Sheriff's investigators arrested a mother involved in a brawl on her kid's middle school bus in Chester County, South Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer. Two students started fighting on the Chester Middle School bus on Friday afternoon, just before the bus arrived at a stop. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, a parent of one of the brawling juveniles stepped onto the bus, causing the situation to escalate.

CHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO