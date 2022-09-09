The Amazon Prime Video top 10 movies and shows list is all topsy-turvy, with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power the lone consistent show at No. 1. No. 2 is a surprise: Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum's fashion competition series Making the Cut climbs the rankings to the highest spot it's been in during Season 3. A League of Their Own continues its appearing and disappearing act, joining the list again at No. 8. But there's more potential chaos coming this week: How will this list handle Thursday Night Football, which premieres this Thursday? It's a show, but it also isn't a show, right?

