of the Top Gun movies at trivia night! I. t's free...
