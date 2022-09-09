ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Dauphin County part of opioid settlement payments

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is getting money as part of an opioid settlement, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Sept. 12. Dauphin County is getting $11.4 million; Another $2 million is going to the district attorney’s office, which will help them better fight the opioid crisis.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Contractor for Fulton Bank Reports Security Data Breach

>Contractor for Fulton Bank Reports Security Data Breach. (Lancaster, PA) -- A chief subsidiary of Lancaster-based Fulton Bank reports that their internet security system has been breached. A notice filed with the Maine attorney general reports hackers broke into Overby-Seawell Company's network. They reportedly gained access to personal information on over 100-thousand Fulton Bank customers. The disruption was discovered in July, according to the notice.
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Business
abc27.com

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Rallying For The Second Amendment In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – A rally for the Second Amendment is planned for today in Harrisburg. Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe and many other state lawmakers will join together with law-abiding firearm owners from across the Commonwealth for the 17th Annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally. Beginning at 10 a.m. on the front Capitol steps, in Harrisburg (rain or shine), the theme for this year’s rally is “Stay Free, Stay Armed.” Metcalfe is the long-time prime sponsor of the Right to Bear Arms Protection Act (House Bill 357).
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Service#City Council#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Debt Service Fund#Mellon
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike Harrisburg exit closed for crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Harrisburg remains closed after several hours due to a crash blocking the exit. According to PennDOT, I-76 at Harrisburg West Shore/Mile Marker 242.2 remains closed. The crash was reported by PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike shortly before 9 a.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg group helps former inmates start anew

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – – A Harrisburg group is helping former prison inmates to make a fresh start and leave their criminal past behind. Breaking the Chainz held a family-friendly block party on Saturday to launch Time Done Pennsylvania. The program helps people clear their records. Get daily...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WFMZ-TV Online

VA: Lebanon medical center #1 for patient experience

SOUTH LEBANON TWP., Pa. — The Lebanon VA Medical Center is giving itself a big pat on the back. The Lebanon facility announced Monday that, for the second straight year, it has been named the top VA medical center in the United States for both patient and employee satisfaction.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

USPS preparing for busy holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It might still feel like summer outside, but the United States Postal Service (USPS) is already preparing for the busy holiday season. The USPS wants to hire 28,000 seasonal employees, ranging from truck drivers, mail carriers, and processors, across the United States. Get severe weather...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon VA Medical Center voted top in its class

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon VA Medical Center has been named a “Top VA Medical Center” for patient experience for the second year. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. The Lebanon location got the highest scores of all complexity levels within...
LEBANON, PA
hhsbroadcaster.com

Where does your $50 HHS parking fee go?

Many Hershey High School students are wondering why they have to pay as much as $50 for a parking spot. Chris Grudi, Supervisor of Safe and Supportive Schools, has given some insight on how the parking is controlled at HHS. Grudi said the prices for each lot to park in...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

UPMC West Shore opens cardiac care center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County now has a new facility for cardiac care after UPMC’s West Shore campus opened its new outpatient center in Mechanicsburg. UPMC says its heart and vascular institute, which offers state-of-the-art technology and a staff of experts, is the biggest of its kind in the area.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

“We Stand Together” with The Civic Club of Harrisburg

Latino leaders who have made an impact in education, business, the arts and culture will be honored at “We Stand Together: A Tribute to Leaders of the Latino Community.” Hear more about the event hosted by the Civic Club of Harrisburg from current president Contrena Baltimore.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy