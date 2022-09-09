Read full article on original website
This is a commentary by Tracey Erwin, director of Chatham County Child Support Services. She wrote this piece in recognition of Child Support Awareness Month. Having served as the director of the child support division of the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for two years, I have made several key observations. Although the immediate goal of child support recovery is to ensure that there is support for the child, our ultimate hope is that families are reunified and that absent parents not only support but take an active interest in parenting their children.
