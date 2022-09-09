Watch Now: Lincoln's 35-mile Trans Am time capsule headed to auction

The 1979 Trans Am rolled out of a Michigan barn and into Dave Hall’s muscle car shop north of Lincoln last year.

He and his crew cleaned it, polished it, detailed it inside and out. They changed the fluids, tuned it up, made sure it starts and runs.

But they didn’t drive it.

When Hall bought it last fall, the odometer showed just 35 miles. It still does.

“You can find cars that are restored,” Hall said. “But it’s not easy to find cars with low miles that have never been touched, that are survivors. It’s a time capsule of a Trans Am.”

And it spent most of its four-plus decades about 80 miles north of Detroit, covered in dust.

In 1979, an excavating company owner bought five new Trans Ams as investments, but had sold at least one. That car ended up in the hands, and barn, of a retired General Motors executive, who sold it to a neighbor last year.

That neighbor sold it to Hall, a Firebird expert who estimated he and his shop, Restore A Muscle Car, has bought and sold roughly 2,000 Trans Ams.

On its own, and with its options package, the ’79 Trans Am isn’t particularly rare, Hall said, though the black exterior-red interior wasn’t a common color combination.

But the double-digit mileage is the wild card that could drive its price.

After he bought it, Hall was contacted by museums and would-be private buyers, who wanted to know how much they had to pay to make it their own.

He didn’t know, but he knew how to find out. “I told them it's just probably going to go to auction and sell to the highest bidder, because it was a car that was really hard to throw a value on.”

He thought about selling it through an online auction, like Bring-A-Trailer or eBay, but decided it would likely sell better in person. So on Saturday, it will roll across the stage — and the broadcast feed of MotorTrend TV — at the Mecum Auction in Dallas.

Hall doesn’t know what to expect, though last year he said it could be a six-figure car if the right buyer was interested. But he knows it would get to Texas safely.

“I’m putting it in my trailer and I’ll be taking it down there personally myself to deliver it, because I don’t really trust anyone else.”

