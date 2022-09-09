Read full article on original website
Related
9/11 remembrances across country but little said in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Sunday, the OKC metro was relatively quiet when it came to commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Some speculate that the yearly commemoration of the heinous Murrah Building bombing in downtown Oklahoma City just six years before on April 19th has continued to overshadow remembrances of […] The post 9/11 remembrances across country but little said in OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Hundreds of young, up-and-coming leaders gather at Oklahoma Capitol
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of young, up-and-coming leaders gathered at the Oklahoma Capitol on Monday. It kicks off a year-long professional program. All of the bright minds are under the age of 30. There are nearly 400 of them from across the state. They’re part of the "2022 Next...
city-sentinel.com
Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival
The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
KOCO
Oklahomans honor lives lost during 9/11 terror attacks on American soil
OKLAHOMA CITY — This weekend marks 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks on American soil. KOCO 5 looked at how Oklahomans are honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost. "This story is one of the most historical days in American history," said Kari Watkins, president and CEO of Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cherokeephoenix.org
Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture
TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
KOCO
Volunteers from Oklahoma join Red Cross disaster workers in California
OKLAHOMA CITY — Volunteers from Oklahoma are joining Red Cross disaster workers in California as they respond to the wildfires. The Red Cross told KOCO 5 its main mission is to set up shelter and aid for people who are now out of their homes because of the fires. Now, Oklahomans are joining in on the effort.
The Hollywood Reporter: Jack Ging, Oklahoman actor and OU football player, dies at 90
Entertainment magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, says Jack Ging, an actor and college football player from Oklahoma, has died.
KOCO
Gov. Stitt signs executive order to deliver drought relief to Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed an executive order to deliver emergency drought relief to farmers and ranchers. "I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who work hard every day to feed our state and our nation," Stitt said in a statement. "Whether it’s inflation or drought conditions, our agriculture producers have been dealing with some tough challenges this year so I am glad that with the help of the legislature we can help provide this relief."
IN THIS ARTICLE
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
KOCO
Oklahoma City streetcar system surpasses ridership milestone
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City streetcar system hit a big milestone over the weekend. Mayor David Holt said more than 1 million riders have now used the streetcars, which first opened in 2018. In a series of tweets, Holt said the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on...
KOCO
Trooper retiring from OHP leaves behind history that will live forever
OKLAHOMA CITY — A trooper retiring from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is saying goodbye, but the history she leaves behind will live forever. Lateka Alexander was the first and remained the only Black woman on the force. She is working to grow that legacy through recruiting. "It’s still a...
Leaders believe aerospace could be the top industry in Oklahoma soon
Lawmakers and experts believe Oklahoma’s aerospace industry is flying high, but in just a few more years, they said it could be the top industry for Oklahoma over oil and gas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Poll Shows Nelson With Lead On Walters In Oklahoma's Superintendent Race
Pollsters are finding a greater degree of polarization in most races - Republicans only voting for Republicans, and Democrats sticking with their party. However, when it comes to Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction race and education issues, analysts are seeing voters switching parties. Results from an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll show Democrat Jena Nelson polling at 48.1 percent of the vote, Republican Ryan Walters at 43.1 percent with 8.8 percent undecided. Nelson is the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, and Walters is Oklahoma's current state Secretary of Education.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
KOCO
Police respond to reported wolf sighting near OKC day care; instead they found a cuddly dog
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police officers received a fun surprise when they responded to a report of a wolf sighting near a day care. Police said someone reported that a wolf was spotted near a day care in the area of North Hefner Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned that the Village Police Department recently received a report of a person who lost their pet – an 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute mix.
KOCO
Oklahoma museum shows off exhibits, showcase memorabilia from royal family
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma museum is showing off its exhibits and showcase of memorabilia from the royal family. As we remember the Queen of England’s legacy and life, we remember things she loved. One thing you may not know the Queen was fascinated with was pigeons. Raising...
KOCO
Stitt announces who is on state’s task force to help women, children
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced who will be on the state’s task force that was formed to help women and children. Oklahoma has now banned all abortion with the only exception being to save the life of the mother. Critics have said if you’re going to ban abortion, there isn’t enough help to support new moms after a baby is born.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma family seeking answers after company loses dad’s body donated for medical research
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jesse Hall said his father had been ill, but when he passed away in September 2018, his death still came as a shock. - Advertisement - “My dad died so young and he was 63,” he said Wednesday in an interview with KFOR.
poncacitynow.com
Oklahoma Volunteer Deployed to California to Help With Wildfire Disaster Relief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Volunteers from Oklahoma and Kansas are joining other Red Cross disaster workers to respond to the wildfires in California. Patsy Aguilar of Lawton is one of those individuals heading to help in any way she can. She will arrive with Shelley Houser of Wamego, Kan....
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
Comments / 1