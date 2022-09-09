Read full article on original website
CNBC
Apple just released a major update for your iPhone — here's what's new and how to get it
Apple released its new iOS 16 software Monday, which means anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the big update for the iPhone 14. IOS16 will let users unsend and edit iMessages, schedule emails, customize their iPhone's lock screen and more. Apple released its big new iOS 16...
CNET
Apple's iOS 16 Is Out Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
Digital Trends
Hulu with Live TV Free Trial: Everything you need to know
Most people who watch shows and movies rely on streaming services today, and while apps like Netflix and Hulu are great, they’re not a true replacement for cable or satellite TV. That’s where the best live TV streaming services come in. In fact, Hulu has its own live TV streaming service in its Hulu with Live TV package, which is one of the largest streaming platforms by subscriber count (more than 4 million, in case you were wondering). It’s a more comprehensive streaming service than basic Hulu, though, so it’s naturally a bit pricier, which might leave you wondering: Is there a Hulu with Live TV free trial available? Here’s what you need to know.
How Apple’s AR Glasses will ‘kill’ the iPhone
The Apple augmented reality (AR) glasses are several years away from release. But when Apple finally launches them, they’ll begin replacing the iPhone. The switch won’t be immediate, and it won’t be immediately apparent to everyone. But once Apple manages to put a computer as sophisticated as an iPhone inside a pair of normal-looking glasses, it’ll be game over for the iPhone.
Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program Let's You Get a New Phone Each Year
Although Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve Jobs, may not be fond of the new Apple iPhone 14 as an internet post she shared suggested it was the same as the iPhone 13 released in 2021, plenty of Apple users are anxious to get their hands on the latest device. And they can, thanks to the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program.
komando.com
Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV
Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
The $29 Roku Express streaming player just got a big update — and it’s up for preorder now
Roku is focussing on two new products for the holidays — a revamped Express and a completely new Roku Wireless Bass speaker — along with a new software experience for owners of Roku streaming devices.
Roku is stealing one of Netflix’s best features in its next update
It turns out that your iPhone is not the only device getting a major software update this fall. On Monday, Roku announced that Roku OS 11.5 will start rolling out in the coming months with a number of new features and improvements. If you own a Roku player or TV, you’ve got plenty to look forward to when the update arrives later this year.
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Samsung, Sony, Showtime, Google Chromecast, Fire TV, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here — all deals under $100. The start of the work week doesn't have to get you down, especially since there are so many amazing deals on all sorts of home entertainment gear and services. We rounded...
ZDNet
Why I finally ditched the cable company and chose YouTube TV
TV used to be so simple. And expensive. Every channel came through a single box, and each month the cable company added a bunch of mysterious surcharges to their bill, turning what started out as a reasonable tariff into an eye-popping budget-buster. But we paid for it, because there really was no other option.
20 Amazon products our readers loved in July
Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
PC Magazine
YouTube TV Update Will Let You Watch 4 Channels at Once
YouTube is reportedly releasing a handful of new features, including split-screen viewing for YouTube TV and the ability to watch Shorts on the big screen. According to Protocol, YouTube's live TV streaming service is adding something called "Mosaic Mode," which will let people stream up to four live feeds simultaneously by dividing the TV display into quadrants, which could come in handy for the news-obsessed or those who want to keep an eye on several sports games at once.
AdWeek
Spectrum Launches Local News App For Apple TV and Roku Streaming Devices
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Spectrum Networks today announced the launch of a Spectrum News CTV app for Roku and Apple TV, a compliment to the Spectrum News mobile app the company launched in 2020.
Apple Insider
Apple releases tvOS 16 with Matter support, HDR10+ & other minor updates
Apple's next-generation tvOS 16 is now available to the public, introducing a handful of new features, bug fixes, and other improvements to the Apple TV platform. One of the main new features is support for Matter, a unifying smart home standard that allows products to work with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings, among other automation platforms.
TechRadar
Hands on: iPhone 14 Pro Max review
In our early testing, the iPhone 14 Pro Max doesn't look that much different on the outside than the 13 Pro Max. But the differences here are more than skin deep - and the Dynamic Island is a genuine change for the device. A lower-than-expected price is welcome, but will it be enough for prospective upgraders?
How old is my phone?
While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
The Verge
Let me watch TV on the Apple Watch Ultra
Apple introduced the rugged Apple Watch Ultra this week — with a bigger, brighter 49mm screen, an additional hardware button, a bigger battery, and better speakers — made for more extreme outdoor conditions. But I believe the $800 smartwatch can be used another way: to watch TV. Wait,...
Phone Arena
Apple announces iOS 16 release date and it's nearly here
Apple's Far Out event is done and dusted. You will be able to pre-order the iPhone 14 starting September 9 and they will of course ship with iOS 16, which the Cupertino giant has today revealed will begin widely rolling out on September 12. Previously, the non-final version was available...
Apple Insider
Deals: get an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro for free with wireless carrier promos
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Snag yourself an iPhone 14 at a discount or save money on an unlimited data plan by checking out U.S. carriers' latest promotional offers.
itechpost.com
Verizon Offers ‘One Unlimited for iPhone’ Plan
While Apple is busy with its "Far Out" event, launching the new iPhone models, Verizon is introducing a new plan that will delight Apple fans who are on Verizon. Tagged as the "One Unlimited for iPhone" plan, the wireless carrier revealed on Wednesday the new plan that it offers. Verizon...
