floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis doles out $1K bonuses to first responders
The checks will be sent out in the next two weeks, DeSantis said. Gov. Ron DeSantis personally put the $1,000 bonuses for first responders into recipients’ hands at an event in Jacksonville on Monday, the first checks to be distributed. The money, which will go to nearly 100,000 first...
floridapolitics.com
Sam Garrison holds significant fundraising advantage over Democratic opponent
Orange Park Republican is helping to feed other campaign efforts. Orange Park Republican Rep. Sam Garrison is running in the new House District 11 after redistricting and has a strong cash edge over his Democratic opponent. If recent campaign finance activity in his political committee is any indication, Garrison will...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County School District climbs to No. 2 ranking among 67 Florida districts
Nassau County ranked third in 2020-21 and fourth in 2019-20. The Nassau County School District has a lot on its hands — a prohibitively expensive standard of living that is a problem in attracting and keeping teachers and staff, and the resulting severe labor shortage that accompanies it. Then, there’s skyrocketing growth and the children that come with families moving into the many new houses going up every day, especially between Interstate 95 and Amelia Island.
News4Jax.com
Housing market shifting toward affordability, Northeast Florida Realtors say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors says the housing market is shifting toward affordability. Rates skyrocketed over the last few years. High rent, inflation, insurance companies leaving the state and a property insurance crisis have all contributed to this. Mark Rosener, the 2022 president of NEFAR,...
floridapolitics.com
Lakesha Burton cuts ties with consultant in Jacksonville Sheriff bid
The Democratic runoff candidate is interviewing replacement consultants this week. With just over two months until Election Day, a candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff is making some changes in her campaign. Democrat Lakesha Burton will no longer work with consultant John Daigle, but the two have somewhat divergent narratives as to...
floridapolitics.com
‘Love’ for Gov. DeSantis but no questions from the press during ‘press’ conference
Tt’s not like there were no pertinent questions the press and public might want answered. Talk about a friendly audience — Gov. Ron DeSantis opened the floor for questions at the end of a Jacksonville news conference Monday and left after allowing a single person in the crowd to shout what sounded like, “We love you.”
JSO projects increased revenues by taking over monitoring services, but could cost taxpayers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO expects to take in $1.4 million dollars more in revenue by fully taking over ankle monitoring systems in Duval County, but there are concerns the proposal could actually cost taxpayers. Josh Cockrell is co-owner of Reliable Monitoring Solutions. The company has been one of the...
click orlando
Jacksonville Daily Record
City issues permit to demolish the closed Henderson’s, Gold Club
The city issued a permit Sept. 12 for ELEV8 Demolition to take down a 40-year-old building that served as a restaurant and nightclub on Jacksonville Aviation Authority property near Craig Airport. Starting as Henderson’s but spending its last 24 years the Jacksonville Gold Club Gentlemen’s Club & Steak House, the...
floridapolitics.com
Duval GOP says Lakesha Burton should withdraw from Jax Sheriff race over campaign ‘turmoil’
Heated rhetoric continues ahead of the November vote. Citing “turmoil” in Democrat Lakesha Burton’s Jacksonville Sheriff campaign, the Republican Party of Duval County is calling on Burton to exit the contest. A press release from the county GOP spotlights reporting that Burton parted ways with consultant John...
Yulee homeowner told insurance policy may not be renewed because house isn't completed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been week since First Coast News spoke with a woman in Nassau County who had complaints about the time it has taken to build her home. She now tells us her homeowners insurance policy may be terminated. "I'm very tired of it, honestly, t's too...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate Petroleum plans two locations near Butler Boulevard
Gate Petroleum Co. bought land in Southside Quarter for a car wash and submitted plans for another location on property it owns in Glen Kernan Park. Jacksonville-based Gate paid almost $1.9 million for about 2.2 acres at northeast Gate Parkway and Burnt Mill Road in Southside Quarter. Through BFC Property...
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
News4Jax.com
Collapsing ceilings, no air conditioning, no hot water. The I-TEAM investigates complaints against San Remo Apartments in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City records show at least 80 code enforcement complaints have been made this year against the San Remo apartments in Arlington. A collapsing ceiling led Jacksonville code enforcement to condemn a unit on July 20. Inspectors also noted the air conditioning didn’t work and the door frame was damaged.
westorlandonews.com
Libertarians Challenge Ron DeSantis in Florida Governor’s Race
Libertarian candidate for Florida Governor Hector Roos and his running mate for Lt. Governor Pastor Jerry “Tub” Rorabaugh of Jacksonville are prepared to challenge Republican Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor’s race this year. They will appear on the ballot throughout the state as the Libertarian alternative for Florida Governor and Lt. Governor in the November 8th election. The campaign pointed out opinion polls are showing a decline in support for incumbent Governor DeSantis as dramatic increases in property insurance, taxes and inflation are impacting Floridians.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening
Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins Monday
The trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is set to start Monday in Green Cove Springs. Daniels is charged with tampering with evidence, trying to destroy evidence, and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Corner Lot Tower signs Shutts & Bowen as anchor tenant
Corner Lot announced Sept. 12 it signed the Shutts & Bowen law firm to lease space as the signature tenant in what is now Corner Lot Tower at 1000 Riverside Avenue. Jacksonville-based Corner Lot paid $11 million in June for the former Summit Tower. Architect Taylor Hardwick designed the nine-story building, which was built in 1963.
residentnews.net
FDOT rolls out study for I-95 improvements from I-10 to Beaver Street
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) hosted a pair of public meetings last month to present a study featuring proposed improvements to I-95 from I-10 to Beaver Street. The Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study presented “options to improve safety, capacity, and traffic operations on I-95” including adding two 12-foot...
