Cars

BHG

How to Change a Door Lock

Whether you're moving to a new place, you've parted ways with an old roommate, you're looking to boost the security of your home, or you simply want to shake up the look of your door, there are several potential reasons why you'd need to change out your front door lock.
HOME & GARDEN
marthastewart.com

Want to Pedal and Cruise Like Martha? Shop These 8 Electric Bikes—Including Our Founder's Favorite

If you love to exercise in the Great Outdoors, then an electric bike might be for you. These new-age inventions add ease to bicycle riding, as the charged motor can help you move quickly and with less force—some reach up to 25 miles per hour. These bikes are also Martha-approved: "It's a wonderful way to exercise and spend time with friends and family," she wrote on her blog. "Today's bikes are a big improvement over what we rode as children; nowadays, they offer a variety of different features to make two-wheel traveling easier and so much more comfortable."
BICYCLES
komando.com

Cellphone stands to protect and charge your phone while you’re at your desk

You sit down at your desk and plop down your phone. You either scratched up the desk or your camera lens. Ever reached for your mouse and knocked your phone to the floor? We’re trying to say that there are many reasons to get a proper stand for your phone on your desk. Headphones, tablets and laptops have their stands, so why shouldn’t your phone? Here are our favorite no-nonsense phone holders.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Teak Smart Cube modular cube-shaped power outlet makes energy saving easy and rewarding

Save energy bills in style with the Teak Smart Cube modular cube-shaped power outlet. This power outlet comes with a clever, modular design. The cube-shaped modular layout makes power outlets versatile, tidy, and space efficient. But what truly makes it stand out is the compatible software. The AI-based “eMission Control” in the entire design will learn from user usage, the local utility grid data, and then turns power on and off. This way, the user can easily save energy and reduce carbon emissions on plugged-in electronics without disrupting lifestyle. Additionally, it also guides users on ways to offset emissions, such as tree planting and e-waste recycling. The Teak Smart Cube comes in three options. These include Teak as central power hub or two standalone smart plugs distributed in home.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

These 3D-printed boots mold to your feet without laces

Shoes aren’t one-size-fits-all, but German brand WertellOberfell thinks they could be. Using 3D printing, the company has devised a pair of laceless shoes that naturally adapts to the wearer’s foot. The design concept for the Auxetic Wear shoes builds off the principles of auxetics, or objects with a...
APPAREL
MotorBiscuit

Kia Keeps Teasing Us: Photos of the Kia EV9 SUV in Camo

The Kia EV9 SUV is Kia's upcoming electrified large SUV. Here are some photos of the new model testing in camo and they have us excited. Read here to learn more. The post Kia Keeps Teasing Us: Photos of the Kia EV9 SUV in Camo      appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW To Use Recycled Fishing Nets In Its Neue Klasse Cars From 2025

BMW is developing a new platform for its future electric vehicles called Neue Klasse. The first product riding on the new architecture will arrive in 2025, but it will usher in more than just electric propulsion. Neue Klasse models will also incorporate recycled fishing nets and ropes into their interior and exterior trim pieces.
ADVOCACY
Cars
The Independent

13 best compact strollers for hassle-free travel with your little one

Small, smart and easy to use, compact prams are the answer to many parents’ prayers in the pushchair department. If you’re struggling to find space to store a pram in your house, have a small car boot or have to get public transport a lot these lightweight numbers are the solution.Compact prams are, well, small. They are both small when in use – useful for getting around tight corners in supermarkets or squeezing onto a bus or train. But they’re often really easy to fold down too, and become small little packages you can, quite often literally, sling over your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNN

These $15 faceplates let you customize your Ring Doorbell

In the world of smart doorbells, Ring makes a ton of models and offers a package that has become quite popular amongst consumers. Not to mention that Ring's Video Doorbell Pro 2 is our pick for best doorbell, and the Video Doorbell 4 is the best wireless doorbell we've tested.
ELECTRONICS
electrek.co

Yamaha updates its adorable little e-Vino electric scooter, boosting its tiny range

The Yamaha e-Vino, a cute little retro-inspired electric scooter that invokes some serious Vespa vibes, was never much of a powerhouse. But now, Yamaha is making the scooter slightly more enticing with some performance bumps on the newest model. Available exclusively in Yamaha’s domestic Japanese market, the original e-Vino electric...
BICYCLES
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

