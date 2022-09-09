Read full article on original website
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Takes loss
Nelson (2-1) picked up Monday's loss to the Dodgers, allowing three runs one hit, one walk and a hit batsman without retiring a batter. Nelson came in after starter Ryne Nelson flummoxed the Dodgers over six shutout innings. The reliever Nelson, who had four straight scoreless appearances since coming off the injured list Sept. 1, left with none out and bases loaded. The lefty reliever has a 2.19 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 14 walks and 11 holds through 37 innings.
Pirates' Zack Collins: Added to big-league roster
Collins was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Collins was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Sept. 7, and he will join the big club less than a week later. He primarily plays behind the plate, but with two other catchers on the roster, he could see action at first base and as the designated hitter from time to time.
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Goes deep Monday
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Cubs. New York had trouble generating offense throughout the contest, but Lindor stayed hot with his third multi-hit effort over his past five games. He took Brandon Hughes deep in the ninth inning for his 23rd homer of the season, pushing his season RBI total to 92. That ties the career-high mark he established in 2018 while with Cleveland.
Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Fans four in win
Wilson (3-8) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Reds. Wilson turned in three shutout innings to begin the game before serving up a two-run shot to Aristides Aquino in the fourth. The 24-year-old righty has given up at least three runs in six straight starts, posting a 6.43 ERA through 28 frames during that stretch. His season ERA is now sitting at 6.03 with a 62:24 K:BB through 21 appearances. Wilson is projected to face the Mets on the road this weekend.
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Called up for spot start
The Rays selected Criswell's contract from Triple-A Durham ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Toronto. Since Criswell has pitched exactly between three and four innings in each of his eight outings with Durham since he was claimed off waivers from the Angels in July, the Rays likely won't ask him to pitch more than twice through the order in his 2022 MLB debut. Criswell, who owns a 3.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 27.1 innings with Durham, will likely be sent back to Triple-A following the spot start.
LOOK: Guardians, Angels managers Terry Francona, Phil Nevin both get ejected by home plate umpire Ron Kulpa
It's rare to see two managers ejected in the same game, but that's exactly what happened during Monday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians. In the seventh inning, Guardians manager Terry Francona and Angels manager Phil Nevin were tossed without a pitch being thrown in between the ejections.
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals base in four-hit performance
McCarthy went 4-for-6 with a triple, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 12-6 victory over the Rockies on Saturday. McCarthy tallied hits in four consecutive at-bats and stole second base in a highly productive start from the number three spot in the lineup. McCarthy punctuated the performance with an RBI triple in the ninth inning. It was his third triple of the season. McCarthy is now slashing an excellent .305/.365/.484 in 80 games played. The 25-year-old has a an enviable success rate on the basepaths as well, having stolen 17 bases in 18 attempts.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Lone bright spot Saturday
Barrero went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers. Barrero accounted for two of the three times the Reds had a man on base. He stole third after a third-inning double, then scored on a TJ Friedl sacrifice fly. Barrero has done alright in September, going 6-for-28 (.214) with three walks, two steals, two RBI and three runs scored. The 24-year-old shortstop is still struggling overall with a .167/.208/.237 slash line, two home runs, three steals, nine RBI and nine runs scored through 120 plate appearances.
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Not in Monday's lineup
Hoerner (triceps) isn't starting Monday against the Mets. Hoerner was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants due to right triceps soreness and will be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Christopher Morel will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
Rays' Luis Patino: Sent down following rough start
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday's loss to the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino made two turns through the Rays' rotation over the last week, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up nine runs on five hits and four walks while failing to strike out a batter in 1.1 innings Sunday. The right-hander has posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 34 innings over nine Triple-A starts and could be an option to rejoin the major-league club if the Rays need a spot starter down the stretch.
Rays' Wander Franco: Takes break Monday
Franco is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Franco is on the bench for the series opener for maintenance purposes after the star infielder returned to action over the weekend following a two-month stint on the injured list. Taylor Walls will step in at shortstop for Franco, who went 4-for-11 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs in his first three games back in the Tampa Bay lineup.
Brewers' Matt Bush: To serve as opener
Bush will open Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Bush's longest outing of the season lasted just 1.1 frames Thursday against the Giants, so he figures to work the first inning before turning the ball over to a long reliever. The right-hander owns a 2.70 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over his last 10 outings (10 innings).
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Stuffs box score in Sunday's win
Frazier went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple, a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over Atlanta on Sunday. The stellar performance at the plate was a prototypical one in past seasons for Frazier, whose current .242/.309/.317 slash line still leaves plenty to be desired. However, the veteran's prolific day Sunday pushed his triple tally on the season to four, and he's now just one steal away from tying the career-high 10 he recorded in 2021 while splitting time between the Pirates and Padres.
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Moves to Triple-A
The Padres optioned Crismatt to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. San Diego will swap Crismatt out of its bullpen for right-hander Craig Stammen (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in advance of the team's series finale with the Dodgers. Crismatt's demotion comes after he had lost out on high-leverage work for the past month; he logged no holds and posted a 4.41 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 16.1 innings over his 13 relief appearances since the beginning of August.
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Back on bench
Thompson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres. Thompson will take a seat after going 2-for-12 with a home run and a double while starting in each of the Dodgers' last three contests. While Gavin Lux (back) is day-to-day and Chris Taylor is seeing more time at second base, Thompson and Joey Gallo -- who starts in left field Sunday -- should pick up more playing time in the outfield alongside Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts.
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Heads to bench
Bellinger will sit Saturday against San Diego. Bellinger finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. He hasn't come close to a true bounceback season, hitting .197/.259/.378 on the year, and his last hit came back on Aug. 29. An increase in off days down the stretch would hardly be a surprise, especially with Saturday's center fielder Trayce Thompson hitting .263/.356/.515 in 63 games.
Mariners' Ty France: Wrist acting up again
France is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta after his left wrist appeared to be bothering him while he swung the bat during Saturday's 3-1 win, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. The wrist issue previously kept France out for four consecutive games in late...
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Rejoins active roster
The Mets reinstated Guillorme (groin) from the 10-day injured list Monday. Guillorme had been on the IL with a strained groin since Aug. 15. Having hit .283/.355/.357 and provided solid defense around the infield this season, the 27-year-old should get plenty of playing time for the remainder of the season, especially while Starling Marte (finger) is out of the lineup.
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Puts halt to rehab
Gonzalez (elbow) has stopped his rehab assignment due to fatigue, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Gonzalez will be shut down for the season after experiencing arm fatigue during his way back from left elbow surgery. He'll now have the offseason to reset and should be ready to go for spring training, barring any major setbacks.
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Retreats to bench
Winker isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta. Winker is resting after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run, three walks and a strikeout over the last three games. Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat seventh.
