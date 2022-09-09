Read full article on original website
KOCO
Person shot, killed after altercation at restaurant in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect after a deadly shooting Monday night at a fast food restaurant in Oklahoma City. Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting at an Arby’s near Memorial Road and MacArthur Boulevard. Officers found a shooting victim inside the restaurant.
Norman police vehicle, school bus involved in wreck
An accident involving a police vehicle in Norman is under investigation.
One injured in overnight shooting in Midwest City
One person is recovering after being shot in Midwest City on Monday morning.
Police: Couple arrested after allegedly driving drunk with 8 kids in truck
An accident in a metro parking lot Thursday turned into a lot more when police showed up.
KOCO
Police investigate after two bodies found inside southwest OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after one person was found dead and another is in extremely critical condition after an incident at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Officers said this all started with a call for help from a nearby grocery store. Though the investigation is in the early stages and police are remaining tight-lipped about the details, multiple officers and detectives were at the home.
Police: 1 Dead After Shooting In NW Oklahoma City, Investigation Underway
One person has died after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in northwest Oklahoma City, police confirmed. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night in the 13400 block of N MacArthur Ave. According to police, one person was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. Police...
Woman claims she rented a condemned home
A Del City woman is saying she and her two young daughters are homeless after a landlord rented out a home to her that has now been condemned.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police on scene where 2 people found dead
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are on the scene where two people were found dead. OCPD responded to an Aldi where a person was requesting help. After speaking with the person, they said their family lived nearby. Authorities told KOCO 5 that when they arrived at the home,...
Family of pregnant bystander killed during high-speed police chase sues the city of OKC
A devastated family is taking the city of Oklahoma City to court - suing for negligence after a high-speed chase turned deadly in 2021.
62-year-old Perry man dies in Payne County crash
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man died in a crash about 2 miles west of Stillwater, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 51, about 2 miles west of Stillwater. Around 4:00 p.m., a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound...
okcfox.com
Cleveland Co. Sheriff searching for truck, trailer after starving horse found abandoned
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking the public for their help in identifying the truck and trailer pictured above. According to CCSO, the truck entered an area in Norman on Sept. 5 with a livestock trailer. Over the next couple of days, the Norman Animal Shelter began receiving calls about a starving/sick horse that had been abandoned nearby where the truck had last been seen.
news9.com
Driver Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Ends In NE OKC
Oklahoma City Police said the suspect led police on a chase before eventually coming to a halt near I-35 and Northeast 21st Street. OCPD said one person jumped out of the car while moving, then during the pursuit, another person got out. Officers said they questioned the driver after eventually...
KOCO
14 deaths reported at Oklahoma County Jail this year
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma County Jail death was reported this weekend, making it 14 deaths reported this year. KOCO 5 learned more about the inmate who just died. John Basco was known at the Oklahoma County Jail. He was suing over allegations of torture during a previous...
Rollover Crash Near Stillwater Leaves 1 Dead
OHP Troopers said a man is dead after a wreck near Stillwater caused his car to flip. OHP Troopers said James Goeringer was driving on Oklahoma State Highway 51 in Payne County around 4 p.m. Sunday when he swerved and over-corrected his car, hitting a ditch and causing the car to roll.
Moore church loses its only van to catalytic converter theft
The Blue Lakes Baptist Church owns one van, but now it's in the shop after a recent catalytic converter theft.
KOCO
Police respond to reported wolf sighting near OKC day care; instead they found a cuddly dog
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police officers received a fun surprise when they responded to a report of a wolf sighting near a day care. Police said someone reported that a wolf was spotted near a day care in the area of North Hefner Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned that the Village Police Department recently received a report of a person who lost their pet – an 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute mix.
KOCO
Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car
NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
OHP: Silver Alert canceled for an at-risk Pittsburg County man
UPDATE: According to authorities, this individual has been located. PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Bartus Barnhill, a 79-year-old described as an at-risk person. Barnhill has white hair with brown eyes. He is 5’09” and 195 pounds. According to the officials, Barnhill was last seen on September 8 […]
Short Chase With OCSO Deputies Ends At Casino’s Front Door
A short chase ended Thursday with half of a pickup truck inside an Oklahoma City casino. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the driver topped speeds over 100 miles per hour before he crashed into Remington Park. Deputies found its driver, Pete Puckett from Texas, not in the crash debris...
