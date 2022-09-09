ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Person shot, killed after altercation at restaurant in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect after a deadly shooting Monday night at a fast food restaurant in Oklahoma City. Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting at an Arby’s near Memorial Road and MacArthur Boulevard. Officers found a shooting victim inside the restaurant.
KOCO

Police investigate after two bodies found inside southwest OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after one person was found dead and another is in extremely critical condition after an incident at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Officers said this all started with a call for help from a nearby grocery store. Though the investigation is in the early stages and police are remaining tight-lipped about the details, multiple officers and detectives were at the home.
KOCO

Oklahoma City police on scene where 2 people found dead

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are on the scene where two people were found dead. OCPD responded to an Aldi where a person was requesting help. After speaking with the person, they said their family lived nearby. Authorities told KOCO 5 that when they arrived at the home,...
Cleveland Co. Sheriff searching for truck, trailer after starving horse found abandoned

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking the public for their help in identifying the truck and trailer pictured above. According to CCSO, the truck entered an area in Norman on Sept. 5 with a livestock trailer. Over the next couple of days, the Norman Animal Shelter began receiving calls about a starving/sick horse that had been abandoned nearby where the truck had last been seen.
Driver Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Ends In NE OKC

Oklahoma City Police said the suspect led police on a chase before eventually coming to a halt near I-35 and Northeast 21st Street. OCPD said one person jumped out of the car while moving, then during the pursuit, another person got out. Officers said they questioned the driver after eventually...
14 deaths reported at Oklahoma County Jail this year

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma County Jail death was reported this weekend, making it 14 deaths reported this year. KOCO 5 learned more about the inmate who just died. John Basco was known at the Oklahoma County Jail. He was suing over allegations of torture during a previous...
Police respond to reported wolf sighting near OKC day care; instead they found a cuddly dog

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police officers received a fun surprise when they responded to a report of a wolf sighting near a day care. Police said someone reported that a wolf was spotted near a day care in the area of North Hefner Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned that the Village Police Department recently received a report of a person who lost their pet – an 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute mix.
Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car

NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
OHP: Silver Alert canceled for an at-risk Pittsburg County man

UPDATE: According to authorities, this individual has been located. PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Bartus Barnhill, a 79-year-old described as an at-risk person. Barnhill has white hair with brown eyes. He is 5’09” and 195 pounds. According to the officials, Barnhill was last seen on September 8 […]
