Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers News: Things Aren't Progressing Well for This LA Infielder
Gavin Lux has been out of the lineup for over a week and isn't looking to make a comeback this weekend against San Diego.
Dodgers: Doc Reveals Some Not So Great News About Max Muncy
Just when Muncy was getting back on track after a struggling first few months of the season, Roberts reveals he's been dealing with an injury.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Added to big-league roster
Collins was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Collins was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Sept. 7, and he will join the big club less than a week later. He primarily plays behind the plate, but with two other catchers on the roster, he could see action at first base and as the designated hitter from time to time.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Takes loss
Nelson (2-1) picked up Monday's loss to the Dodgers, allowing three runs one hit, one walk and a hit batsman without retiring a batter. Nelson came in after starter Ryne Nelson flummoxed the Dodgers over six shutout innings. The reliever Nelson, who had four straight scoreless appearances since coming off the injured list Sept. 1, left with none out and bases loaded. The lefty reliever has a 2.19 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 14 walks and 11 holds through 37 innings.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Goes deep Monday
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Cubs. New York had trouble generating offense throughout the contest, but Lindor stayed hot with his third multi-hit effort over his past five games. He took Brandon Hughes deep in the ninth inning for his 23rd homer of the season, pushing his season RBI total to 92. That ties the career-high mark he established in 2018 while with Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Reds' Raynel Espinal: Joins big-league club
The Reds selected Espinal's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Espinal will join the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Justin Dunn (illness), who was placed to the COVID-19 injured list. The 30-year-old journeyman has spent time with three organizations this season and had been pitching out of the Louisville rotation of late, posting a 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 15.2 innings over his four outings with the affiliate. The Reds will likely deploy Espinal as a starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen for one of their two doubleheader games with the Pirates on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Fans four in win
Wilson (3-8) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Reds. Wilson turned in three shutout innings to begin the game before serving up a two-run shot to Aristides Aquino in the fourth. The 24-year-old righty has given up at least three runs in six straight starts, posting a 6.43 ERA through 28 frames during that stretch. His season ERA is now sitting at 6.03 with a 62:24 K:BB through 21 appearances. Wilson is projected to face the Mets on the road this weekend.
CBS Sports
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Called up for spot start
The Rays selected Criswell's contract from Triple-A Durham ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Toronto. Since Criswell has pitched exactly between three and four innings in each of his eight outings with Durham since he was claimed off waivers from the Angels in July, the Rays likely won't ask him to pitch more than twice through the order in his 2022 MLB debut. Criswell, who owns a 3.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 27.1 innings with Durham, will likely be sent back to Triple-A following the spot start.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Lone bright spot Saturday
Barrero went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers. Barrero accounted for two of the three times the Reds had a man on base. He stole third after a third-inning double, then scored on a TJ Friedl sacrifice fly. Barrero has done alright in September, going 6-for-28 (.214) with three walks, two steals, two RBI and three runs scored. The 24-year-old shortstop is still struggling overall with a .167/.208/.237 slash line, two home runs, three steals, nine RBI and nine runs scored through 120 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals base in four-hit performance
McCarthy went 4-for-6 with a triple, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 12-6 victory over the Rockies on Saturday. McCarthy tallied hits in four consecutive at-bats and stole second base in a highly productive start from the number three spot in the lineup. McCarthy punctuated the performance with an RBI triple in the ninth inning. It was his third triple of the season. McCarthy is now slashing an excellent .305/.365/.484 in 80 games played. The 25-year-old has a an enviable success rate on the basepaths as well, having stolen 17 bases in 18 attempts.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brendan McKay: Goes on 60-day IL
The Rays transferred McKay (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay's move to the 60-day IL will open up a spot on the 40-man roster and comes as little surprise given that he's set to undergo Tommy John surgery this week. The upcoming procedure is the latest in a long line of arm-related setbacks for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft, who has tossed just 28 total innings at any level since reaching the big leagues in 2019. Given that he'll now be sidelined for both the rest of this season and all of the 2023 campaign, the 27-year-old could be a non-tender candidate this winter.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Lands on IL
La Stella was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to neck spasms, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. There had been no mention of an injury prior to Monday's announcement, though La Stella has been out of the lineup the last few days. The Giants haven't released a timetable for the infielder's return, though as Pavlovic notes, this could potentially end his season with only a few weeks to go.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Trea Turner As Jordan Belfort, Tony Gonsolin & Alex Vesia As Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy & More
With the Los Angeles Dodgers making their last flight of the regular season outside of California, the team returned their tradition of players, coaches and staff members dressing up for the occasion. The dress up day has historically been reserved for rookies, but in 2019 the Dodgers expanded it to...
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Takes break Monday
Franco is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Franco is on the bench for the series opener for maintenance purposes after the star infielder returned to action over the weekend following a two-month stint on the injured list. Taylor Walls will step in at shortstop for Franco, who went 4-for-11 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs in his first three games back in the Tampa Bay lineup.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Sent down following rough start
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday's loss to the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino made two turns through the Rays' rotation over the last week, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up nine runs on five hits and four walks while failing to strike out a batter in 1.1 innings Sunday. The right-hander has posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 34 innings over nine Triple-A starts and could be an option to rejoin the major-league club if the Rays need a spot starter down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Not in Monday's lineup
Hoerner (triceps) isn't starting Monday against the Mets. Hoerner was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants due to right triceps soreness and will be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Christopher Morel will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Cam Gallagher: Scooped up by O's
The Orioles claimed Gallagher off waivers from the Padres on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Reliever Rico Garcia was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Gallagher, who joins his third organization of the season after opening the year with the Royals. Gallagher should be first in line for a promotion to the big leagues if something happens to one of the two backstops on the Orioles' 40-man active roster, Adley Rutschman and Robinson Chirinos.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Stuffs box score in Sunday's win
Frazier went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple, a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over Atlanta on Sunday. The stellar performance at the plate was a prototypical one in past seasons for Frazier, whose current .242/.309/.317 slash line still leaves plenty to be desired. However, the veteran's prolific day Sunday pushed his triple tally on the season to four, and he's now just one steal away from tying the career-high 10 he recorded in 2021 while splitting time between the Pirates and Padres.
CBS Sports
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Sent to minors
Faucher was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday's loss to the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Faucher was called up by the Rays at the end of August, but he allowed three runs in 1.2 innings over a pair of relief appearances during the team's weekend series against the Yankees. He'll attempt to sort things out in Durham, where he's posted a 3.73 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 41 innings over 32 appearances (four starts) this year.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Moves to Triple-A
The Padres optioned Crismatt to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. San Diego will swap Crismatt out of its bullpen for right-hander Craig Stammen (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in advance of the team's series finale with the Dodgers. Crismatt's demotion comes after he had lost out on high-leverage work for the past month; he logged no holds and posted a 4.41 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 16.1 innings over his 13 relief appearances since the beginning of August.
Comments / 0