Nassau County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis doles out $1K bonuses to first responders

The checks will be sent out in the next two weeks, DeSantis said. Gov. Ron DeSantis personally put the $1,000 bonuses for first responders into recipients’ hands at an event in Jacksonville on Monday, the first checks to be distributed. The money, which will go to nearly 100,000 first...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County School District climbs to No. 2 ranking among 67 Florida districts

Nassau County ranked third in 2020-21 and fourth in 2019-20. The Nassau County School District has a lot on its hands — a prohibitively expensive standard of living that is a problem in attracting and keeping teachers and staff, and the resulting severe labor shortage that accompanies it. Then, there’s skyrocketing growth and the children that come with families moving into the many new houses going up every day, especially between Interstate 95 and Amelia Island.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Housing market shifting toward affordability, Northeast Florida Realtors say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors says the housing market is shifting toward affordability. Rates skyrocketed over the last few years. High rent, inflation, insurance companies leaving the state and a property insurance crisis have all contributed to this. Mark Rosener, the 2022 president of NEFAR,...
FLORIDA STATE
County
Nassau County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Lakesha Burton cuts ties with consultant in Jacksonville Sheriff bid

The Democratic runoff candidate is interviewing replacement consultants this week. With just over two months until Election Day, a candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff is making some changes in her campaign. Democrat Lakesha Burton will no longer work with consultant John Daigle, but the two have somewhat divergent narratives as to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis grants $1K bonuses to first responders across Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday he will be granting $1,000 bonuses for first responders across the state. Bonus payments, which total $2.1 million altogether, will be awarded to those that have been employed as a first responder in Florida since May 1, 2022, DeSantis said at the Jacksonville news conference.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

City issues permit to demolish the closed Henderson’s, Gold Club

The city issued a permit Sept. 12 for ELEV8 Demolition to take down a 40-year-old building that served as a restaurant and nightclub on Jacksonville Aviation Authority property near Craig Airport. Starting as Henderson’s but spending its last 24 years the Jacksonville Gold Club Gentlemen’s Club & Steak House, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate Petroleum plans two locations near Butler Boulevard

Gate Petroleum Co. bought land in Southside Quarter for a car wash and submitted plans for another location on property it owns in Glen Kernan Park. Jacksonville-based Gate paid almost $1.9 million for about 2.2 acres at northeast Gate Parkway and Burnt Mill Road in Southside Quarter. Through BFC Property...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Collapsing ceilings, no air conditioning, no hot water. The I-TEAM investigates complaints against San Remo Apartments in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City records show at least 80 code enforcement complaints have been made this year against the San Remo apartments in Arlington. A collapsing ceiling led Jacksonville code enforcement to condemn a unit on July 20. Inspectors also noted the air conditioning didn’t work and the door frame was damaged.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Libertarians Challenge Ron DeSantis in Florida Governor’s Race

Libertarian candidate for Florida Governor Hector Roos and his running mate for Lt. Governor Pastor Jerry “Tub” Rorabaugh of Jacksonville are prepared to challenge Republican Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor’s race this year. They will appear on the ballot throughout the state as the Libertarian alternative for Florida Governor and Lt. Governor in the November 8th election. The campaign pointed out opinion polls are showing a decline in support for incumbent Governor DeSantis as dramatic increases in property insurance, taxes and inflation are impacting Floridians.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening

Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Corner Lot Tower signs Shutts & Bowen as anchor tenant

Corner Lot announced Sept. 12 it signed the Shutts & Bowen law firm to lease space as the signature tenant in what is now Corner Lot Tower at 1000 Riverside Avenue. Jacksonville-based Corner Lot paid $11 million in June for the former Summit Tower. Architect Taylor Hardwick designed the nine-story building, which was built in 1963.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

FDOT rolls out study for I-95 improvements from I-10 to Beaver Street

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) hosted a pair of public meetings last month to present a study featuring proposed improvements to I-95 from I-10 to Beaver Street. The Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study presented “options to improve safety, capacity, and traffic operations on I-95” including adding two 12-foot...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

