ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
Oklahoma City Free Press

9/11 remembrances across country but little said in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — Sunday, the OKC metro was relatively quiet when it came to commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Some speculate that the yearly commemoration of the heinous Murrah Building bombing in downtown Oklahoma City just six years before on April 19th has continued to overshadow remembrances of […] The post 9/11 remembrances across country but little said in OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival

The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
cherokeephoenix.org

Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture

TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOCO

Volunteers from Oklahoma join Red Cross disaster workers in California

OKLAHOMA CITY — Volunteers from Oklahoma are joining Red Cross disaster workers in California as they respond to the wildfires. The Red Cross told KOCO 5 its main mission is to set up shelter and aid for people who are now out of their homes because of the fires. Now, Oklahomans are joining in on the effort.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Gov. Stitt signs executive order to deliver drought relief to Oklahoma farmers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed an executive order to deliver emergency drought relief to farmers and ranchers. "I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who work hard every day to feed our state and our nation," Stitt said in a statement. "Whether it’s inflation or drought conditions, our agriculture producers have been dealing with some tough challenges this year so I am glad that with the help of the legislature we can help provide this relief."
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vietnam War#Aircraft#Air Force#The U S Air Force#Migs#The Air Force
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City streetcar system surpasses ridership milestone

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City streetcar system hit a big milestone over the weekend. Mayor David Holt said more than 1 million riders have now used the streetcars, which first opened in 2018. In a series of tweets, Holt said the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Vietnam
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Poll Shows Nelson With Lead On Walters In Oklahoma's Superintendent Race

Pollsters are finding a greater degree of polarization in most races - Republicans only voting for Republicans, and Democrats sticking with their party. However, when it comes to Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction race and education issues, analysts are seeing voters switching parties. Results from an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll show Democrat Jena Nelson polling at 48.1 percent of the vote, Republican Ryan Walters at 43.1 percent with 8.8 percent undecided. Nelson is the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, and Walters is Oklahoma's current state Secretary of Education.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Police respond to reported wolf sighting near OKC day care; instead they found a cuddly dog

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police officers received a fun surprise when they responded to a report of a wolf sighting near a day care. Police said someone reported that a wolf was spotted near a day care in the area of North Hefner Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned that the Village Police Department recently received a report of a person who lost their pet – an 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute mix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Stitt announces who is on state’s task force to help women, children

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced who will be on the state’s task force that was formed to help women and children. Oklahoma has now banned all abortion with the only exception being to save the life of the mother. Critics have said if you’re going to ban abortion, there isn’t enough help to support new moms after a baby is born.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Lacey Swope Returns To News 9

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy