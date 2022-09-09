NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking the public for their help in identifying the truck and trailer pictured above. According to CCSO, the truck entered an area in Norman on Sept. 5 with a livestock trailer. Over the next couple of days, the Norman Animal Shelter began receiving calls about a starving/sick horse that had been abandoned nearby where the truck had last been seen.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO