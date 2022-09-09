Chiefs Injury News: Positive Updates Ahead of Game vs. Cardinals

Things are looking solid for Kansas City and not so great for their Sunday opponents in Arizona.

The Kansas City Chiefs open their season against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale on Sunday, and the good news is that they'll be doing so with a very healthy team overall.

Throughout the week, Kansas City has seen players such as safety Deon Bush (foot), defensive end Malik Herring (abdomen), guard Trey Smith (shoulder), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (elbow) and defensive end Frank Clark (illness) pop up on the injury report. Smith-Schuster declared himself 100% during the week , and he and all others aside from Clark were full participants in practice on Thursday.

That set the tone for Friday's practice, in which every member of the Chiefs' active 53-man roster was present and on the field. Clark returned and worked with the team in limited capacity, paving the way for him to be good to go for Sunday's season opener. Other than offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee, physically unable to perform) and tight end Blake Bell (hip — injured reserve), there shouldn't be any surprise injuries creeping up. On Friday, head coach Andy Reid provided nothing but positive updates on the injury front.

"Frank was back today at practice, so that's the only one we had."

In the locker room following Friday's practice, Clark revealed that he was experiencing symptoms of dehydration following Wednesday's practice and had tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time after the Chiefs' final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. With that said, he's still expected to be good to go for the regular-season opener.

On the other side, Arizona has been bitten by the injury bug as hard as just about any team in the league. During the open portion of practice on Friday, key contributors such as wideout Rondale Moore (hamstring), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) and pass-rusher J.J. Watt (calf) weren't spotted.

After initially being reported as a toss-up to play following an injury sustained in practice on Thursday, Moore was officially ruled out on Friday afternoon . Joining Moore on the list of those who won't play are Mullen and offensive lineman Cody Ford, who has been dealing with an ankle injury. Watt, tight end Zach Ertz (calf), cornerback Byron Murphy (illness) and offensive lineman Justin Pugh (neck) are all listed as questionable on the club's injury report.

Elsewhere, linebacker Markus Golden (toe) is doing better and was a full participant in practice. Linebacker Ezekiel Turner (shoulder), long snapper Aaron Brewer (ankle) and running back Jonathan Ward (shoulder) all joined him. Center Rodney Hudson, a former Chief, had a rest day on Wednesday but hasn't carried an injury designation since then and will be good to go on Sunday.

While the Chiefs are looking good heading into Sunday, Arizona's final actives list projects to involve a few close calls. Three players already being set to miss time doesn't bode well for a team struggling with question marks regarding depth at multiple positions.

For official team injury reports for both the Chiefs and Cardinals, click here .