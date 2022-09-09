Stranger Things' creators are talking to Kevin Feige about how to build a cinematic universe. Executive producer Shawn Levy spoke to Variety about a possible STCU at the Emmys. During the conversation, the prospective Deadpool 3 director explained that he was learning from the Marvel Studios head about building the larger mechanism. Netflix is betting big on Stranger Things and it is not hard to see why. The Horror series brings in millions of viewers every time a new season debuts on the streaming platform. However, with things coming to close in the next few years, fans are wondering how they will get their fix. Levy and the Duffer Brothers have some high hopes for spinoffs, tie-ins and all sorts of other content that stretches past Stranger Things 5. You can check out what he said to the outlet about the planning process down below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 HOUR AGO