Stereogum
Bonny Light Horseman – “Sweetbread”
Bonny Light Horseman — the fruitful collaboration between Anaïs Mitchell, Josh Kaufman, and Eric D. Johnson — are releasing their sophomore album, Rolling Golden Holy, early next month. We’ve heard “California,” “Summer Dream,” and “Exile” from it so far, and today they’re back with another preview from the album, “Sweetbread.”
Stereogum
Benny The Butcher – “European Bling”
It’s always a little hard to know what’s happening within the ranks of Griselda, the great Buffalo rap label and crew. People seem to be coming and going from the Griselda camp in unpredictable ways, and music from the core Griselda trio of Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher seems to come out all time time — sometimes with those rappers’ participation, sometimes without. Benny The Butcher, for instance, just released Long Live DJ Shay, the new album from his own BSF crew. Today, there’s another new Benny song out in the world, and there’s also a new track from Westside Gunn and Conway. But those new songs presumably aren’t new; they were probably recorded a long time ago.
Stereogum
Drowse – “Untrue In Headphones” (Feat. Midwife)
This is a little confusing, but there are two prominent independent rock projects currently called Drowse, and both of those acts use radically different musical languages to address similar feelings. There’s the Philadelphia hardcore band Drowse, which released the excellent album Dance In The Decay two years ago. And then there’s the Portland Drowse, the one-man project from the musician Kyle Bates. Today, we’re talking about the Portland Drowse.
Stereogum
We’ve Got A File On You: Ben Gibbard
We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. A cool thing about Ben Gibbard is how game he is. Got a 100-mile race that cuts through the...
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: The Beths Expert In A Dying Field
The Beths do not have a gimmick — not even the ever-reliable “our band has no gimmick.” They’re not part of a trendy subgenre or revival; although decades’ worth of poppy guitar music echo through the Auckland quartet’s albums — recalling a constellation of acts you might call power-pop, indie-pop, pop-punk, indie rock, alt-rock, or just plain old pop-rock — they aren’t channeling one particular scene or era. It’s not that the Beths put no thought into how they present their music or that they’re actively avoiding categorization; impeccably nuanced arrangements and savvy bits of punctuation at the seams of their songs suggest they think deeply about their own craft and have studied at the feet of the masters. It’s just that there’s no real elevator pitch beyond this band writes great songs.
Stereogum
Watch Lizzo Accept The Outstanding Competition Program Emmy For Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the Outstanding Competition Program tonight at the 2022 Emmys, bringing her Emmy count to three (she won two Creative Arts Emmys last week for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality or Competition Program And Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program). It’s worth noting, this brings Lizzo halfway to an EGOT!
Stereogum
PVA – “Bunker”
Next month, the London dance trio PVA are releasing their debut album, BLUSH. We spotlighted “Hero Man” from it a couple months ago, and since then they’ve also shared the single “Bad Dad.” Today, they’re back with another one, the squiggling and shadowy “Bunker.” “We started playing ‘Bunker’ almost as soon as the band started,” PVA said in a statement. “Originally just a looped groove, it has evolved into the live track it is today through various compositions and outings live. The song tries to act as a reminder to overcome the want to chase things that ultimately lead to isolation.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Will Sheff – “In The Thick Of It”
In October, Okkervil River leader Will Sheff will release his first solo album, Nothing Special. Already we’ve heard a few singles from it, including “Estrangement Zone” and the title track. Now, Sheff is back with “In The Thick Of It,” which features guest vocals from Cassandra Jenkins and a cameo from his dog Larry in the accompanying music video.
Stereogum
Algiers – “Bite Back” (Feat. Backxwash & billy woods)
The shit-starting Atlanta band Algiers has refused to fit into any sort of genre or pigeonhole. Instead, they make furious resistance music, drawing from sounds across the landscape and following their own ideas of how to do it. Today, Algiers have followed up their 2020 album There Is No Year, coming back hard with a new six-minute single that features two of the best rap expressionists currently working.
Stereogum
Citizen – “A Passing Thing” & “I Don’t Love You”
In 2021, the Midwestern post-hardcore band Citizen released their album Life In Your Glass World, which pushed the band into previously unexplored sonic territories. Today, Citizen have come out with a deluxe edition of that album. It’s got a bunch of bonus tracks, including a bunch of alternate versions and two brand-new songs.
Stereogum
Livestream Afropunk Brooklyn Festival For Free On Twitch
Afropunk Brooklyn 2022 is going down this weekend — September 10-11 — in Commodore Barry Park. If you aren’t in Fort Greene, you can still watch the whole thing go down via Twitch. Performing at the 2022 fest are Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, the Roots, Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Tierra Whack, Mick Jenkins, BbyMutha, Bartees Strange, Pink Siifu, and more. Watch via Twitch below.
Stereogum
Daphni – “Arrow”
Next month, Caribou’s Dan Snaith is releasing Cherry, his first new full-length album as his dance project Daphni in five years. He’s already shared four singles from it — “Mania,” “Clavicle,” “Cloudy,” and the title track — and today he’s back with one more, a twitchy and meditative song called “Arrow,” which comes along with visuals featuring some disconcerting closeups of bugs. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Gold Dust – “Proof Of Life” & “Something On Your Mind” (Karen Dalton Cover)
Last year, Stephen Pierce of the bands Ampere and Kindling — released his debut album as Gold Dust, a project that channeled his interest in psychedelic folk music. Today, the Easthampton, MA-based musician is announcing a new album called The Late Great Gold Dust. He’s introducing it with “Proof Of Life,” an expansive track that boasts a dulcimer and some wonderful textures. It’s accompanied by a cover of Karen Dalton’s “Something On Your Mind,” which is available as a lathe cut 7″.
Stereogum
Angel Olsen & Sturgill Simpson – “Big Time”
Earlier this year, Angel Olsen released an excellent record, Big Time, and she recently wrapped up a tour in support of it alongside Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker. Big Time‘s title track is one of the best songs on it, and today she’s shared a new version of it featuring none other than Sturgill Simpson.
Stereogum
Disco Doom – “Patrik”
At the end of this week, the Swiss experimental rock greats Disco Doom are releasing their first new album in eight years, Mt. Surreal. They’ve shared two songs, “Rogue Wave” and the title track from it so far, and today they’re back with another one, the flurrying and flayed “Patrik.” “”The song was written and arranged directly in the studio,” Disco Doom noted in a statement. “Its immediate recording was important to us to not lose that nervous feeling which we were fascinated by. We wanted to keep the freshness of the new idea in the recording.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Big Ears Announces 2023 Lineup With The Mountain Goats, Grouper, Kevin Morby, & More
The Knoxville, TN-based Big Ears Festival has announced its initial 2023 lineup. It’ll be the 10th iteration of the event, which started back in 2009 and had a few years off in between. Performers this time around include the Mountain Goats, Grouper, Kevin Morby, Iron & Wine, Andrew Bird, Charles Lloyd, Christian McBride, and William Parker, Devendra Banhart, Bonny Light Horseman, Son Lux, the Weather Station, Pino Palladino and Blake Mills, Bill Frisell, Sam Gendel, Makaya McCraven, Arooj Aftab, and more.
Stereogum
Fran – “So Long”
Fran, the recording project led by Chicago musician Maria Jacobson, released its debut album A Private Picture back in 2019. Today, Jacobson is back with her first new single since then, the gorgeous and arresting “So Long.” “And I can’t hold on/ With a rope so long/ I wonder where you’ve gone,” she sings on it. “So Long is about the gulfs that form in relationships: feeling distant emotionally and then trying to correct it with physical distance,” she said in a statement. “It was written in a time of a lot of solo camping. The video is inspired by my favorite escape, Real Housewives.” Watch and listen below.
Stereogum
Colleen Green Launches Tape Label, Releases Split With Beat Awfuls
After spending a decade in California, Colleen Green relocated back to her hometown in Massachusetts in 2020. She released a new album, Cool, in the fall of last year, and today she’s back with a pair of new singles, “College Rock” and “I Hate Art,” which are being released via Cocoa Beach Tapes, a new label that Green has started up now that she’s based out of Lowell. Both are sharply melodic and comfortingly fuzzy, a given considering Green’s pedigree.
Stereogum
Stream Portland Hardcore Band Long Knife’s Hard-Rockin’ New Album Curb Stomp Earth
The long-running Portland hardcore greats Poison Idea aren’t a band anymore, but there’s another Portland band that scratches the same itch, and they just released a motherfucker of an album. Long Knife sound basically nothing like any other hardcore band currently working. They specialize in a revved-up old-school attack that draws power from garage rock and even just straight-up classic rock. Imagine that the scummy, sticky filth on a dive-bar floor became sentient and started making music. That’s Long Knife. They fucking rule, and their new album Curb Stomp Earth is a total ass-kicker.
Stereogum
Disheveled Cuss – “Remote Viewer”
A couple weeks back, Tera Melos frontman Nick Reinhart announced a new album as Disheveled Cuss, Into The Couch, the follow-up to his 2020 solo debut. He shared “Creep A Little Closer” at the time, and today the Sacramento musician is back with another one, the swirlingly eerie “Remote Viewer.”
