Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Police chief gives crime update as Charlotte homicides rise in 2022

Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay. The scene Saturday night in Boone was celebratory with students rallying on King Street, and many taking a leap into the duck pond on the Appalachian campus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The driver of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Dallas, NC
WBTV

Friends, family remember victims of deadly York County crash

Paint it yourself ceramics offered at Creatif Art Studio in Fort Mill. The studio takes a unique approach to creativity; crafts are created with the help of an iPad. Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay. Updated: 16 hours ago. The scene...
YORK COUNTY, SC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Drugs worth $130k seized in arrest

On 09/10/2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and Detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested Michael Morgan, 32 years of age, of 7705 Shadow Lawn Road in Charlotte. Morgan was in possession of 181 grams of Fentanyl, 955 grams of Methamphetamine, 405 Oxycodone Pills, 14...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Person
John Adams
WBTV

Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
#Shooting#Murder#University City#Violent Crime#Cmpd
parentherald.com

South Carolina Mom Gets Arrested After Fight Erupts on Her Kid’s Middle School Bus in Chester

Sheriff's investigators arrested a mother involved in a brawl on her kid's middle school bus in Chester County, South Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer. Two students started fighting on the Chester Middle School bus on Friday afternoon, just before the bus arrived at a stop. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, a parent of one of the brawling juveniles stepped onto the bus, causing the situation to escalate.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WXII 12

Charlotte-area thieves still owe millions from 90s, time running out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time is running out for the government to collect more than $17 million that was stolen west of Charlotte in 1997,according to our partners at WRAL. Loomis Fargo was robbed by 20 people in what was, at the time, the second largest heist in U.S. history. Fourteen defendants were ordered to make restitution payments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Niner Times

Concord Mills mall shooting

The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.
CONCORD, NC

