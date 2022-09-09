Mass. - Changes to Massachusetts motor vehicle inspecion stickers are being implemented on November 1. According to the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), vehicles inspected after November 1 will receive a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, valid for one year. Stickers will no longer display the month the new inspection occurred. Vehicles with stickers that expired in the previous year will receive a January sticker.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO