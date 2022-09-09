Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Dauphin County part of opioid settlement payments
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is getting money as part of an opioid settlement, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Sept. 12. Dauphin County is getting $11.4 million; Another $2 million is going to the district attorney’s office, which will help them better fight the opioid crisis.
iheart.com
Contractor for Fulton Bank Reports Security Data Breach
>Contractor for Fulton Bank Reports Security Data Breach. (Lancaster, PA) -- A chief subsidiary of Lancaster-based Fulton Bank reports that their internet security system has been breached. A notice filed with the Maine attorney general reports hackers broke into Overby-Seawell Company's network. They reportedly gained access to personal information on over 100-thousand Fulton Bank customers. The disruption was discovered in July, according to the notice.
New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers
PennDOT says the cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
lebtown.com
PLCB to auction off 21 expired restaurant licenses, including 1 in Lebanon County
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will auction its 11th round of expired restaurant licenses since the practice began in August 2016 with the passage of Act 39. The last auction was held in June 2020, when Ideal Food Basket purchased a license for $101,900 before seeing its relocation to the City of Lebanon blocked by Lebanon City Council.
People gather on capitol steps in Harrisburg for gun rally
People gathered at the Pennsylvania capitol Monday for the 17th annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally.
abc27.com
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
wdac.com
Rallying For The Second Amendment In Harrisburg
HARRISBURG – A rally for the Second Amendment is planned for today in Harrisburg. Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe and many other state lawmakers will join together with law-abiding firearm owners from across the Commonwealth for the 17th Annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally. Beginning at 10 a.m. on the front Capitol steps, in Harrisburg (rain or shine), the theme for this year’s rally is “Stay Free, Stay Armed.” Metcalfe is the long-time prime sponsor of the Right to Bear Arms Protection Act (House Bill 357).
Police chief salaries in central Pa. can top $100K: Here’s who made the most – and least
Police departments typically account for the highest percentage of any municipality’s annual budget. That’s because police departments often employ the most people, to cover the most hours, as they work around the clock. The annual costs for police in Dauphin County ranged from $138 to $538 per person in taxes in 2020, depending on the municipality.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike Harrisburg exit closed for crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Harrisburg remains closed after several hours due to a crash blocking the exit. According to PennDOT, I-76 at Harrisburg West Shore/Mile Marker 242.2 remains closed. The crash was reported by PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike shortly before 9 a.m.
abc27.com
Harrisburg group helps former inmates start anew
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – – A Harrisburg group is helping former prison inmates to make a fresh start and leave their criminal past behind. Breaking the Chainz held a family-friendly block party on Saturday to launch Time Done Pennsylvania. The program helps people clear their records. Get daily...
Footwear store relocating to former Pier 1 Imports location
The Shoe Fly store in Camp Hill is moving, but not too far. The footwear retailer announced on its Facebook page that its moving to another location within the Camp Hill Shopping Center. “We’ll be relocating to the former Pier 1 location two units down,” the company said.
WFMZ-TV Online
VA: Lebanon medical center #1 for patient experience
SOUTH LEBANON TWP., Pa. — The Lebanon VA Medical Center is giving itself a big pat on the back. The Lebanon facility announced Monday that, for the second straight year, it has been named the top VA medical center in the United States for both patient and employee satisfaction.
abc27.com
USPS preparing for busy holiday season
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It might still feel like summer outside, but the United States Postal Service (USPS) is already preparing for the busy holiday season. The USPS wants to hire 28,000 seasonal employees, ranging from truck drivers, mail carriers, and processors, across the United States. Get severe weather...
abc27.com
Lebanon VA Medical Center voted top in its class
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon VA Medical Center has been named a “Top VA Medical Center” for patient experience for the second year. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. The Lebanon location got the highest scores of all complexity levels within...
abc27.com
Lockdown lifted at Harrisburg school after report of weapon; second in the Midstate today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rowland Academy was temporarily placed in a precautionary lockdown after a report of a weapon might be used after school. The lockdown was implemented at 11:35 a.m. after school administrators received the report and contacted the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Administrators conducted a search of...
hhsbroadcaster.com
Where does your $50 HHS parking fee go?
Many Hershey High School students are wondering why they have to pay as much as $50 for a parking spot. Chris Grudi, Supervisor of Safe and Supportive Schools, has given some insight on how the parking is controlled at HHS. Grudi said the prices for each lot to park in...
Harrisburg’s 2nd Street to go two-way in early October
Harrisburg's 2nd Street will transition to a two-way road all at once in early October, ahead of schedule for the whole project but behind schedule for a portion that was supposed to open early this month, according to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel.
abc27.com
UPMC West Shore opens cardiac care center
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County now has a new facility for cardiac care after UPMC’s West Shore campus opened its new outpatient center in Mechanicsburg. UPMC says its heart and vascular institute, which offers state-of-the-art technology and a staff of experts, is the biggest of its kind in the area.
abc27.com
“We Stand Together” with The Civic Club of Harrisburg
Latino leaders who have made an impact in education, business, the arts and culture will be honored at “We Stand Together: A Tribute to Leaders of the Latino Community.” Hear more about the event hosted by the Civic Club of Harrisburg from current president Contrena Baltimore.
