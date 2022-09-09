ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Injury News: Positive Updates Ahead of Game vs. Cardinals

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktU8r_0hoxQ6Kg00

Things are looking solid for Kansas City and not so great for their Sunday opponents in Arizona.

The Kansas City Chiefs open their season against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale on Sunday, and the good news is that they'll be doing so with a very healthy team overall.

Throughout the week, Kansas City has seen players such as safety Deon Bush (foot), defensive end Malik Herring (abdomen), guard Trey Smith (shoulder), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (elbow) and defensive end Frank Clark (illness) pop up on the injury report. Smith-Schuster declared himself 100% during the week , and he and all others aside from Clark were full participants in practice on Thursday.

That set the tone for Friday's practice, in which every member of the Chiefs' active 53-man roster was present and on the field. Clark returned and worked with the team in limited capacity, paving the way for him to be good to go for Sunday's season opener. Other than offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee, physically unable to perform) and tight end Blake Bell (hip — injured reserve), there shouldn't be any surprise injuries creeping up. On Friday, head coach Andy Reid provided nothing but positive updates on the injury front.

"Frank was back today at practice, so that's the only one we had."

In the locker room following Friday's practice, Clark revealed that he was experiencing symptoms of dehydration following Wednesday's practice and had tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time after the Chiefs' final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. With that said, he's still expected to be good to go for the regular-season opener.

On the other side, Arizona has been bitten by the injury bug as hard as just about any team in the league. During the open portion of practice on Friday, key contributors such as wideout Rondale Moore (hamstring), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) and pass-rusher J.J. Watt (calf) weren't spotted.

After initially being reported as a toss-up to play following an injury sustained in practice on Thursday, Moore was officially ruled out on Friday afternoon . Joining Moore on the list of those who won't play are Mullen and offensive lineman Cody Ford, who has been dealing with an ankle injury. Watt, tight end Zach Ertz (calf), cornerback Byron Murphy (illness) and offensive lineman Justin Pugh (neck) are all listed as questionable on the club's injury report.

Elsewhere, linebacker Markus Golden (toe) is doing better and was a full participant in practice. Linebacker Ezekiel Turner (shoulder), long snapper Aaron Brewer (ankle) and running back Jonathan Ward (shoulder) all joined him. Center Rodney Hudson, a former Chief, had a rest day on Wednesday but hasn't carried an injury designation since then and will be good to go on Sunday.

While the Chiefs are looking good heading into Sunday, Arizona's final actives list projects to involve a few close calls. Three players already being set to miss time doesn't bode well for a team struggling with question marks regarding depth at multiple positions.

For official team injury reports for both the Chiefs and Cardinals, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

2 key reasons Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will bounce back and win Super Bowl in 2022

Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to bounce back in a major way this season. Granted there will be a period of transition for them as they adjust to the recent departure of their no. 1 wideout in Tyreek Hill, but with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller they’ll be back to their winning ways in no time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update

The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
ClutchPoints

Chris Jones’ 7-word take on a promising Chiefs rookie will excite Kansas City fans

Multiple rookies on the Kansas City Chiefs roster made the most out of their snaps played in training camp and also in the preseason, including George Karlaftis. After a three-season run at Purdue, Karlaftis wound up being selected by the Chiefs in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He then went on to […] The post Chris Jones’ 7-word take on a promising Chiefs rookie will excite Kansas City fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

‘They kicked our a–‘: Kyler Murray gets brutally honest on letdown vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Kyler Murray summed it up best when describing the Arizona Cardinals’ embarrassing loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener. The Chiefs handed the Cardinals a 44-21 beating, with Mahomes throwing for five touchdowns in the contest. It wasn’t close at all and the Cardinals were never really in the […] The post ‘They kicked our a–‘: Kyler Murray gets brutally honest on letdown vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Person
Trey Smith
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Game Day News

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday night against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Brady, the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will surely have plenty of friends and family members in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Arizona Cardinals#Glendale
ClutchPoints

‘That starts with me’: Matt LaFleur drops truth on ugly Packers loss

Despite being the heavy favorites to come out of Week 1 with a 1-0 record, the Green Bay Packers delivered quite possibly the most surprising performance of the weekend in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Their offense looked lost, the defense looked lost-er, and folks online started wondering if the loss of Davante Adams would also cost spell the end of a push for the Super Bowl.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Ringer

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 1

Editor’s note: On Saturday, Ringer senior staff writer Jonathan Tjarks passed away. You can find information about how to support Jonathan’s family here. Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?
NFL
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
854
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy