Accidents

NBC Connecticut

Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Trial for Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones to Begin in Waterbury Tomorrow

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who for years claimed the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown was a hoax, is set to go on trial in Waterbury this week. This comes one month after a jury in Texas ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child killed in the shooting.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Tracking Potential Strong Storms Across Connecticut Tuesday

A round of thunderstorms moved across parts of Connecticut Tuesday morning and the state could see more storms during the afternoon and evening. Northern Connecticut is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather. Any storms that do develop will contain frequent lightning, heavy rain, and high winds. The potential...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Storms Possible Tonight and Into the Day Tuesday

NBC Connecticut's team of meteorologists is watching a storm chance that begins late on Monday into Tuesday. A few storms develop later Monday night ahead of an approaching front/low pressure area. We're watching the storms out ahead of the warm front that's expected to lift north, and another area of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

$50,000 Powerball, $20,000 Mega Millions Tickets Sold in CT

A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won $50,000 and a Mega Millions ticket for the Friday night drawing won $20,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 38-42-56-68-69 and the Powerball was 4. The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerball jackpot for...
CONNECTICUT STATE

