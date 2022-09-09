The human skull has many components. In fact, in an average adult human, the skull combines 22 bones. One of these bones is the mandible, more commonly known as the lower jaw. Recognized as one of the most prominent bones in the human skull, the mandible is responsible for holding the bottom row of teeth in place and providing the lower face and chin with their shape. The mandible’s primary function is to move the mouth, allowing it to open and close when needed, such as when a person needs to chew food. The mandible is the only bone in the skull that can move and is also the strongest bone in the human face.

21 HOURS AGO