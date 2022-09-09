Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Cosplay Shows Off Nami's Movie Makeover
Nami remains the map maker for the Straw Hat Pirates within One Piece's history, joining Luffy's crew earlier than many other crew members that reside inside the Thousand Sunny. With the movies within the Shonen franchise often taking the opportunity to imagine the Straw Hats wearing different outfits from what we usually see the anime character slap on, Nami is no different this time around as she has attire that makes her look far more like a pirate than ever before.
ComicBook
Ironheart Debuts First Footage and New Logo for Marvel's Disney+ Series
Ironheart confirmed a bunch of casting news today and showed off some footage at D23 Expo. Marvel Studios has been on a roll this weekend, confirming reports and giving fans new glimpses at their favorite heroes. Dominique Thorne actually appears as RiRi Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first, but her big adventure on Disney+ has been building quite the buzz. In the clip released to the public, her studies at MIT come into focus. She's testing technology and confidently says "I'm an engineer." Anthony Ramos' The Hood also plays a big role and actually came out to say a few words to the crowd. He says that his character is "a bit good and a bit bad." He also joked that he kicks a lot of butt. (Feige should have busted out a "LANGUAGE!" but played along.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
ComicBook
Emmys 2022: Zendaya Wins Best Lead Actress, Drama
After a long eight months, the biggest night in television has finally arrived. Celebrating the best in television over the past year, the 2022 Emmy Awards are underway at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater and the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series has been crowned. Zendaya ended up winning this year's award atop a deep nomination pool.
ComicBook
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
ComicBook
Transformers: Earthspark Announces Paramount+ Premiere Date
Paramount+ has revealed the premiere date for its new original Transformers series. The Transformers franchise has remained relevant for over 30 years, with multiple television series and movies based on the alien transforming vehicles. The latest live-action movie is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, set for a 2023 release date that introduces the popular Beast Wars characters to moviegoing audiences. Transformers: Earthspark is a new original animated series produced by Nickelodeon Animation that is slated for Paramount+, and the release of new key art for the series reveals when the series arrives on the streaming platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
One Piece Promises Big Things in Epic Episode 1033 Promo
The War For Wano might have ended in One Piece's manga, giving way to the Final Arc being created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda, but the anime adaptation is approaching the big moment that will change Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates' lives forever. As fans wait for the long-awaited arrival of Luffy's Gear Fifth, a new promo for episode 1033 highlights the pivotal moments that are to come in the confrontation between the Straw Hat captain and the Beast Pirates Captain as Wano Country's fate hangs in the balance.
ComicBook
Pro Wrestler Cameos in Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5
Cobra Kai Season 5 officially dropped on Netflix on Friday and wrestling fans were treated to a surprise cameo in the sixth episode. Luke Hawx, who has been wrestling primarily for the NWA alongside his son PJ, makes an appearance in the sixth episode titled "Ouroboros." He took to Facebook over the weekend to celebrate the occasion, commenting on how the role was a reunion with actor Martin Kove.
WWE・
ComicBook
The Marvels Footage Revealed at D23 Expo
The Marvels revealed some epic footage at D23 Expo 2022 – and you can get our full description of it below! The Marvels brings together the Captain Marvel movie franchise with the recent Ms. Marvel TV series – with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) completing the trifecta of cosmic-powered superheroines. The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Squid Game’ Creator Addresses Concerns That Netflix’s Real-Life Competition Spinoff Is Problematic
When Netflix announced it had greenlit a reality series based on the murderous competition in “Squid Game,” fans of the hit Korean show were quick to point out the irony in translating the tragic tale, which creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety is a “fable about modern capitalist society,” into reality TV. Now, Hwang is urging “Squid Game” fans not to “take things too seriously,” saying he has met with the creator of the reality spinoff, titled “Squid Game: The Challenge,” and hopes “they will be carrying on my vision and intention as much as possible for the show.” Hwang addressed the spinoff...
ComicBook
Stranger Things Creator Talking With Kevin Feige About How to Build Cinematic Universe
Stranger Things' creators are talking to Kevin Feige about how to build a cinematic universe. Executive producer Shawn Levy spoke to Variety about a possible STCU at the Emmys. During the conversation, the prospective Deadpool 3 director explained that he was learning from the Marvel Studios head about building the larger mechanism. Netflix is betting big on Stranger Things and it is not hard to see why. The Horror series brings in millions of viewers every time a new season debuts on the streaming platform. However, with things coming to close in the next few years, fans are wondering how they will get their fix. Levy and the Duffer Brothers have some high hopes for spinoffs, tie-ins and all sorts of other content that stretches past Stranger Things 5. You can check out what he said to the outlet about the planning process down below.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Director Confirmed
During Marvel Studios' D23 Expo presentation, it was confirmed that Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot will be directed by Matt Shakman. Today's announcement begins to pay off years of speculation about who could take on the reigns of the beloved characters, with speculation starting back when The Walt Disney Company acquired the rights to the characters during their purchase of 20th Century Fox. Rivaling the X-Men and that roster of beloved mutants, the members of the Fantastic Four are arguably the characters that Marvel fans have most been looking forward to seeing join the MCU.
ComicBook
Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Addresses Becoming the First Disney Princess for Remake
Snow White star Rachel Zegler addressed how she became the first Disney Princess in the live-action remake. D23 Expo brought some more news about the wave of Disney live-action remakes. The Little Mermaid got a teaser trailer, but Snow White's cast appeared on-stage to talk about the film. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Zegler about her experience with the movie. It's a lot of pressure being Disney's first princess, but the actress is ready for that challenge. There's something surreal about putting on the iconic dress and being tasked with something that means so much to so many fans across the world. Zegler openly admitted that she was one of those starstruck little girls in her youth. She's hoping to deliver a version fo the Disney Princess that younger audiences will really love and cherish themselves like their parents or grandparents did.
ComicBook
Snow White Star Gal Gadot Teases How Evil Her Evil Queen Will Be
Disney's Snow White will see Gal Gadot trade her heroic Wonder Woman tiara for the crown of an evil queen – but just how evil will she be? Well, when ComicBook.com caught up with Gal Gadot at D23 Expo the first question asked was how much fun did Gal Gadot have being bad. In her own words, she "loved it" playing the Evil Queen and called it one of the characters she's "enjoyed playing the most." It certainly was a tall order, as Gal Gadot will be singing and dancing as this rendition of the iconic Disney villainess.
ComicBook
A Friend of the Family Gets Creepy Full Trailer From Peacock
In one of the most famous cases of lies, betrayal, and deception, the young Jan Broberg was kidnapped by a "friend" of her family multiple times over the course of years, with A Friend of the Family offering a dramatized version of the unsettling events, which has just gotten a full trailer. The charming and charismatic Robert "B" Berchtold (Jake Lacy) convinced the Brobergs that he knew what was best for their daughter Jan (McKenna Grace), separating her from them and even turning her against them. You can check out the full trailer for A Friend of the Family below before it debuts on Peacock on October 6th.
CNET
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23
Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
ComicBook
Why Marvel's New Fantastic Four Cast Wasn't Announced At D23
Following the massive San Diego Comic-Con panel that Marvel had, many were hoping the beloved company would reveal the cast for Fantastic Four at D23 Expo. D23 is, in some ways, Comic-Con 2.0. It's a Disney-centric event that allows the entertainment giant to dump news, trailers, and other goodies about its upcoming projects on to the public and basically dominate the internet for an entire day. Many had high hopes for this event as Marvel dropped nonstop bombshells at San Diego Comic-Con and it was heavily rumored that D23 would sustain that momentum, but it wasn't quite as big. That's not to say D23 wasn't filled with great announcements and trailers, but it wasn't mindblowing.
Comments / 0