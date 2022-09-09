Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
New health clinic in Mobile offering innovative treatments for intimacy health issues
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brand new health clinic is coming to Mobile, with the goal of helping those looking for treatment for intimacy health issues. The Connexus Clinic is a specialty health and wellness clinic focusing on intimacy health issues while providing a safe and compassionate environment. Whether that means helping people lose weight, regain sexual health, sculpt their bodies, or just feel better overall, Connexus Clinic is your total solution for couples’ intimacy and health.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Museum of Art unveils two new exhibitions
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Museum of Art is unveiling two new exhibitions this week. Wanda Sullivan’s ‘Gardens of Hope’ and Terrell James ‘One Eye Sees, The Other Feels” will be on display at the Mobile Museum of Art starting this Friday. MMofA Hours:
WALA-TV FOX10
Third Eye Blind to headline Mobile New Year’s celebration
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Third Eye Blind will headline the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Former City Councilman Fred Richardson made the announcement Tuesday at the Mobile City Council meeting. The San Francisco-based alternative band has produced a string of major hits, like “Jumper,” “Semi-Charmed Life” and “How’s it Going to Be.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Strategies to manage debt with Navigator Credit Union
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Americans are piling up debt as they deal with a higher cost of living. The New York Federal Reserve says US households added $100 billion in credit card debt alone over the past year. That’s the largest jump in more than two decades. Repaying your...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity holds 21st annual blood drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s always a need for blood and local members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity did their part to ease that need here in the Port City. Donors showed up at Franklin Primary Health Center for their 21st annual blood drive. Organizers say if you can...
WALA-TV FOX10
Boy Scouts of America selling popcorn to support local scouting programs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We got to sit down with the Boy Scouts of America Mobile Area council to talk about their upcoming popcorn sales. They are currently selling popcorn, to help support their own program and also local American heroes. The flavors you can choose from include caramel corn, popping corn, unbelievable butter, kettle corn, white cheddar, salted caramel, chocolatey pretzels, and white cheddar/kettle corn mix.
WALA-TV FOX10
TK Escape opening new rooms
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - TK Escape in downtown Mobile is launched a new “Jigsaw” room this month. Located Downtown Mobile @ 450 Dauphin Street Mobile Al 36602 directly across from Mo’ Bay Beignet. - Jigsaw Grand Opening Weekend of September 16th – 18th. - New Room...
WALA-TV FOX10
Visit Pensacola celebrates city’s 462nd birthday with launch of new pedestrian trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The city of Pensacola just turned 462 on August 14, and Visit Pensacola is proud to announce the launch of America’s First Settlement Trail. This three-mile pedestrian trail, nicknamed the “A1S Trail”, is being used to celebrate and educate individuals on the rich history Pensacola has to offer.
WKRG
Saraland special education teacher takes home the gold
Saraland, Ala. (WKRG) — A big crowd was on hand to congratulate Michelle Cooper on her Golden Apple Award. Cooper teaches second grade and has been a special education teacher at Saraland Elementary for 14 years. She’s celebrating 25 years in all as an educator. Some of her...
utv44.com
Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Little Theatre to host ‘depARTure’ arts education benefit
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Little Theatre is getting ready for their annual benefit for arts education. It’s called “depARTure: A Cut Above the Rest.”. Each year, depARTure offers the community a chance to win a trip to a fabulous destination across the globe. From a Derby depARTure to depARTure: Tuscany, the trip dictates the theme. This year’s theme is “depARTure: A Cut Above the Rest” – and the event and the trip center around all things DIAMOND. Attendance is not necessary to win the trip, so anyone can purchase a chance to win regardless of being present at the event itself.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD responds to disturbance at Williamson High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department tells FOX10 News that offices responded today to Williamson High School concerning a disorderly complaint involving students. Police said two individuals have been detained and that this is an active investigation. The MPD did not provide additional information but indicated updates will...
Apartments planned for Rangeline Crossing in Mobile
An out-of-town investor paid $5.8 million for 45 acres in the Rangeline Crossing mixed-use development off Rangeline Road and Interstate 10 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. John Vallas of Vallas Realty represented the seller. The acreage is adjacent to the Veterans Administration facility and behind the retail shops of Rangeline Crossing Drive. The buyer plans to develop a luxury apartment complex with 835 units. Construction is scheduled to begin within the next 12 months.
Fugitive of the Week: Keith Morrell
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Keith Morrell, who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Keith Morrell is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violation of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
BCHBA Fishing Tournament happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Home Builders Association Fishing Tournament is happening this weekend and it’s all for a good cause. All proceeds are to benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. Saturday, September 17. Time: Safe Light to 2 p.m. Weigh-in at American Legion Hall Beach in...
utv44.com
Mobile area leaders push for mandatory minimum prison sentence for fentanyl trafficking
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Representative Matt Simpson (R-Daphne) says due to an alarming number of people dying from fentanyl overdoses, it's time to crack down on the dealers poisoning our community. He plans to introduce a bill in the next legislative session to ensure dealers go to prison and serve mandatory minimum sentences.
WALA-TV FOX10
ASM Global announces new headliners coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global Mobile is set to bring some big names to the Gulf Coast - with a brand new headliner just dropping! All of these events are happening at the Mobile Civic Center or the Saenger Theater. The events start on September 14 at 7 p.m....
WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
WPMI
Water leak fills basement of 18-story building in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Electricity and water can be a bad combination. That's why emergency crews are carefully monitoring a situation this morning, where a water leak has completely filled the basement of a major building in downtown Mobile. Mobile Fire Rescue is currently at the former Merchants National...
‘Why hasn’t this been built yet:’ Is Mobile finally going to get an indoor aquatics center?
Danny Corte has a feasibility study in his office that is gathering dust. If it were a person, it would be old enough to drink beer. Released in 2001, the study reaches a definitive conclusion: Mobile has a “significant demand” for an indoor aquatic center. “Here we are...
