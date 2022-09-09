Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Kings Island reveals Halloween Haunt attractions, scare zones, mazes
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s annual Halloween Haunt returns to the amusement park starting Sept. 23 through Oct. 29. The fully transformed park will have six “bone-chilling” mazes, four scare zones, three “sinister” live shows and “hair-raising” night rides that will conjure screams, Kings Island’s Director of Communication Chad Showalter says.
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: September 12th - September 18th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Sep 12. Idles. MegaCorp Pavilion. 7pm. Shady...
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant reopens as new concept: Rosie's Italian
CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant has reopened as a new concept. The restaurant formerly known as Rosie's Cocktails and Pies is now Rosie's Italian. The restaurant closed on Aug. 24 while they worked to transform the space for reopening. The restaurant will still feature a variety of Trenton-style...
WLWT 5
'Birds & Brews': Local domestic duck rescue bringing ducks to Cincinnati breweries every weekend
CINCINNATI — Duck... duck... duck... goose!. A local domestic duck rescue will be bringing their ducks to local Cincinnati breweries every weekend through October. The Longbottom Bird Ranch kicked off the 'Birds & Brewery' event last Saturday. The ranch, founded on the Westside of Cincinnati in 2019 by local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club hosting 61st Flying Circus this weekend
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club is hosting the 61st Flying Circus at the Butler County Regional Airport this weekend. The GCRCC is a group of model airplane enthusiasts who put on a radio control model air show every summer. This year, over 200 model aircrafts...
WLWT 5
Harvest moon peaks this weekend: Here are the best times to see it
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. The harvest moon will rise this weekend, and there will be multiple chances to see it. Check out the latest weather in the video player above. The harvest moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox. The best...
New Beechmont Bridge Connector Links Multiple Cincinnati Trails for Increased Cyclist, Pedestrian Safety
The project, scheduled to be completed on Sept. 21, will allow users to safely travel from the Little Miami Scenic Trail to the Ohio River Trail for the first time.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati entrepreneur creates blinged out Crocs, clothes, accessories
CINCINNATI — An entrepreneur in Cincinnati has come up with a way to make even the most basic sandal stylish - while inspiring other young artists and aspiring business owners. Danielle Thompson is the creative force behind Destined by DPT. She does her own form of “bedazzling,” gluing on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Haunted attractions across Ohio recognized nationally
OHIO — The Haunted Attraction Association released the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Ohio from Akron to Cincinnati. With Halloween quickly approaching, here are some of the top places to visit. Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory. The Akron Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory have...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chad is a 'bro' dog who needs a forever family
CINCINNAT (WKRC) - Chad, a German shepherd mix at Cincinnati Animal CARE is looking for a forever home. Chad loves people, likes to go on walks or hikes, and is a "super awesome guy" according to those at the shelter.
dayton.com
Death of sister pushes man to motivational speaking, acting, teaching, writing his first book
Sometimes a decades old black and white photo is enough to spur memories that can alter a life . Ronnie Gladden has such a photo – grainy and tiny – the only one remaining of his half-sister Sharon, a 1987 graduate of Belmont High School in Dayton, who was killed by a stray bullet on June 28, 1992, when she was just 22 years old. Gladden and Sharon shared the same father, also named Ronnie, and saw one another mostly when he and his brother and dad drove to Dayton to visit.
Ohio Renaissance Festival comes to life in Warren County
HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Renaissance Festival continues on Saturday as part of a nine-weekend run in Warren County. Returning for a 33rd season, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is welcoming guests every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The festival is marking its second year back after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
Fox 19
12 Northern Kentucky bourbon bars make national list of America’s best
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Twelve Northern Kentucky establishments are among the best places to get a bourbon in the nation, according to this year’s list from The Bourbon Review. Eleven of the 12 Northern Kentucky bars made the coveted list in 2021. This year’s new entrant is Purple Poulet,...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Neeley Family Distillery Uses Moonshiner’s Tricks to Make Bourbon
Running moonshine is in Royce Neeley’s DNA. His 11th-great-grandfather, James John Neeley, brought copper stills with him when he emigrated from Ireland. By the time the family arrived in Kentucky, they’d had plenty of experience making moonshine, eliminating rivals (often violently), and building their business. By the time Royce was in college, he’d tried his hand at the still and started wondering if he could take the family legit. So in 2015, he and his father started Neeley Family Distillery. Two years later, they opened in Sparta, where they apply tricks of the moonshiner’s trade to bourbon. Here, bourbon is triple-distilled in pot stills and aged in barrels with a much lighter char and in a much smaller rickhouse than the big bourbon producers. Once you’ve seen the whole process and met distillery cat Thumper, you’ll get a chance to taste the dizzying selection of moonshine, including an orange moonshine cream. The single barrel bourbon’s toasty vanilla notes make it very sippable, while both rye offerings are much smoother than most. You can buy bottles, cocktails, and T-shirts in the gift shop, along with beef from Whobrey’s Farm, which is fed exclusively on the distillery’s sour mash.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
Fox 19
Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
Fox 19
Young Cincinnati artist making a name for herself with thought-provoking pieces
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A recent Cincinnati graduate is shaking up the art space by creating thought-provoking pieces on some difficult topics. Nytaya Babbit graduated at the top of her class last year at the Art Academy of Cincinnati. Already, her work can be seen across the city of Cincinnati. As...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a fire at a Newport recycling plant
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Newport, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Campbell County Dispatch, crews responded to the River Metals Recycling Plant on Licking Pike...
Comments / 1