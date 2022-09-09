ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Water Crisis Update: Here's What We Know

By Jovonne Ledet
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Though water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Mississippi , a boil water notice remains in place as repairs continue at the city's primary water treatment facility, WJTV reports.

On Monday (September 5), Governor Tate Reeves announced that water pressure had returned to Jackson customers after over 150,000 residents were left without access to safe drinking water.

“I am very happy to report that we have returned water pressure to the city,” Reeves said in a news conference, “The tanks are full or filling. There are currently zero water tanks at low levels.”

Jackson Public School District (JPS) officials confirmed that water pressure was restored in their facilities, and in-person learning resumed at most schools on Thursday (September 8).

The City of Jackson remains under a state-issued boil water notice while teams are repairing the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which failed early last week due to heavy rains and outdated pipelines.

Jackson officials said water production at the facility has continued to increase throughout the week and is beginning to reach the level crews have been working towards.

However, the distribution system is not yet ready for the full sampling needed to lift the boil water notice, according to officials.

Two rounds of clear samples will be required to remove the notice.

Jackson residents have long endured boil water notices and disruptions to running water as the majority Black city struggles with underinvestment and outdated infrastructure.

On Wednesday (September 7), Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba met with United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan to address the most recent crisis and options for long-term repairs to the city's deteriorating water system.

With Jackson still on a boil-water notice, bottled water is being distributed daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily at the State Fairgrounds, Metrocenter Mall, Smith-Wills Stadium, and Davis Road Park, per WJTV.

