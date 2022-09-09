ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

By Brandon Little
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is set to miss at least four week.

Some bad news has struck the Cleveland Browns to start the season. Cornerback Greedy Williams is set to miss at least the first four games for Cleveland. Williams will begin the season on the injured reserve.

With Williams the third cornerback on the roster, someone will need to step up. Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will likely be that guy. The rookie out of Mississippi State looks like he will see snaps early in the season.

Emerson had maybe the play of the preseason when he took a ball away from a receiver and went for the touchdown. Another name to watch is AJ Green, who has worked his way up the Browns' depth chart as an undrafted free agent.

This comes as unfortunate news for Williams, who missed the entire 2020 season, as well as games in both 2019 and 2021. In 2022, the LSU product had his best year as a pro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy