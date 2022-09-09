ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
thisweekinworcester.com

Healthcare Company Settles Discrimination Case with DOJ

WORCESTER - Next Step Healthcare LLC, which operates 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts, has reached an agreement with the U.S. Attorney's office to resolve allegations it violated the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) by turning away patients prescribed medications for Opioid Use Disorder. Opioid Use Disorder is considered a...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Mass. Inspection Sticker Changes Start November 1

Mass. - Changes to Massachusetts motor vehicle inspecion stickers are being implemented on November 1. According to the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), vehicles inspected after November 1 will receive a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, valid for one year. Stickers will no longer display the month the new inspection occurred. Vehicles with stickers that expired in the previous year will receive a January sticker.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

REPORT: 102 Structurally Deficient Bridges in Central Mass

WORCESTER - An unlikely local landmark became part of a push for a change in the state Constitution on Wednesday morning, as representatives of the Fair Share Campaign broadcasted live in front of the Interstate 290/Belmont Street Bridge in Worcester. The broadcast was part of a publicity campaign with others across the state to highlight crumbling infrastructure around Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
thisweekinworcester.com

Ready for Halloween? Here's When Spirit Stores Open in Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY - Halloween is still over two months away, but three Spirit Halloween stores in Central Massachusetts are ready with costumes, tricks and treats. The pop-up seasonal Halloween specialty retail store has over 1,400 locations across the United States, making Spirit Halloween the largest Halloween retailer in the country. Spirit Halloween stores have costumes, props, decorations, makeup, accessories and more.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy