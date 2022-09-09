Read full article on original website
Related
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Samsung, Sony, Showtime, Google Chromecast, Fire TV, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here — all deals under $100. The start of the work week doesn't have to get you down, especially since there are so many amazing deals on all sorts of home entertainment gear and services. We rounded...
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What's on Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, and More in September 2022
Plants had their turn, animals had their turn, now it's TV's turn to reproduce wildly and exponentially. The fall season is upon us, and in addition to the usual onslaught of new and returning television from CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, and The CW, cable and streaming networks also use the season to shlep out a bunch of new shows. With just over half the month left, the final season of FX's Atlanta, the second season of ABC's Abbott Elementary, and the debut of Disney+'s Andor are still coming. But that's just the A's! There's plenty more coming.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 12
Cobra Kai is the kind of show that falls in that specific niche of being actually good and super popular. The Karate Kid series dropped its fifth season on Friday, and today it sits in the No. 1 spot on the Netflix TV chart. And good for Cobra Kai beating out The Crown, which has not released its own fifth season and won't be for a few months, but is at No. 4 on Netflix today regardless, all because of this pretty big world event that happened that last week — hopefully you've heard about it by now. Over on the movies list, Queen Latifah's new thriller End of the Road, about a family road trip gone wrong, is at No. 1.
Comments / 0