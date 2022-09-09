Read full article on original website
Plumbing Fixes and Winter Preps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. All about the Pipes joined Charlotte Today this morning to talk about home improvement and prepping your home for cool winter months. While it may be hard to comprehend with the warm weather we're seeing right now, Mary Geiger from All About the Pipes says now is the perfect time to repair.
Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
Shrinkflation: What it is and how to avoid it at the grocery store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The word, "shrinkflation" was recently added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. It’s defined as "the practice of reducing a product's amount or volume per unit while continuing to offer it at the same price." The Associated Press described shrinkflation as "the inflation you're not supposed to...
Black owned and operated hair removal business has roots in boosting people's mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Khiana Morton spent more than a decade as a mental health counselor. "My degree's in psychology, and so I worked in mental health for about 13 years," Morton said. "It was very rewarding but also very stressful at the same time." When her mental health job...
Charlotte woman wins $200,000 scratch-off prize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman just won $200,000 after playing the North Carolina Lottery. According to officials, Celise Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
Some worry that towers coming to South End will price people out of the area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte is always expanding. A Chicago developer recently unveiled its new plan for a $750 million project, bringing two new towers into South End with hundreds of apartments. The company originally predicted three towers. Still, some Mecklenburg County leaders called this a win....
Larry Sprinkle explores Waxhaw, NC
WAXHAW, N.C. — The Town of Waxhaw is located in Union County, North Carolina. It is less than 25 minutes from Charlotte, North Carolina, and just a few miles from the South Carolina border. WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle caught up with Mayor Ron Pappas for some quick history of...
The largest RV Showcase lands in the Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. North Carolina's largest RV Show is coming to Charlotte January 21st - 23rd and here with more is showcase manager, Jeff Haughton. Get ready Queen City to find out why so many people enjoy RVing. The largest RV show will descend upon the Carolinas exploring the new and different ways to travel, vacation and enjoy a home on wheels.
Belk names new CEO
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Belk has named Don Hendricks as their chief executive officer. In May, Hendricks began serving as the department store's interim CEO following the departure of Nir Patel. Hendricks was hired in 2016 as Belk's chief operating officer. "I'm honored to take on the role of Belk's...
Charlotte parking deck closed after cement truck causes it to buckle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department, building inspectors, and other crews worked to ensure the integrity of a parking deck along East Morehead Street after a "partial failure" on the deck's top floor. The top level of the parking deck partially failed under the back wheels of a...
Yes, families can enjoy CMS playgrounds outside of school hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that school is back in session, the playgrounds are full of students during the day. A viewer told us they are seeing more and more families use the CMS playgrounds after school. So can families use the playgrounds outside of school hours?. A viewer sent...
Festival in the Park is this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beloved Festival in the Park is back this year with the same event you know and love, and some exciting additions! The festival is one week earlier than normal this year which will be this coming weekend, September 16th through September 18th. Festival in the...
Accident on Davidson Highway causing major delays
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on NC-73 Davidson Highway Westbound between Kannapolis Parkway and Odell School Rd, is causing major delays. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Odell School Rd, Harris Rd, and Poplar Tent Rd are all...
$86 million project to revamp interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An $86 million project is coming to one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina. State officials are looking to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard. It's all possible thanks to a $65 million grant from South Carolina and some matching funds from York County.
Great Deals with VRBO during "Shoulder Season"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Shoulder season is here and it’s typically the sweet spot when travelers can vacation without breaking the bank. Travel expert Melanie Fish is here to tell us what this means for your Fall trips. One of the most popular places to visit in Florida is Panama City Beach.
Lawyers hold a scheduling conference Monday to discuss Tyler Harding case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lawyers held a scheduling conference on Monday to discuss Tyler Christopher Harding, the man facing multiple charges in connection with a high-speed chase across Charlotte. Harding's next official court date will be determined at a later date. Harding is facing numerous felony charges in connection with...
'100% capacity' | Coworking spaces are doing well as the return to work takes on a different shape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The workplace has changed for lots of people, which led one industry to do better than ever before. Coworking spaces are seeing record numbers in Charlotte, North Carolina. The owner of the Hygge Coworking thought he was going under at one point during COVID-19, but the...
'Their life totally changes' | One-of-a-kind TMS training facility to help treat people with major depression
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those suffering from major depressive disorder are receiving new hope with the opening of a new training facility in Uptown Charlotte that's focused on transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and its effect on improving mental health. Neurostar is leading the effort and wants to help spread the...
The YMCA of Greater Charlotte and Miracle League teaming up to give children with disabilities a chance to play baseball
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Miracle League of Charlotte is an adaptive sports program that allows kids of all abilities to play baseball. The program is something the Soares family always wanted their son to be a part of and now want to share their experience with other families looking for a similar option.
