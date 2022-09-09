Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Police chief gives crime update as Charlotte homicides rise in 2022
Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay. The scene Saturday night in Boone was celebratory with students rallying on King Street, and many taking a leap into the duck pond on the Appalachian campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The driver of the...
‘Disturbing’: Two women attacked on two different walking trails within a week
The Matthews man who spearheaded the effort says it started because he didn't want his wife and his two-year-old child to be alone on the trail.
wccbcharlotte.com
Matthews Police Searching For Suspect After Woman Is Allegedly Assaulted On Trail
MATTHEWS, NC – Police are in search of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the Crestdale Heritage Trail on Sunday, September 11th. Officers responded to a call on Club View Lane near Crestdale Heritage Trail. A woman reported that an unknown man approached her while walking...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two People Taken to Hospital After Shooting Near North Charlotte Nightclub
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirms two people were taken to CMC Main early Tuesday morning after a shooting. The scene was near Candi’s Cabaret on Statesville Avenue. Police have not said what led to the shooting and we don’t have an update on the condition of those involved.
wach.com
Man arrested, accused of using drone to deliver contraband to prisoner
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Corrections says a man is arrested after attempting to use a drone to provide contraband to a prisoner. LOCAL FIRST | Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting in Columbia. Officials say on Sunday, Yah'quann Gantt, 26, was charged with...
Student in custody after deputies find gun in car at Union County high school
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A student is in custody after deputies found a gun inside a car on a high school campus, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, deputies said a K-9 officer alerted deputies to two different students’ vehicles at Forest Hills High School. They found a .38 caliber handgun in one of them, they said.
WBTV
Friends, family remember victims of deadly York County crash
Paint it yourself ceramics offered at Creatif Art Studio in Fort Mill. The studio takes a unique approach to creativity; crafts are created with the help of an iPad. Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay. Updated: 16 hours ago. The scene...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Drugs worth $130k seized in arrest
On 09/10/2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and Detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested Michael Morgan, 32 years of age, of 7705 Shadow Lawn Road in Charlotte. Morgan was in possession of 181 grams of Fentanyl, 955 grams of Methamphetamine, 405 Oxycodone Pills, 14...
Woman fights off broad-daylight rape attempt near NC park, suspect on the run, police say
The suspect may have injuries to his face and arms from struggling with the victim, police said.
WBTV
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Fort Mill High vandalism, threats
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Fort Mill School District is asking for help in identifying the person or people behind the vandalism and threats at Fort Mill High School. Representatives with the district say the events happened Sept. 8 and 9 when messages were written on a bathroom stall that could be taken as threats.
WBTV
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
Drugs, guns seized, 2 arrests made in Alexander County investigation
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An ongoing drug investigation ended with the confiscation of a stash of drugs and guns and two arrests, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A search warrant was executed last Thursday at a home on Sipe Road following a drug investigation and numerous complaints within the community, […]
WBTV
Authorities: Stolen vehicle rolls over officer’s foot following Alexander County chase, woman charged
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A chase in Alexander County ended with the vehicle rolling over a deputy’s foot and a woman’s arrest for possessing a stolen vehicle, among other charges. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call in reference suspicious vehicle at...
parentherald.com
South Carolina Mom Gets Arrested After Fight Erupts on Her Kid’s Middle School Bus in Chester
Sheriff's investigators arrested a mother involved in a brawl on her kid's middle school bus in Chester County, South Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer. Two students started fighting on the Chester Middle School bus on Friday afternoon, just before the bus arrived at a stop. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, a parent of one of the brawling juveniles stepped onto the bus, causing the situation to escalate.
WXII 12
Charlotte-area thieves still owe millions from 90s, time running out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time is running out for the government to collect more than $17 million that was stolen west of Charlotte in 1997,according to our partners at WRAL. Loomis Fargo was robbed by 20 people in what was, at the time, the second largest heist in U.S. history. Fourteen defendants were ordered to make restitution payments.
Thieves in infamous Charlotte-area bank heist still owe as much as they stole in 1997
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During one overnight shift, a bumbling conspiracy of thieves just west of Charlotte stole more than $17 million from Loomis Fargo. Paying the money back has taken a lot longer, and time is running out for the U.S. government to collect. Turns out, most of the...
Deadly fire in Burke County under investigation, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Burke County Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a home around 7 a.m. on Spann Park Avenue in Connelly Springs. Once crews arrived, they told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they saw flames coming out of the house.
Second suspect arrested following deadly shooting in University City, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect was arrested on Thursday following a deadly shooting in north Charlotte back in July, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Dallas Brand Jr., 38, turned himself in for the killing of Dymonte Latrell Hall, police said. Hall died at the hospital after being...
Niner Times
Concord Mills mall shooting
The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
WBTV
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.
