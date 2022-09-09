Stream Dutch Guitar-Pop Band Snow Coats’ Catchy And Effervescent New Album If it wasn’t me, I would’ve called it funny

Read full article on original website
Stream Portland Hardcore Band Long Knife’s Hard-Rockin’ New Album Curb Stomp Earth
The long-running Portland hardcore greats Poison Idea aren’t a band anymore, but there’s another Portland band that scratches the same itch, and they just released a motherfucker of an album. Long Knife sound basically nothing like any other hardcore band currently working. They specialize in a revved-up old-school attack that draws power from garage rock and even just straight-up classic rock. Imagine that the scummy, sticky filth on a dive-bar floor became sentient and started making music. That’s Long Knife. They fucking rule, and their new album Curb Stomp Earth is a total ass-kicker.
Watch Lizzo Accept The Outstanding Competition Program Emmy For Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the Outstanding Competition Program tonight at the 2022 Emmys, bringing her Emmy count to three (she won two Creative Arts Emmys last week for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality or Competition Program And Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program). It’s worth noting, this brings Lizzo halfway to an EGOT!
Gold Dust – “Proof Of Life” & “Something On Your Mind” (Karen Dalton Cover)
Last year, Stephen Pierce of the bands Ampere and Kindling — released his debut album as Gold Dust, a project that channeled his interest in psychedelic folk music. Today, the Easthampton, MA-based musician is announcing a new album called The Late Great Gold Dust. He’s introducing it with “Proof Of Life,” an expansive track that boasts a dulcimer and some wonderful textures. It’s accompanied by a cover of Karen Dalton’s “Something On Your Mind,” which is available as a lathe cut 7″.
Citizen – “A Passing Thing” & “I Don’t Love You”
In 2021, the Midwestern post-hardcore band Citizen released their album Life In Your Glass World, which pushed the band into previously unexplored sonic territories. Today, Citizen have come out with a deluxe edition of that album. It’s got a bunch of bonus tracks, including a bunch of alternate versions and two brand-new songs.
Benny The Butcher – “European Bling”
It’s always a little hard to know what’s happening within the ranks of Griselda, the great Buffalo rap label and crew. People seem to be coming and going from the Griselda camp in unpredictable ways, and music from the core Griselda trio of Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher seems to come out all time time — sometimes with those rappers’ participation, sometimes without. Benny The Butcher, for instance, just released Long Live DJ Shay, the new album from his own BSF crew. Today, there’s another new Benny song out in the world, and there’s also a new track from Westside Gunn and Conway. But those new songs presumably aren’t new; they were probably recorded a long time ago.
Watch Members Of Knocked Loose, Vein, God’s Hate, More Cover Cave In’s “Moral Eclipse”
Ever since Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night first started, Stephen Brodsky, longtime frontman of the great Boston band Cave In, was a regular. In fact, back when Two Minutes To Late Night was a parodic live talk show at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus, Brodsky’s side project Mutoid Man was the house band. In the past couple of years, Brodsky has taken part in a lot of all-star video covers for the series. But Brodsky and Cave In have plenty of their own classics, and today, one of them gets the Two Minutes to Late Night cover treatment.
PVA – “Bunker”
Next month, the London dance trio PVA are releasing their debut album, BLUSH. We spotlighted “Hero Man” from it a couple months ago, and since then they’ve also shared the single “Bad Dad.” Today, they’re back with another one, the squiggling and shadowy “Bunker.” “We started playing ‘Bunker’ almost as soon as the band started,” PVA said in a statement. “Originally just a looped groove, it has evolved into the live track it is today through various compositions and outings live. The song tries to act as a reminder to overcome the want to chase things that ultimately lead to isolation.” Check it out below.
Drowse – “Untrue In Headphones” (Feat. Midwife)
This is a little confusing, but there are two prominent independent rock projects currently called Drowse, and both of those acts use radically different musical languages to address similar feelings. There’s the Philadelphia hardcore band Drowse, which released the excellent album Dance In The Decay two years ago. And then there’s the Portland Drowse, the one-man project from the musician Kyle Bates. Today, we’re talking about the Portland Drowse.
There’s no universe in which Sturgill Simpson lends his vocals on a song and it doesn’t instantly become 100 times better. Unfortunately, though, after the release of Dood & Juanita last year (which he said was the last Sturgill Simpson record), he went on vocal rest, and we haven’t heard too much from him since… aside from his great cover of “When It Comes To You” for the new John Anderson tribute album. But today, he’s back behind the mic, lending […] The post Sturgill Simpson Lends His Vocals For Feature On Angel Olsen’s “Big Time” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch The Trailer For Kid Cudi’s New Animated Series And Visual Album Entergalactic
Since way back in the summer of 2019, Kid Cudi has been teasing Entergalactic, his new album and Netflix animated series. It’s finally coming out at the end of the month, and now the show has a trailer. In his recent Esquire interview, Cudi explained that the album is...
Livestream Afropunk Brooklyn Festival For Free On Twitch
Afropunk Brooklyn 2022 is going down this weekend — September 10-11 — in Commodore Barry Park. If you aren’t in Fort Greene, you can still watch the whole thing go down via Twitch. Performing at the 2022 fest are Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, the Roots, Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Tierra Whack, Mick Jenkins, BbyMutha, Bartees Strange, Pink Siifu, and more. Watch via Twitch below.
Luke Haines & Peter Buck – “Psychedelic Sitar Casual”
On October 28, Auteurs’ Luke Haines and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck will share their second collaborative album, All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out. It follows 2020’s Beat Poetry For Survivalists. It’s got Buck on guitar and, according to their label website, it “feeds LSD to a broken Moog synthesiser.” The description goes on to say that “Luke Haines sings songs about God, provides an occasional strum on his guitar, and blows Pan’s flute,” “Scott McCaughey (The Young Fresh Fellows) plays the bass and mellotron and Linda Pitmon (The Baseball Project) bangs the ritual drum,” and “Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group) drops in and has a nightmare in the key of doo-wop.” Sounds like fun for all involved. Anyway, this past week, Buck and Haines shared a new song from the album: “Psychedelic Sitar Casual.” Check that out below.
Disheveled Cuss – “Remote Viewer”
A couple weeks back, Tera Melos frontman Nick Reinhart announced a new album as Disheveled Cuss, Into The Couch, the follow-up to his 2020 solo debut. He shared “Creep A Little Closer” at the time, and today the Sacramento musician is back with another one, the swirlingly eerie “Remote Viewer.”
Will Sheff – “In The Thick Of It”
In October, Okkervil River leader Will Sheff will release his first solo album, Nothing Special. Already we’ve heard a few singles from it, including “Estrangement Zone” and the title track. Now, Sheff is back with “In The Thick Of It,” which features guest vocals from Cassandra Jenkins and a cameo from his dog Larry in the accompanying music video.
Disco Doom – “Patrik”
At the end of this week, the Swiss experimental rock greats Disco Doom are releasing their first new album in eight years, Mt. Surreal. They’ve shared two songs, “Rogue Wave” and the title track from it so far, and today they’re back with another one, the flurrying and flayed “Patrik.” “”The song was written and arranged directly in the studio,” Disco Doom noted in a statement. “Its immediate recording was important to us to not lose that nervous feeling which we were fascinated by. We wanted to keep the freshness of the new idea in the recording.” Listen below.
Album Of The Week: The Beths Expert In A Dying Field
The Beths do not have a gimmick — not even the ever-reliable “our band has no gimmick.” They’re not part of a trendy subgenre or revival; although decades’ worth of poppy guitar music echo through the Auckland quartet’s albums — recalling a constellation of acts you might call power-pop, indie-pop, pop-punk, indie rock, alt-rock, or just plain old pop-rock — they aren’t channeling one particular scene or era. It’s not that the Beths put no thought into how they present their music or that they’re actively avoiding categorization; impeccably nuanced arrangements and savvy bits of punctuation at the seams of their songs suggest they think deeply about their own craft and have studied at the feet of the masters. It’s just that there’s no real elevator pitch beyond this band writes great songs.
Ela Minus & DJ Python – “Kiss U”
Last month, Ela Minus and DJ Python announced a new collaborative EP, ♡, and shared its lead single “Pájaros en Verano,” which landed on top of our list of the best songs of the week. Today, before the whole EP’s release this Friday, they’re putting out a gliding, peaceful new single called “Kiss U.” Check it out below.
Jann Wenner Leaks News Of New Bruce Springsteen Album Coming This Fall
Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner has always presented himself as a friend and ally of A-list rock stars, so it’s a little bit funny that he’s just blown the record-release rollout of one of the biggest A-list rock stars. Right now, Wenner is promoting his new memoir, which is called (wait for it) Like A Rolling Stone, and which is out today.
Pearl Jam Bring A Ton Of Gigaton To The Apollo
“What I’m about to say, I’m pretty damn sure they did not say to John Coltrane when he played here,” Eddie Vedder told the Apollo Theater audience five songs into Pearl Jam’s set last night. “They need us to… ‘reboot the computer.'” While technical issues were sorted out, the mezzanine sang the first verse and chorus of “Daughter” before Vedder sat down to play a tender cover of Warren Zevon’s swan song “Keep Me In Your Heart” literally unplugged. Then some more waiting. It was a 25-minute hiccup in the US fall tour kickoff from first wave grunge’s last survivors, but a short while to wait given that the concert was originally scheduled to take place two and half years ago. Plus everyone was there for free.
Watch Scowl & Gel Play A Guerrilla Punk Show At A Sonic Drive-In In New Jersey
One of the greatest things that we Americans can experience is the magic of a guerrilla punk show — a sudden burst of excitement happening in a place where it’s not supposed to happen. Somehow, that whole thing is even happier when it happens within the environs of a corporate chain restaurant. In 2019, for instance, a certain corner of the internet was captivated by the story of the 17-year-old kid who booked a rowdy punk show at a Denny’s. (Denny’s was pissed, but Green Day donated $2,000 to offset the damages that the kid had to pay for.) And this past weekend, Scowl and Gel, two of the greatest hardcore punk bands in America, played at a Sonic drive-thru in South Jersey.
