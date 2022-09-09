ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, WV

11 WVU Medicine hospitals recognized by Donate Life West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals were recognized on Friday (Sept. 9) at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon held at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase organ donation awareness and donor designations within...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU Medicine

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the addition of a $400,000 pulmonary and sleep disorder clinic this week, WVU Medicine's Fairmont Medical Center is gradually opening more and more specialty care units for the Marion County community, with more amenities on the way. The new clinic opened Monday morning...
FAIRMONT, WV
Lewis County's Bush delivers hit for Play of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trenton Bush made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in Lewis County’s 47-7 win over Elkins. Bush scored the opening touchdown on the ground in the Route 33 rivalry game, but what he did on defense earned him the third WV News Play of the Week, sponsored by GameChangers, for the 2022-23 season.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Monongalia STEM students get tech tour at West Virginia University Stadium

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Approximately 12 Monongalia-area STEM students, fifth through eighth grade, got an exclusive look into the technology behind making game day a success Sept. 8. WVU staff members and UScellular volunteers helped students get an exclusive look into the technology behind making game day a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
