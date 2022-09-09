Read full article on original website
Turtle Murder
8:12 a.m. A brother took the family boat for a joyride in Polson, even though he was instructed not to take it out of Gallatin County. 8:22 a.m. Two chihuahuas were on the loose. 9:03 a.m. Someone suspected their ex sister in law threw a rock through the front window.
Residents Express Opposition to Montarise Subdivision
For more than three hours on Sept. 7, members of the public and developers shared their views on a planned subdivision off KM Ranch Road and U.S. Highway 93. The hearing over the property’s zone change request brought hundreds of residents to the Flathead County Fairgrounds, the third time a crowd had gathered to discuss the issue.
Whitefish Council Approves Edgewood Development
The Whitefish City Council at its Sept. 6 meeting unanimously approved a series of requests related to a proposed development to be located just north of the BNSF Railway tracks near the Hugh Rogers WAG Park dog park. Called Edgewood 90, the project involves developing pieces of land south of...
Under New Ownership, Holland Lake Lodge Seeks Expansion Approval from Flathead Forest
Under new ownership by the Park City, Utah-based ski resort company POWDR, the century-old Holland Lake Lodge is seeking to expand and upgrade its historic facilities in the Swan Valley through a special-use permit from the Flathead National Forest. Originally built in 1924, Holland Lake Lodge is a rustic lakeside...
