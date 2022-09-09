Read full article on original website
11 WVU Medicine hospitals recognized by Donate Life West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals were recognized on Friday (Sept. 9) at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon held at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase organ donation awareness and donor designations within...
WVU Medicine
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the addition of a $400,000 pulmonary and sleep disorder clinic this week, WVU Medicine's Fairmont Medical Center is gradually opening more and more specialty care units for the Marion County community, with more amenities on the way. The new clinic opened Monday morning...
Lewis County's Bush delivers hit for Play of the Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trenton Bush made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in Lewis County’s 47-7 win over Elkins. Bush scored the opening touchdown on the ground in the Route 33 rivalry game, but what he did on defense earned him the third WV News Play of the Week, sponsored by GameChangers, for the 2022-23 season.
MinCo Schools.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Mineral County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday eve…
Monongalia STEM students get tech tour at West Virginia University Stadium
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Approximately 12 Monongalia-area STEM students, fifth through eighth grade, got an exclusive look into the technology behind making game day a success Sept. 8. WVU staff members and UScellular volunteers helped students get an exclusive look into the technology behind making game day a...
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center to host multiphasic screening event
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is hosting a multiphasic screening event from 6:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the hospital’s newly renovated main lobby.
WVU Cancer Institute celebrates mobile lung cancer screening program’s anniversary, recent accolades
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, performed its first screening on Sept. 14, 2021. A commemorative celebration of the day was held yesterday (Sept. 12) at the WVU Medicine outpatient center at University Town Centre, where the mobile unit is parked when it’s not on the road.
WVU Medicine Home Health and Hospice helps patients and their families
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Kevin Knopf, 43 of Morgantown, became paralyzed from his mid-torso down due to a spinal cord infection in 2019, he knew his life would change drastically. He would have to find new ways to navigate not only the world, but his health. “I spent five...
WVU not caught unaware by Kansas; Jayhawks were simply better
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It was a common theme in the days leading up to West Virginia's home opener against Kansas -- don't take the Jayhawks lightly. Don't let them hang around. Don't let them make it a game. Don't, in the pop psychology take, let Pitt beat you twice.
