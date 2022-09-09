Read full article on original website
Related
Why Do Some Police Cars Have Cameras on Their Trunks?
The large accessories appearing on the trunks and roofs of police cruisers are actually cameras--with a surprising purpose. The post Why Do Some Police Cars Have Cameras on Their Trunks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra
GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
The 10 vehicles most likely targeted for catalytic converter theft, and what cops are doing about it
As catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically, police agencies are focusing on prevention for some of the most commonly targeted vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thieves Stealing Catalytic Converters- If You Have This Car, Watch Out
If you have been victimized of a stolen catalytic converter, you are not alone. Criminals continue to go after people’s cars, stealing their catalytic converter across many cities and suburbs and its because they hold such a high value. Catalytic converters are piece under the car that helps the exhaust system filer out pollutants. All […]
Why Do Cops Touch the Back of Cars During Traffic Stops?
Have you ever noticed that police officers touch the back of cars during traffic stops? There are three reasons for this common practice. The post Why Do Cops Touch the Back of Cars During Traffic Stops? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Boss Praised for Firing Worker Driving His Truck to Work: 'No Exceptions'
The worker received complaints from three customers after turning up in a truck with political stickers on and parking it outside their house.
JOBS・
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
RELATED PEOPLE
Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say
HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
State police warn of 'quick moving' scam
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are warning people about "quick moving" scam artists.Troopers say the scammers usually pose as stranded motorists in need of money who are willing to part with gold jewelry that's marked as "18k." But the jewelry is fake.The scammers may approach you in parking lots and inside casinos, according to police. State police say they often try to get sympathy with stories of needing to get back home for a funeral, hungry children or sick family members.
Teens Fatally Electrocuted Leaving Vehicle After Crash
The 17-year-olds were fatally electrocuted after touching the live wires that were tangled in a fallen tree, according to authorities.
Driver's Limb Amputated Following California Road Rage Crash: Police
A Jeep Wrangler rammed into a Tesla on State Route 91 in Corona, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here.
Car thieves check your wing mirrors to see if you have left your vehicle unlocked, expert reveals
Electric wing mirrors left open have been revealed as a tell-tale sign for thieves that a car is unlocked, police and the AA have warned. In a university study, convicted criminals described how they look out for high-end cars with retractable mirrors left open as a sign that a car is unlocked.
13-year-old drove her parents car and caused 4-vehicle crashes including a school bus, police say
A 13-year-old girl caused the crash of two other vehicles and a school bus after driving her parent's SUV without their knowledge.
Walmart Bans Man From All Stores for 99 Years
Jacob C. Lockard, 27, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for alleged identity theft, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
K-9 officer locates 500 pounds of meth during traffic stop along California highway
Two men were arrested after a K-9 officer located 500 pounds (226 kilos) of methamphetamine in their SUV during a traffic stop in Southern California, authorities said Monday. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a 2017 Land Rover for an unspecified violation Aug. 16 on State Route 99 in Bakersfield, the CHP said in a statement.
AOL Corp
Pasco 16-year-old crashes at 3 a.m. fleeing WSP trooper. His friends are in the hospital
Two crashes near the Tri-Cities on Monday morning have injured a motorcyclist and two teens. The first happened just before 3 a.m. when a 16-year-old Pasco teen lost control on an exit ramp while trying to outrun a Washington State Patrol trooper in a marked car with the lights and sirens activated.
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
Pushy C8 Corvette Driver Gets His Just Deserts
Commuting through stop-and-go, bumper-to-bumper rush hour traffic is something nobody likes doing. If you deal with it on the daily as you go to and from work, the monotonous grind can really wear on you. That’s especially the case if you own a vehicle which is highly capable and you really want to stretch its legs and just drive. Despite all that, most decent people realize everybody around them isn’t trying to annoy them but instead those other drivers are just trying to get where they’re going too. Then there’s this C8 Corvette driver who appears to think he’s the only one who has anywhere important to be.
MotorBiscuit
138K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0