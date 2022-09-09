ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Watch Now: Lincoln's 35-mile Trans Am time capsule headed to auction

By PETER SALTER Lincoln Journal Star
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGbtS_0hoxPor400

The 1979 Trans Am rolled out of a Michigan barn and into Dave Hall’s muscle car shop north of Lincoln last year.

He and his crew cleaned it, polished it, detailed it inside and out. They changed the fluids, tuned it up, made sure it starts and runs.

But they didn’t drive it.

When Hall bought it last fall, the odometer showed just 35 miles. It still does.

“You can find cars that are restored,” Hall said. “But it’s not easy to find cars with low miles that have never been touched, that are survivors. It’s a time capsule of a Trans Am.”

And it spent most of its four-plus decades about 80 miles north of Detroit, covered in dust.

'Like a time capsule' — How a 35-mile classic Trans Am landed in Lincoln

Sheriff Buford T. Justice battling more than the Bandit to make it to Lincoln

Busy year for barn-found Camaro that ended up at Gas Monkey Garage, and then in Lincoln

In 1979, an excavating company owner bought five new Trans Ams as investments, but had sold at least one. That car ended up in the hands, and barn, of a retired General Motors executive, who sold it to a neighbor last year.

That neighbor sold it to Hall, a Firebird expert who estimated he and his shop, Restore A Muscle Car, has bought and sold roughly 2,000 Trans Ams.

On its own, and with its options package, the ’79 Trans Am isn’t particularly rare, Hall said, though the black exterior-red interior wasn’t a common color combination.

But the double-digit mileage is the wild card that could drive its price.

After he bought it, Hall was contacted by museums and would-be private buyers, who wanted to know how much they had to pay to make it their own.

He didn’t know, but he knew how to find out. “I told them it's just probably going to go to auction and sell to the highest bidder, because it was a car that was really hard to throw a value on.”

He thought about selling it through an online auction, like Bring-A-Trailer or eBay, but decided it would likely sell better in person. So on Saturday, it will roll across the stage — and the broadcast feed of MotorTrend TV — at the Mecum Auction in Dallas.

Hall doesn’t know what to expect, though last year he said it could be a six-figure car if the right buyer was interested. But he knows it would get to Texas safely.

“I’m putting it in my trailer and I’ll be taking it down there personally myself to deliver it, because I don’t really trust anyone else.”

Hundreds of classic cars to take stage at auction at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Amazing restorations draw attention back to Lincoln car shop

Editor's note: We have detected a technical issue that is preventing some users from being able to log in to comment. We are working to have the issue resolved shortly. Thank you for your patience.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Dodge Brings The Super Bee Back

This is the second special edition Mopar and I’m further underwhelmed…. It might be an unpopular opinion, at least among automotive journalists, but I’m just not all that excited about these final special edition Dodge models. First we saw the Challenger Shakedown, which is just some cosmetic mods for 1,000 Scat Packs. I mean, these look kind of cool and all, but I was really hoping for some factory performance mods to really send the Charger and Challenger out with a bang.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
Motorious

1971 Ford Mustang Is A Severely Underappreciated Pony Car

This muscle car-inspired Mustang sports a potent V8 and some iconic styling. The early 1970s were a pretty interesting time for the American muscle and pony cars we all know and love. On one hand you had the soon-to-be gas crisis which, as we all know, would essentially demolish the performance industry for a few years. However, consider the incredible innovations that were made between 1970 and 1972 that made the cars pretty iconic to American audiences across the nation. One particularly good example of this was the Ford Mustang which had a reputation for looking good and being really fast for its time. If you need some proof, you need only look at this 1971 Ford Mustang in all of its glory.
CARS
RideApart

Fastest Bike In The World Cracks Four Second Quarter Mile At Santa Pod

Even if you’re lucky enough to do something that you love—what do you imagine your retirement to look like? If you’re a racer, quite naturally, you want to go out on top. What if you’re the guy who set all the most recent records in the first place, though? When do you decide enough is enough, and you’re finally ready to hang up your leathers?
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Detroit#Vehicles#Lincoln Sheriff#T Justice#Trans Ams#General Motors
Motorious

Fastest Factory Pontiac Takes On ‘Cuda

Can Pontiac’s swan song take on the classic Mopar?. The G8 GXP was one of those cars that made enthusiasts around the globe draw their attention where others might not even expect. With four doors, only slightly aggressive design, and an unsuspecting base model, the G8 wasn't really thought of much in its day. However, nowadays we can clearly see that it may very well have been the fastest production vehicle to ever roll off the Pontiac factory floor. If you need an example of that, here's a race that showcases the greatness of theGXP package as the car is pinned up against another incredibly fast classic muscle car.
CARS
Motorious

Hellcat Charger Wipes The Floor With ZL1 Camaro

Some people are born to race on the quarter mile track, think Dominique Toroto or Dale Earnhardt. However, others are better reserved for driving in the test and tune class practicing until they can get a little better at it. This was certainly the case with one Camaro owner whose burnout skills and throttle control need a lot of work. Of course, there is something kind of special about this particular race that sets it apart from other interesting competitive runs. That is the cars racing and after you see how this went down you'll be rolling on the floor laughing.
MOTORSPORTS
CAR AND DRIVER

'Corvette 70 Years: The One and Only' Is an Insider's Look at Chevy's Sports Car

Veteran automotive writer and photographer Richard Prince has just released his latest book, Corvette 70 Years: The One and Only (Motorbooks/Quarto $60.00), and it is a lavish love letter to a model Prince has cherished since he was a boy. “My connection to Corvette goes back to early childhood,” he told Car and Driver, recalling the time he first saw a mid-year C2. “I was smitten because it was, in my opinion, among the most beautiful cars ever produced. It was the car I wanted when I got my license.”
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona arrives with 807 hp as fifth Last Call model

The Dodge Charger and Challenger as we know them are going away after the 2023 model year, so Dodge is celebrating with a series of seven Last Call models, the fifth of which was unveiled Wednesday. That fifth installment is the 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona, which joins the Challenger...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty

Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
CARS
ARTnews

Hoard: Inside The History-Obsessed Auction of Antique Firearms, Where Ulysses Grant’s Revolver Once Sold for $5.7M

Hoard is a new monthly column on collectibles, collections, and collectors outside of the fine arts by Shanti Escalante-De Mattei. Ever wonder what kind of person spends a small fortune on old guns? Meet Joe Hatfield, heir to a chicken empire, and one of the few heavyweight collectors to make it in person to Rock Island Auction Company’s Premier Auction of Fine, Historic & Investment Grade Firearms in late August. “Ever eat chicken at Chipotle?” Hatfield, 61, a jolly portly bespectacled man, asked me by way of introduction. I nodded. “That’s my chicken you ate. Ever eat chicken at Panera Bread? At...
SHOPPING
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is Rightly Called The ’Mad Boy’

When you think of custom cruiser motorcycles, Germany barely comes to mind. However, if you look a bit deeper into the country, there is no shortage of Harley-Davidson fans and even custom Harley shops, one of which is Duesseldorf. Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy By H-D Duesseldorf. The maker built the...
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Chrysler 300C Debuts Today: See The Livestream

Update: The new Chrysler 300C is revealed! You can read all about it in our 2023 Chrysler 300C debut post. The Chrysler 300 is on its way to a well-deserved retirement as 2023 is expected to be the fullsize sedan's final year. It's going out with a proverbial bang by featuring a more powerful engine over the standard model’s 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 363 hp (271 kW) and 394 lb-ft (534 Nm). The teaser campaign has strongly suggested the 300C will be coming back as a limited-run special edition.
CARS
CNET

Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang's V8 Just Before Its Debut

It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.
CARS
Top Speed

Endless Juice: The Mokwheel Basalt E-Bike Is A Power Bank On Two Wheels

Electric bikes are a popular means of commuting, thanks to their simple nature and pocket-friendly price tag. The popularity, however, comes at the cost of cut-throat competition and this has led bikemakers to push the envelope of E-bikes. Canadian brand Mokwheel excels in such situations and that’s the reason it...
BICYCLES
MotorBiscuit

What Are the Best Semi-Truck Brands?

Which semi-truck brands do you see on the highway the most? Is there a brand that's best when it comes to these big rigs? The post What Are the Best Semi-Truck Brands? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Outdoor Life

A Moose Hunt in the Unmapped Yukon, From the Archives

This story, “We Hunted off the Map,” first appeared in the April 1959 issue. It’s the third of Elliot’s stories from his time in Alaska, during which he also hunted Dall sheep and caribou. While it’s a classic big-game hunt of its era, this story also shows how hunting ethics have changed over the decades.
ANIMALS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy