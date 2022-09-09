ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WCNC

Plumbing Fixes and Winter Preps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. All about the Pipes joined Charlotte Today this morning to talk about home improvement and prepping your home for cool winter months. While it may be hard to comprehend with the warm weather we're seeing right now, Mary Geiger from All About the Pipes says now is the perfect time to repair.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shrinkflation: What it is and how to avoid it at the grocery store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The word, "shrinkflation" was recently added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. It’s defined as "the practice of reducing a product's amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price." The Associated Press described shrinkflation as "the inflation you're not supposed to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman wins $200,000 scratch-off prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman just won $200,000 after playing the North Carolina Lottery. According to officials, Celise Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Larry Sprinkle explores Waxhaw, NC

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Town of Waxhaw is located in Union County, North Carolina. It is less than 25 minutes from Charlotte, North Carolina, and just a few miles from the South Carolina border. WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle caught up with Mayor Ron Pappas for some quick history of...
WAXHAW, NC
WCNC

The largest RV Showcase lands in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. North Carolina's largest RV Show is coming to Charlotte January 21st - 23rd and here with more is showcase manager, Jeff Haughton. Get ready Queen City to find out why so many people enjoy RVing. The largest RV show will descend upon the Carolinas exploring the new and different ways to travel, vacation and enjoy a home on wheels.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Belk names new CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Belk has named Don Hendricks as their chief executive officer. In May, Hendricks began serving as the department store's interim CEO following the departure of Nir Patel. Hendricks was hired in 2016 as Belk's chief operating officer. "I'm honored to take on the role of Belk's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Yes, families can enjoy CMS playgrounds outside of school hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that school is back in session, the playgrounds are full of students during the day. A viewer told us they are seeing more and more families use the CMS playgrounds after school. So can families use the playgrounds outside of school hours?. A viewer sent...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Festival in the Park is this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beloved Festival in the Park is back this year with the same event you know and love, and some exciting additions! The festival is one week earlier than normal this year which will be this coming weekend, September 16th through September 18th. Festival in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Accident on Davidson Highway causing major delays

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on NC-73 Davidson Highway Westbound between Kannapolis Parkway and Odell School Rd, is causing major delays. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Odell School Rd, Harris Rd, and Poplar Tent Rd are all...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Great Deals with VRBO during "Shoulder Season"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Shoulder season is here and it’s typically the sweet spot when travelers can vacation without breaking the bank. Travel expert Melanie Fish is here to tell us what this means for your Fall trips. One of the most popular places to visit in Florida is Panama City Beach.
CHARLOTTE, NC

