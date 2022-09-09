ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bountiful, UT

77-year-old former mayor and bishop accused of sexually abusing children as young as 2

truecrimedaily
 5 days ago
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (TCD) -- A 77-year-old former mayor and bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was arrested and accused of sexually abusing multiple victims for decades.

According to KUTV-TV, Carl Johnson, the former mayor of West Bountiful City, allegedly abused children as young as 2 years old. Authorities were able to contact three victims who were allegedly abused from 1985 to 1996 when they were between the ages of 5 and 12 while Johnson "held a position of trust" over them, KTVX-TV reports.

According to KUTV, Johnson told authorities he had a problem controlling his sexual desires. He reportedly said it was a problem he struggled with for most of his life.

Johnson also admitted to inappropriately touching other victims besides the three, estimating that there were more than six victims, KTVX reports.

The police affidavit obtained by KUTV says, "In all these cases, the victims were told not to tell anyone else about what happened to them. In some cases, these crimes were suppressed in one way or another by Johnson when any disclosures were made. Johnson used his position of trust to influence any disclosures."

Johnson was booked into Davis County Jail on Sept. 7 on multiple counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child, records show. He remains held without bail.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrote a statement to KUTV, "The allegations against this individual are serious and deeply troubling. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has no tolerance for abuse of any kind. Those who engage in abusive behavior are rightfully subject to prosecution by legal authorities and also face loss of Church membership."

The investigation remains ongoing, and the Davis County Sheriff's Office has asked potential victims of Johnson's abuse to come forward.

truecrimedaily

