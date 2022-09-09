It’s always a little hard to know what’s happening within the ranks of Griselda, the great Buffalo rap label and crew. People seem to be coming and going from the Griselda camp in unpredictable ways, and music from the core Griselda trio of Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher seems to come out all time time — sometimes with those rappers’ participation, sometimes without. Benny The Butcher, for instance, just released Long Live DJ Shay, the new album from his own BSF crew. Today, there’s another new Benny song out in the world, and there’s also a new track from Westside Gunn and Conway. But those new songs presumably aren’t new; they were probably recorded a long time ago.

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO