Healthcare Company Settles Discrimination Case with DOJ
WORCESTER - Next Step Healthcare LLC, which operates 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts, has reached an agreement with the U.S. Attorney's office to resolve allegations it violated the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) by turning away patients prescribed medications for Opioid Use Disorder. Opioid Use Disorder is considered a...
Mass. Inspection Sticker Changes Start November 1
Mass. - Changes to Massachusetts motor vehicle inspecion stickers are being implemented on November 1. According to the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), vehicles inspected after November 1 will receive a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, valid for one year. Stickers will no longer display the month the new inspection occurred. Vehicles with stickers that expired in the previous year will receive a January sticker.
Here are the 20 Safest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts in 2022
The national crime and safety data experts at SafeWise updated its 8th Annual Safest Cities report, including the 20 Safest Cities in Massachusetts of 2022. SafeWise uses FBI and U.S. Census data to determine the safest cities in America. SEE THE LIST BELOW: The 20 Safest Cities and Towns in...
REPORT: 102 Structurally Deficient Bridges in Central Mass
WORCESTER - An unlikely local landmark became part of a push for a change in the state Constitution on Wednesday morning, as representatives of the Fair Share Campaign broadcasted live in front of the Interstate 290/Belmont Street Bridge in Worcester. The broadcast was part of a publicity campaign with others across the state to highlight crumbling infrastructure around Massachusetts.
Ready for Halloween? Here's When Spirit Stores Open in Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY - Halloween is still over two months away, but three Spirit Halloween stores in Central Massachusetts are ready with costumes, tricks and treats. The pop-up seasonal Halloween specialty retail store has over 1,400 locations across the United States, making Spirit Halloween the largest Halloween retailer in the country. Spirit Halloween stores have costumes, props, decorations, makeup, accessories and more.
Wegmans Brand Lemon Dill Butter Recalled for Listeria Exposure
The manufacturer of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colo., issued a recall for the 3.5-ounce tubs of the product over the weekend. The supplier of the dill used in the product, Supherb Farms, issued a recall for potential contamination with the germ that causes Listeria.
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.
